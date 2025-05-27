Nearly 18,000 Afghan refugees return home in one week

The IPL rivalry between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may not have been on many people’s radar initially, but thanks to a few fiery moments, it’s become one of the most compelling storylines in recent seasons.

It all began during the 2023 season, with a chain of events that ignited a rivalry that is still burning hot in 2025.

Fast forward to the final group stage game of IPL 2025, where RCB faces LSG today, Tuesday May 27, in a match that could decide the fate of the top 4 teams.

For RCB, the equation is simple: win, and they will secure a place in the top 2 of the points table. Lose, and they risk a daunting Eliminator against Mumbai Indians.

While LSG might not be in play-off contention this year, the heat of this rivalry ensures that even with little on the line for them, the match will be as intense as ever.

The real story of this growing feud dates back to a dramatic game in 2023, a game that set the stage for what is now a fierce contest between two teams — and two big personalities: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

It all kicked off on April 10, 2023, when LSG and RCB met in a thrilling encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The game reached a climax with LSG needing just 1 run off the final ball, with bowlers Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan at the crease. With the team on the brink of defeat at 9 wickets down, a wicket on the last ball would have forced a Super Over.

RCB’s Harshal Patel attempted a run-out at the non-striker’s end, but the effort went hilariously wrong. The real drama, however, came on the final ball. Harshal’s delivery went through to the keeper, but Bishnoi was already halfway down the pitch, with Avesh following close behind.

RCB failed to execute the run-out, and LSG secured an unlikely victory.

Avesh Khan, in the heat of the moment, celebrated by flinging his helmet to the ground in dramatic fashion. Though Avesh later expressed regret for his actions and was fined, the incident only stoked the flames.

Adding fuel to the fire, Gautam Gambhir, then the mentor of LSG, shushed the RCB supporters, sending a clear message of dominance.

Virat Kohli, who had a past of fiery interactions with Gambhir from their time as teammates for Delhi and India, was quick to take note. This set the stage for an even more charged return encounter later that year.

The second match between the two teams took place in Lucknow and was another edge-of-the-seat thriller. RCB managed to defend a modest total of 126, with LSG only mustering 109 in response.

However, it wasn’t just the match that caught the attention — it was Kohli’s fiery celebrations after the win. He celebrated passionately, pumping his fists and taunting the LSG players while urging the crowd to make noise, which they did in full force.

This display led to a tense confrontation between Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during and after the game. As tensions boiled over, Gambhir stepped in, leading to a heated altercation with Kohli.

The incident culminated in both players being fined 100% of their match fees by the IPL, but even that didn’t cool the rivalry.

Remarkably, both players later put aside their differences and went on to work together when Gambhir became the head coach of India.

As many fans expected the rivalry to fade after Gambhir left LSG for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, Kohli reignited the drama in their next encounter. In a symbolic gesture of retaliation, Kohli mimicked Avesh

Khan’s famous helmet throw after scoring a century in their 2024 match.

The fiery celebrations returned, and it was clear that the rivalry between RCB and LSG was far from over.

The 2025 Clash

As IPL 2025 heads into its final group stage game, the rivalry between RCB and LSG is still alive and kicking. With Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at the center of the drama, fans are expecting nothing short of fireworks.

Even though LSG’s playoff hopes have long been dashed, the personal stakes for both players are at an all-time high.

Whether the rivalry continues to intensify or simmers down, one thing is certain: the RCB-LSG rivalry, born from fiery emotions, on-field clashes, and unforgettable celebrations, is here to stay.

And if 2025 is anything like the seasons before, the rivalry will only grow stronger.

Who will emerge victorious in this latest chapter? Fans can only wait and watch as the drama unfolds.

The match will start at 6.30pm and will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.