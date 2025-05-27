International Sports
IPL 2025: Is RCB-LSG rivalry here to stay?
The IPL rivalry between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may not have been on many people’s radar initially, but thanks to a few fiery moments, it’s become one of the most compelling storylines in recent seasons.
It all began during the 2023 season, with a chain of events that ignited a rivalry that is still burning hot in 2025.
Fast forward to the final group stage game of IPL 2025, where RCB faces LSG today, Tuesday May 27, in a match that could decide the fate of the top 4 teams.
For RCB, the equation is simple: win, and they will secure a place in the top 2 of the points table. Lose, and they risk a daunting Eliminator against Mumbai Indians.
While LSG might not be in play-off contention this year, the heat of this rivalry ensures that even with little on the line for them, the match will be as intense as ever.
The real story of this growing feud dates back to a dramatic game in 2023, a game that set the stage for what is now a fierce contest between two teams — and two big personalities: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.
It all kicked off on April 10, 2023, when LSG and RCB met in a thrilling encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The game reached a climax with LSG needing just 1 run off the final ball, with bowlers Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan at the crease. With the team on the brink of defeat at 9 wickets down, a wicket on the last ball would have forced a Super Over.
RCB’s Harshal Patel attempted a run-out at the non-striker’s end, but the effort went hilariously wrong. The real drama, however, came on the final ball. Harshal’s delivery went through to the keeper, but Bishnoi was already halfway down the pitch, with Avesh following close behind.
RCB failed to execute the run-out, and LSG secured an unlikely victory.
Avesh Khan, in the heat of the moment, celebrated by flinging his helmet to the ground in dramatic fashion. Though Avesh later expressed regret for his actions and was fined, the incident only stoked the flames.
Adding fuel to the fire, Gautam Gambhir, then the mentor of LSG, shushed the RCB supporters, sending a clear message of dominance.
Virat Kohli, who had a past of fiery interactions with Gambhir from their time as teammates for Delhi and India, was quick to take note. This set the stage for an even more charged return encounter later that year.
The second match between the two teams took place in Lucknow and was another edge-of-the-seat thriller. RCB managed to defend a modest total of 126, with LSG only mustering 109 in response.
However, it wasn’t just the match that caught the attention — it was Kohli’s fiery celebrations after the win. He celebrated passionately, pumping his fists and taunting the LSG players while urging the crowd to make noise, which they did in full force.
This display led to a tense confrontation between Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during and after the game. As tensions boiled over, Gambhir stepped in, leading to a heated altercation with Kohli.
The incident culminated in both players being fined 100% of their match fees by the IPL, but even that didn’t cool the rivalry.
Remarkably, both players later put aside their differences and went on to work together when Gambhir became the head coach of India.
As many fans expected the rivalry to fade after Gambhir left LSG for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, Kohli reignited the drama in their next encounter. In a symbolic gesture of retaliation, Kohli mimicked Avesh
Khan’s famous helmet throw after scoring a century in their 2024 match.
The fiery celebrations returned, and it was clear that the rivalry between RCB and LSG was far from over.
The 2025 Clash
As IPL 2025 heads into its final group stage game, the rivalry between RCB and LSG is still alive and kicking. With Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at the center of the drama, fans are expecting nothing short of fireworks.
Even though LSG’s playoff hopes have long been dashed, the personal stakes for both players are at an all-time high.
Whether the rivalry continues to intensify or simmers down, one thing is certain: the RCB-LSG rivalry, born from fiery emotions, on-field clashes, and unforgettable celebrations, is here to stay.
And if 2025 is anything like the seasons before, the rivalry will only grow stronger.
Who will emerge victorious in this latest chapter? Fans can only wait and watch as the drama unfolds.
The match will start at 6.30pm and will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
Latest News
IPL 2025: BCCI announces schedule for playoffs
As the race for the trophy heats up, there is still one spot in the top four up for grabs – and that will be decided in today’s match when Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the schedule for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Playoffs, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the tournament’s 18th season.
Following 70 high-octane league matches, the Playoffs will begin with Qualifier 1 on Thursday, May 29, at the newly inaugurated PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, where the top two teams of the league will face off for a direct spot in the final.
The action continues with the Eliminator match on Friday, May 30, also at the New Chandigarh venue, featuring the teams ranked third and fourth in the league standings.
The excitement then shifts to the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket arena, which will host both the Qualifier 2 and the Final.
Qualifier 2 — between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator — will be played on Sunday, June 1, while the much-anticipated Final is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3.
Originally, the final four matches of the IPL 2025 season were slated to be held in Hyderabad and Kolkata, but the IPL Governing Council revised the venues due to weather-related concerns and other logistical factors.
In addition to the Playoff changes, Match No. 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been relocated to Lucknow from Bengaluru.
The game will now take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru.
To accommodate potential weather delays, an extra hour of playing time will be added to all remaining league matches starting Tuesday, May 20.
Fan Zone
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television to watch the playoffs live.
Until playoffs get underway, there are still a good few matches to be played. Today, Wednesday May 21, will see Match 63 take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai when Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals.
This match starts at 6:30pm Kabul time.
Top Teams
As the race for the trophy heats up, there is still one spot in the top four up for grabs – and that will be decided in today’s match when Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals.
IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans however currently lead the IPL 2025 standings and have already sealed a place in the playoffs along with three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.
International Sports
IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants crash out of playoffs race
LSG’s captain Rishabh Pant said injuries to key personnel created “lot of gaps” that played a part in the team’s underwhelming IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fell out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race on Monday night, leaving Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) fighting for the last remaining slot in the top four.
In their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday, LSG made a storming start, with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram putting on 115 at close to 11 runs an over.
But SRH’s bowlers hit back with clever use of the old ball and limited them to 205, a total that proved inadequate in the face of a thrilling display of six-hitting from Abhishek Sharma.
SRH were already out of contention for the playoffs when this match began, but they showed their strength in their batting line up – even without Travis Head, who missed out after a bout of Covid-19 delayed his return to India.
Abhishek hit six sixes in a 20-ball 59, turning his team-mates’ task straightforward; with Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis also getting past 30, SRH reached their target with ten balls remaining, ESPNcricinfo reported.
LSG’s batting, yet again, was over-reliant on their big three, with Nicholas Pooran scoring 45 off 26 balls on the back of the openers’ half-centuries, and no one else reaching double figures.
Having scored 108 for no loss in the first ten overs, LSG only managed 97 for 7 in the back half, as SRH’s bowlers pulled them back with their changes of pace.
The match officially ended in the 19th over, but its symbolic end came in the 14th, when Kamindu hit Digvesh Rathi for three clinical, back-to-back fours in his final over.
Speaking after the match, LSG’s captain Rishabh Pant said injuries to key personnel created “lot of gaps” that played a part in the team’s underwhelming IPL 2025.
“It couldn’t be the best season for us,” Pant said.
“Getting into the tournament we knew a lot of gaps were there because of injuries. We decided we won’t talk about that, but it became difficult to close out those gaps.”
Pant was seemingly referring to the prolonged absence of several key players. Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan missed the entire season, while express quick Mayank Yadav, one of LSG’s prized retentions, spent most of the tournament on the sidelines.
Other big-money signings Avesh Khan and Akash Deep also struggled with fitness issues and joined the playing XI only midway through the season.
“The way we planned the auction, if we had the same bowling [attack], the story would be different,” Pant said.
“At the same time, this is cricket, things can happen. Sometimes they go your way, sometimes they don’t. Need to take pride in the way we’re playing. Need to look at the positives other than discussing more on the negative side.”
Tuesday, May 20: Match 62
Today’s match will see Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in Delhi.
Fans in Afghanistan can tune in to Ariana Television from 5:30pm to watch the match live.
International Sports
IPL 2025: GT, RCB and PBKS book their places in playoffs
Just one playoff spot is available, with Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in contention for it.
Three teams have secured their places in the IPL 2025 playoffs following Gujarat Titans’ (GT) victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday night. The three teams are GT, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
The result left just one playoff spot available, with DC, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in contention for it.
GT’s win on Sunday put them on top of the table with 18 points, followed by RCB and PBKS in second and third place respectively with 17 points each.
All of them have played 12 games. The maximum LSG can get if they win their remaining three games is 16 points; while only one of MI (currently on 14) and DC (currently on 13) can get to 17 or more because they play each other on May 21, ESPNcricinfo reported.
If DC lose to MI, they will be eliminated. If MI lose to DC, they will need to win their final fixture against PBKS and hope that DC lose their last league match to PBKS, and for LSG to lose at least one of their remaining three games.
GT are making the playoffs for the third time in four IPL seasons; RCB for the fifth time in six years. PBKS are guaranteed a top-four finish for the first time since IPL 2014.
The turnaround is a landmark moment for the franchise under their new captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting, ESPNcricinfo reported.
While GT, RCB and PBKS have booked their places in the playoffs, they are still competing to finish in the top two, which will give them two chances of making the final.
The teams that finish one and two on the points table play each other in Qualifier 1 for a direct route to the final. The loser of Qualifier 1 plays the winner of the Eliminator (between teams that finish No. 3 and 4) for a place in the final.
