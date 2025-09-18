No evidence Afghanistan poses threat to other countries, says defense minister

Afghanistan’s Defense Minister, Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, has said that the country’s domestic challenges are “nearing an end,” adding that Daesh does not control “even an inch of Afghan territory.”

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Mujahid stressed that the Islamic Emirate remains committed to the Doha Agreement with the United States, under which Afghan soil will not be used to threaten any other nation. “No one can present evidence that the United States, its allies, or any other country has faced threats from Afghanistan during this period,” he said.

Mujahid underlined that the Islamic Emirate currently has no military agreements with any states, including neighboring countries, and that its policy is to prevent Afghan territory from being exploited against others.

He also outlined plans to rebuild and professionalize Afghanistan’s army, noting that hundreds of cadets graduate each month from military academies and training centers. According to Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate has no military ties with the United States, NATO, China, or Russia, and is instead focused on political and economic engagement, particularly the lifting of international sanctions on Afghanistan.