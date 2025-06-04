International Sports
IPL 2025 Final: RCB end 18-year wait; clinch maiden IPL title
Lifting the trophy was emotional for the team but especially for Virat Kohli, who had been with the franchise since its inception in 2008
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally broke their 18-year Indian Premier League (IPL) title drought with a thrilling six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday night.
Batting first, RCB posted a competitive 190/9, with Virat Kohli anchoring the innings with a composed 43 off 35 balls. Krunal Pandya’s economical spell (2/17) helped contain Punjab, who finished at 184/7 despite a strong late push.
Lifting the trophy was emotional for the team but especially for Virat Kohli, who had been with the franchise since its inception in 2008. After 17 seasons, the legendary batter — the face of RCB for over a decade — finally lifted the IPL trophy. With tears in his eyes and a smile on his face, Kohli called it “one of the most special nights of my career.”
“People mocked us for years. We heard all the jokes — ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ (This time, the cup is ours) became a meme. But we believed. We fought. And today, it’s real,” Kohli said during the post-match presentation.
“This is not just my win — it’s for AB, for Chris, for every RCB fan who stayed loyal through the heartbreaks.”
Kohli, who had reached three IPL finals before (2009, 2011, 2016) but came up short each time, was embraced by former teammates AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, both of whom were in attendance and joined him on stage as he lifted the trophy. The emotional reunion of the iconic trio added a poetic touch to RCB’s long-awaited triumph.
Former team owner Vijay Mallya took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his excitement:
“RCB are IPL champions finally after 18 years. So happy for Virat, who led from the front. This team has been through so much. Ee Sala Cup Namde!! A dream that began years ago has finally come true. I know how much this means to the fans in Bengaluru and across the world.”
In a follow-up post, Mallya added: “I may no longer be the owner, but RCB will always be in my heart. Watching Virat, AB, and Chris together again brought back so many memories. What a fitting end to a legendary journey.”
Across Bengaluru, fans poured into the streets to celebrate the long-awaited victory. Fireworks lit up the skyline, chants of “Ee Sala Cup Namde” rang out in every corner, and social media exploded with tributes to Kohli and the team. A grand victory parade is scheduled for June 4, with a public celebration planned at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
For Kohli and millions of RCB fans, the night was more than a win — it was the culmination of years of passion, perseverance, and belief.
International Sports
IPL 2025 Final: Kohli’s redemption or Iyer’s triumph?
Both RCB and PBKS are vying for their maiden IPL title, ensuring that a new champion will be crowned tonight.
The stage is set for a historic showdown in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) final as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, Tuesday June 3.
Both franchises are vying for their maiden IPL title, ensuring that a new champion will be crowned tonight.
Road to the Final
RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, secured their spot in the final by defeating PBKS in Qualifier 1.
The team has been bolstered by stellar performances from Virat Kohli, who has amassed 614 runs this season, and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who has taken 21 wickets.
PBKS, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, earned their place in the final after a high-scoring victory against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.
Iyer has been instrumental, scoring six half-centuries this season. This marks PBKS’s first final appearance since 2014.
Key Players to Watch
Virat Kohli (RCB): With consistent high scores, Kohli aims to lead RCB to their first IPL title.
At 36, Kohli has stepped away from Test and T20 international cricket, following a triumphant run with India in the 2023 World Cup and this year’s Champions Trophy. But the IPL trophy—still missing from his cabinet—remains his burning ambition.
Affectionately dubbed “King Kohli,” he is the IPL’s all-time leading run-scorer and the only player to remain with a single franchise—RCB—for all 18 seasons since the league began in 2008. Kohli has experienced final defeats in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but fans hope that the number on his jersey—18—will bring luck in RCB’s 18th season.
Josh Hazlewood (RCB): His effective bowling has been crucial in RCB’s journey to the final. In fact he is one of the most dependable fast bowlers in the world, and is a T20 World Cup and IPL winner.
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS): As captain, Iyer’s leadership and batting prowess have been pivotal for PBKS.
Iyer has been Punjab’s best batter this season. He has led from the front, scored over 600 runs and played a match-winning knock in Qualifier 2 to carry his team to the final. However, he faces a specific threat in the form of Hazlewood.
Hazlewood has dismissed Iyer twice in three meetings this season.
What stands out is Hazlewood’s control in the powerplay and his ability to hit that good length, which Iyer often struggles to attack early in the innings. In Qualifier 1, Iyer lost patience and gifted his wicket while trying to counter Hazlewood.
In the final, Hazlewood will probably once again target Iyer early. If he succeeds, it could send a big jolt to Punjab’s batting plans and given the track record, Hazlewood holds the upper hand in this personal battle.
Fan Zone
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television to watch the match tonight, Tuesday June 3, from 5:30pm.
International Sports
IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer guides Punjab Kings to final with RCB
Tuesday’s final promises more than just silverware—it’s a showdown of legacies and new beginnings.
Shreyas Iyer delivered a masterclass of batting skill and run-chasing ingenuity during an innings of 87* as he led the Punjab Kings to victory by five-wickets with six balls to spare in their IPL Qualifier Match against the Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Mumbai totalled an impressive 203-6 but Punjab smashed the target on the back of captain Iyer’s magnificent, unbeaten 87 from just 41 balls with five glorious sixes and eight fours.
The result means the Punjab Kings will now face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final, also at the Narendra Modi Stadium, on Wednesday.
Virat Kohli on verge of IPL glory
A win for RCB is meanwhile critical for Virat Kohli who after a decorated international career brimming with accolades, he still wants to add a long-elusive Indian Premier League (IPL) title to his résumé.
Kohli, now 36, has been the face of RCB since the league’s inception in 2008. Despite nine seasons as captain and three appearances in the final (2009, 2011, 2016), a championship title has always slipped through their fingers.
But 2025 has been a different story.
Under the emerging leadership of Rajat Patidar, Bengaluru has looked sharper, more united, and tactically sound. They went unbeaten in all seven away matches during the group stage and routed Punjab in the first qualifier to book their place in the final.
While Kohli remains RCB’s top scorer this season, it’s the team balance—long seen as their Achilles heel—that’s finally been addressed.
“It’s a far better balanced side,” said former Australia international Tom Moody, who has coached both Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
“It’s not top-heavy anymore. There are opportunities for other players to influence games, not just the top three.”
Bengaluru also received a boost with Josh Hazlewood returning from a shoulder injury ahead of the playoffs. His sharp bowling helped reduce Punjab to a mere 101 runs in Thursday’s qualifier—a decisive performance.
However, Iyer said after Sunday’s match: “I love big occasions.”
“I tell myself and the team—the bigger the occasion, the calmer you must be. That’s when your best comes out. Today, I focused more on my breathing than the scoreboard.”
Backed by coach Ricky Ponting, Iyer has fostered a fearless culture in Punjab’s camp, reigniting hopes of a maiden IPL title.
Tuesday’s final promises more than just silverware—it’s a showdown of legacies and new beginnings. For Kohli, it could be the crowning jewel. For Iyer and Punjab, it could be history in the making.
International Sports
LAFC clinches final FIFA Club World Cup spot with dramatic win over Club América
The win places LAFC alongside international heavyweights in Group D of the Club World Cup, including English powerhouse Chelsea, Tunisia’s Esperance Sportive de Tunis, and Brazil’s Flamengo
LAFC has officially punched its ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup, securing the tournament’s final berth with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Club América at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
The match tilted in Club América’s favor in the 64th minute when former LAFC winger Brian Rodríguez converted a VAR-awarded penalty, putting the Liga MX side in control and seemingly en route to a lucrative Club World Cup slot.
But LAFC had other plans. Igor Jesus brought the home side level with a clutch 89th-minute header, sending the match into extra time.
Then, in the 115th minute, Denis Bouanga — LAFC’s talisman in recent seasons — delivered the decisive moment, firing home the winner to seal the club’s spot on world football’s biggest stage.
The win places LAFC alongside international heavyweights in Group D of the expanded Club World Cup, including English powerhouse Chelsea, Tunisia’s Esperance Sportive de Tunis, and Brazil’s Flamengo — widely regarded as the most passionately supported club in South America.
Why Did LAFC and Club América Play a Club World Cup Playoff?
The playoff was the result of a uniquely complex situation involving FIFA and Concacaf’s evolving tournament structures.
Initially, the last four winners of the Concacaf Champions Cup — Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, Club León, and Pachuca — were set to represent the region at the Club World Cup.
However, FIFA disqualified Club León due to its shared ownership with Pachuca, citing regulations prohibiting clubs with the same ownership group from competing in the tournament.
To fill the resulting vacancy, FIFA arranged a playoff between LAFC (the 2023 runners-up to León in the Champions Cup) and Club América, the top-ranked Concacaf side in FIFA’s club rankings.
Several clubs, including León, Pachuca, and Costa Rica’s Alajuelense, appealed the decision. Alajuelense argued for inclusion as the highest-ranked Central American club, but all appeals were denied.
That left Saturday’s clash as a winner-takes-all showdown — and LAFC rose to the occasion.
FIFA’s new prime club competition – the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 – will grace the world stage from June 14. Thirty two of the world’s leading teams will come together in the USA for the inaugural edition.
IEA Supreme Leader issues Eid al-Adha message
Deputy finance minister meets UNAMA chief over Afghanistan’s financial sector development
Shehbaz Sharif warns against use of Afghan soil by Indian proxies against Pakistan
Pakistan to chair key UN Security Council committee on sanctions
IPL 2025 Final: RCB end 18-year wait; clinch maiden IPL title
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
Afghanistan climb to No.7 in ICC ODI rankings
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
Ariana Television to broadcast 4th edition of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League
IPL 2025: Dharamsala match abandoned due to security concerns
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Saar: Dire humanitarian situation in Gaza discussed
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Mumbai eliminate Gujarat to keep alive IPL final hopes
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kazakhstan plans to open Trade House in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trump calls U.S. military equipment loss in Afghanistan ‘most embarrassing moment’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistani and Uzbek envoys hold talks on Trans-Afghan railway project
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Possible new dwarf planet spotted near the edge of the solar system
-
International Sports3 days ago
LAFC clinches final FIFA Club World Cup spot with dramatic win over Club América
-
Regional3 days ago
Trump says Pakistani representatives coming to US next week for trade talks
-
World3 days ago
Pentagon chief warns of imminent China threat, asks Asian allies to spend more on defence