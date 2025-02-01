German Bundestag says there is no alternative but to engage in dialogue with the caretaker government of Afghanistan. In a report, the committee emphasized that although reopening the German embassy in Kabul is not necessary, it is important for Berlin to stay informed about the current situation in Afghanistan.

Michael Müller, the head of the committee, stated: "There is no way to avoid dialogue with the Taliban (Islamic Emirate). However, of course, we do not want to become complicit with this regime."

The Islamic Emirate, however, recognizes the need for interaction with other countries and has stated that Afghanistan seeks positive relations with all countries, including Germany.

IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Germany is one of the countries that has had historical and trustworthy relations with Afghanistan, and there is a need to revive these relations.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants good relations with all countries, including Germany. Germany is a country that has had long-standing and trustworthy relations with Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate wishes to restore these relations and for the two countries, as independent states, to have positive interactions,” said Mujahid.

Meanwhile, some experts have stated that if IEA accepts the demands of the international community, Afghanistan’s rightful place in the region and the world will be restored.

The establishment of an inclusive government, respect for human rights, especially women's rights, the fight against terrorist groups, and ensuring that Afghan soil shouldn’t be used to launch attacks on other countries are among the key conditions set by the international community for the recognition of the current government of Afghanistan. According to the international community, these are issues that have not yet been fully addressed by the caretaker government.

IEA, however, has consistently asserted that it has upheld the rights of Afghan women in accordance with Islamic law and has pledged that Afghan soil will never be used to harm other countries.

While Afghanistan maintains diplomatic relations with 38 countries, none of these countries has yet recognized the political structure of the Islamic Emirate.