Nearly 18,000 Afghan refugees return home in one week
Amid ongoing reports of mass returns, over 17,600 Afghan refugees have returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan through the Torkham and Spin Boldak border crossings in the past week.
International aid organizations report that many of these individuals held residency cards in Pakistan.
According to these agencies, more than 15,000 returnees, 46% of whom are women, received essential humanitarian assistance upon their arrival in Afghanistan.
Organizations stationed at these border points have warned that the number of returnees remains extremely high and stressed the need for international support.
According to a joint report by humanitarian agencies operating at the borders, most of the returning families are heading to the provinces of Kunduz, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Kabul, and Helmand.
Meanwhile, some of the returnees are urging the Islamic Emirate to provide them with shelter and employment.
In response, the Islamic Emirate has assured them that it has plans to manage the returnees and will provide them with housing and job opportunities.
Pakistan began the second phase of its forced deportation of Afghan refugees on April 1, 2025, a move that has drawn strong international criticism and backlash.
Humanitarian organizations also warn that, in contrast to the high number of returnees, their funding is inadequate and continues to decline.
IPL 2025: Is RCB-LSG rivalry here to stay?
The IPL rivalry between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may not have been on many people’s radar initially, but thanks to a few fiery moments, it’s become one of the most compelling storylines in recent seasons.
It all began during the 2023 season, with a chain of events that ignited a rivalry that is still burning hot in 2025.
Fast forward to the final group stage game of IPL 2025, where RCB faces LSG today, Tuesday May 27, in a match that could decide the fate of the top 4 teams.
For RCB, the equation is simple: win, and they will secure a place in the top 2 of the points table. Lose, and they risk a daunting Eliminator against Mumbai Indians.
While LSG might not be in play-off contention this year, the heat of this rivalry ensures that even with little on the line for them, the match will be as intense as ever.
The real story of this growing feud dates back to a dramatic game in 2023, a game that set the stage for what is now a fierce contest between two teams — and two big personalities: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.
It all kicked off on April 10, 2023, when LSG and RCB met in a thrilling encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The game reached a climax with LSG needing just 1 run off the final ball, with bowlers Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan at the crease. With the team on the brink of defeat at 9 wickets down, a wicket on the last ball would have forced a Super Over.
RCB’s Harshal Patel attempted a run-out at the non-striker’s end, but the effort went hilariously wrong. The real drama, however, came on the final ball. Harshal’s delivery went through to the keeper, but Bishnoi was already halfway down the pitch, with Avesh following close behind.
RCB failed to execute the run-out, and LSG secured an unlikely victory.
Avesh Khan, in the heat of the moment, celebrated by flinging his helmet to the ground in dramatic fashion. Though Avesh later expressed regret for his actions and was fined, the incident only stoked the flames.
Adding fuel to the fire, Gautam Gambhir, then the mentor of LSG, shushed the RCB supporters, sending a clear message of dominance.
Virat Kohli, who had a past of fiery interactions with Gambhir from their time as teammates for Delhi and India, was quick to take note. This set the stage for an even more charged return encounter later that year.
The second match between the two teams took place in Lucknow and was another edge-of-the-seat thriller. RCB managed to defend a modest total of 126, with LSG only mustering 109 in response.
However, it wasn’t just the match that caught the attention — it was Kohli’s fiery celebrations after the win. He celebrated passionately, pumping his fists and taunting the LSG players while urging the crowd to make noise, which they did in full force.
This display led to a tense confrontation between Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during and after the game. As tensions boiled over, Gambhir stepped in, leading to a heated altercation with Kohli.
The incident culminated in both players being fined 100% of their match fees by the IPL, but even that didn’t cool the rivalry.
Remarkably, both players later put aside their differences and went on to work together when Gambhir became the head coach of India.
As many fans expected the rivalry to fade after Gambhir left LSG for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024, Kohli reignited the drama in their next encounter. In a symbolic gesture of retaliation, Kohli mimicked Avesh
Khan’s famous helmet throw after scoring a century in their 2024 match.
The fiery celebrations returned, and it was clear that the rivalry between RCB and LSG was far from over.
The 2025 Clash
As IPL 2025 heads into its final group stage game, the rivalry between RCB and LSG is still alive and kicking. With Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at the center of the drama, fans are expecting nothing short of fireworks.
Even though LSG’s playoff hopes have long been dashed, the personal stakes for both players are at an all-time high.
Whether the rivalry continues to intensify or simmers down, one thing is certain: the RCB-LSG rivalry, born from fiery emotions, on-field clashes, and unforgettable celebrations, is here to stay.
And if 2025 is anything like the seasons before, the rivalry will only grow stronger.
Who will emerge victorious in this latest chapter? Fans can only wait and watch as the drama unfolds.
The match will start at 6.30pm and will be broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
Off the Afghan Map: Nuristan residents appeal for decent road access
Currently, a 22-kilometer section of the Kunar-Nuristan highway is under reconstruction, with work said to be about halfway complete.
Tucked away in the steep folds of the Hindu Kush mountains, the people of Nuristan have long battled isolation. But for residents of this eastern Afghanistan province, it’s not just the geography that keeps them cut off — it’s the roads, or rather, the lack thereof.
The province’s main route, a vital artery linking Nuristan’s rugged valleys to the outside world, has become a treacherous track of dust, rock, and frustration. Locals say the road is in such poor condition that what should be a lifeline has instead become a major burden.
“Every time we travel, it’s a gamble,” said Mohammad Nazir, a driver who regularly ferries passengers through the region. “Landslides, flat tires, broken axles — these are daily problems. We just want a real road.”
Nuristan, celebrated for its emerald forests and striking mountain landscapes, draws hundreds of domestic and foreign tourists every year. But many never make it in. The journey, locals say, is enough to turn back even the most determined traveler.
Currently, a 22-kilometer section of the Kunar-Nuristan highway is under reconstruction, with work said to be about halfway complete. The road, planned to be nine meters wide, is part of a larger push by the Ministry of Public Works to improve connectivity in Afghanistan’s remote provinces.
Provincial officials say the project is progressing swiftly. More than 70 pieces of heavy machinery are in operation, and hundreds of Nuristanis have found work on the site. But patience is wearing thin.
“We’ve waited decades for a proper road,” said a local elder in Parun. “This should have been done long ago. We hope they won’t abandon the project halfway.”
The stakes are high. Beyond tourism, poor infrastructure affects nearly every aspect of life in Nuristan. Villagers report long delays in transporting patients to hospitals, skyrocketing prices for goods, and a lack of access to basic services.
While other parts of the country have begun to see a patchwork of paved roads, Nuristan remains without a single asphalted network. The province’s challenging terrain means road construction here isn’t just costly — it’s monumental.
For now, residents continue to rely on gravel roads and sheer determination. But their message to Kabul is clear: “Don’t forget us in the mountains.”
As one local put it: “We don’t need a miracle — just a road that works.”
OCHA: 48% of Afghanistan’s population living below the poverty line
OCHA also noted that more than three million people reside in areas contaminated by unexploded ordnance, posing ongoing risks to life and livelihood.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported that 48% of Afghanistan’s population is currently living below the poverty line. The data, released on Monday, highlighted the country’s deepening humanitarian crisis.
According to the report, an estimated 22.9 million people in Afghanistan will require humanitarian assistance in 2025.
Of those, 14.8 million are facing food insecurity, with nearly half of the population living in poverty.
OCHA also noted that more than three million people reside in areas contaminated by unexploded ordnance, posing ongoing risks to life and livelihood.
“These numbers are not just statistics,” the agency stated. “Our inability to mobilize adequate and timely funding to address these needs will have devastating consequences.”
The humanitarian aid sector in Afghanistan is currently experiencing a severe funding shortfall.
For 2025, the United Nations has appealed for over $2.4 billion in humanitarian aid, but so far, only 12% of that amount has been secured.
The situation has been exacerbated by a significant decline in international support.
The United States, formerly Afghanistan’s largest donor, cut off foreign aid under the administration of President Donald Trump, leaving a substantial gap in funding for essential services and emergency relief.
