IPL 2025 Final: RCB end 18-year wait; clinch maiden IPL title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally broke their 18-year Indian Premier League (IPL) title drought with a thrilling six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday night.

Batting first, RCB posted a competitive 190/9, with Virat Kohli anchoring the innings with a composed 43 off 35 balls. Krunal Pandya’s economical spell (2/17) helped contain Punjab, who finished at 184/7 despite a strong late push.

Lifting the trophy was emotional for the team but especially for Virat Kohli, who had been with the franchise since its inception in 2008. After 17 seasons, the legendary batter — the face of RCB for over a decade — finally lifted the IPL trophy. With tears in his eyes and a smile on his face, Kohli called it “one of the most special nights of my career.”

“People mocked us for years. We heard all the jokes — ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ (This time, the cup is ours) became a meme. But we believed. We fought. And today, it’s real,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation.

“This is not just my win — it’s for AB, for Chris, for every RCB fan who stayed loyal through the heartbreaks.”

Kohli, who had reached three IPL finals before (2009, 2011, 2016) but came up short each time, was embraced by former teammates AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, both of whom were in attendance and joined him on stage as he lifted the trophy. The emotional reunion of the iconic trio added a poetic touch to RCB’s long-awaited triumph.

Former team owner Vijay Mallya took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his excitement:

“RCB are IPL champions finally after 18 years. So happy for Virat, who led from the front. This team has been through so much. Ee Sala Cup Namde!! A dream that began years ago has finally come true. I know how much this means to the fans in Bengaluru and across the world.”

In a follow-up post, Mallya added: “I may no longer be the owner, but RCB will always be in my heart. Watching Virat, AB, and Chris together again brought back so many memories. What a fitting end to a legendary journey.”

Across Bengaluru, fans poured into the streets to celebrate the long-awaited victory. Fireworks lit up the skyline, chants of “Ee Sala Cup Namde” rang out in every corner, and social media exploded with tributes to Kohli and the team. A grand victory parade is scheduled for June 4, with a public celebration planned at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

For Kohli and millions of RCB fans, the night was more than a win — it was the culmination of years of passion, perseverance, and belief.