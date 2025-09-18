Latest News
No evidence Afghanistan poses threat to other countries, says defense minister
Afghanistan’s Defense Minister, Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, has said that the country’s domestic challenges are “nearing an end,” adding that Daesh does not control “even an inch of Afghan territory.”
In an interview with Al Jazeera, Mujahid stressed that the Islamic Emirate remains committed to the Doha Agreement with the United States, under which Afghan soil will not be used to threaten any other nation. “No one can present evidence that the United States, its allies, or any other country has faced threats from Afghanistan during this period,” he said.
Mujahid underlined that the Islamic Emirate currently has no military agreements with any states, including neighboring countries, and that its policy is to prevent Afghan territory from being exploited against others.
He also outlined plans to rebuild and professionalize Afghanistan’s army, noting that hundreds of cadets graduate each month from military academies and training centers. According to Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate has no military ties with the United States, NATO, China, or Russia, and is instead focused on political and economic engagement, particularly the lifting of international sanctions on Afghanistan.
China urges continued global engagement with Afghanistan
On the humanitarian front, Geng appealed to traditional donors to increase funding and “stop politicizing humanitarian relief.”
China has urged the international community to maintain engagement with Afghanistan, warning that isolating the country would undermine efforts to ensure stability and long-term development.
Speaking at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said Afghanistan remains stable overall but continues to face “multiple challenges” ranging from humanitarian needs to counter-terrorism, human rights, and economic development.
“The international community should take an objective, fair, rational, and pragmatic attitude toward Afghanistan to help the country get on the right track and integrated into the international community,” Geng said.
He stressed that Afghanistan’s reintegration must be a gradual process requiring “long-term commitment,” and called for sustained dialogue and trust-building with Kabul.
The UN secretary-general’s latest report highlighted ongoing terrorist threats inside Afghanistan. Geng meanwhile urged the Afghan authorities to intensify counter-terrorism cooperation with regional partners to prevent militant groups from exploiting Afghan territory. He cautioned against “double standards and selectivity” in global counter-terrorism efforts.
Without naming Washington, he also urged “a certain country” to resume aid, lift unilateral sanctions, and fulfill its “historical responsibilities” toward the Afghan people.
China also reiterated its call for women’s equal access to education, healthcare, jobs, and participation in public affairs, saying these are essential for Afghanistan’s “peace, stability, development, and prosperity.” Geng encouraged Kabul to adopt more inclusive governance and measures to safeguard basic rights.
As a neighbor with deep economic and security interests, China signaled its readiness to expand trade, connectivity, and regional cooperation with Afghanistan.
“China stands ready to continue working with all parties to promote peace, development, and lasting stability in Afghanistan,” Geng told the Council.
Invisible wave of child deaths looms in Afghanistan without urgent funding, WFP warns
Afghanistan is facing one of its worst humanitarian crises yet, with child malnutrition reaching unprecedented levels and international aid sharply declining, according to the UN World Food Programme (WFP).
John Aylieff, WFP’s Country Director for Afghanistan, said the year began with the “highest increase in child malnutrition ever recorded” in the country — a situation that has only deteriorated since. He cited several factors worsening the crisis, including the return of two million refugees, ongoing drought, recent earthquakes, and a dramatic fall in humanitarian funding.
According to UN figures, nearly five million mothers and children in Afghanistan are now suffering from malnutrition. Currently, WFP is only able to feed 10 percent of the country’s hungry population. Aylieff warned that the agency’s funding will run out in November. “At the moment we are starting to turn away malnourished women and children from the health centers because we simply cannot afford to feed them,” he said.
The WFP official stressed that the consequences could be catastrophic. “This year the inevitable wave of child deaths is going to be much more devastating than before simply because there is no international aid effort to speak of,” he added.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s economic policy approved
The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs announced on Wednesday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) economic policy has been officially approved.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the policy was first endorsed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, and subsequently approved by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate.
The statement added that the policy emphasizes national development based on an Islamic economic framework. It aims to attract investment, boost production and exports, create jobs, reduce poverty, promote sustainable growth and economic stability, and uphold Islamic principles of social justice.
The Deputy Prime Minister’s Office stressed the importance of this policy in coordinating economic activities, ensuring the efficient use of resources, and supporting the private sector.
