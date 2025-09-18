Invisible wave of child deaths looms in Afghanistan without urgent funding, WFP warns

Afghanistan is facing one of its worst humanitarian crises yet, with child malnutrition reaching unprecedented levels and international aid sharply declining, according to the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

John Aylieff, WFP’s Country Director for Afghanistan, said the year began with the “highest increase in child malnutrition ever recorded” in the country — a situation that has only deteriorated since. He cited several factors worsening the crisis, including the return of two million refugees, ongoing drought, recent earthquakes, and a dramatic fall in humanitarian funding.

According to UN figures, nearly five million mothers and children in Afghanistan are now suffering from malnutrition. Currently, WFP is only able to feed 10 percent of the country’s hungry population. Aylieff warned that the agency’s funding will run out in November. “At the moment we are starting to turn away malnourished women and children from the health centers because we simply cannot afford to feed them,” he said.

The WFP official stressed that the consequences could be catastrophic. “This year the inevitable wave of child deaths is going to be much more devastating than before simply because there is no international aid effort to speak of,” he added.