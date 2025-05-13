IPL 2025: Tournament resumes Saturday

With only 15 matches to go in the league stage of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), seven teams are still in contention to make it to the playoffs, but no team has secured a place in the top four yet.

According to ESPNcricinfo experts, here’s what each of these seven teams needs to do to qualify.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB has played 11 matches, have 16 points and has three matches still to play.

These matches are against LSG, SRH and KKR.

The washout between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) means that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are now only one win away from securing their place in the playoffs.

That’s because five teams can make it to 18 points only if at least a couple of teams get there due to two washouts.

Since the number of wins is the first tie-breaker for teams on equal points, RCB will go through on the basis of nine wins. They can also make the top four with 16 points if other results go their way.

However, two wins will not guarantee a top-two finish yet, as three teams can still finish with 20 or more points.

Punjab Kings

PBKS have so far also played 11 matches, and have 15 points. The still have three matches to play – against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

To be certain of qualification, Punjab Kings (PBKS) need to win a couple of games and move up to 19 points. If they win each of their three remaining games, they’ll be assured of a top-two finish. Two of their three remaining games are against teams in the top five, which makes those results extremely vital for PBKS.

Mumbai Indians

MI have so far also played 11 matches and are sitting with 14 points. They also still have three matches to play – against Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

With six wins in a row, Mumbai Indians (MI) are undoubtedly the form team of the tournament at the moment. Not only have they won six consecutive matches, they have done so by convincing margins – four of those victories have been by either 50-plus runs or by more than 25 balls to spare.

That has helped lift their NRR to an enviable 1.274, easily the best among all teams. A couple of wins will guarantee a place in the playoffs, while 20 will likely ensure a top-two finish given their excellent NRR.

For them to qualify with 16 points, several other results will need to go in their favour, but 14 won’t cut it anymore, since their three remaining games are against sides that are all in contention. Three defeats will take all those teams above MI, while RCB already have 16.

Gujarat Titans

The Titans have played only 10 matches so far and are sitting with 14 points. They have four matches still to play – against MI, DC, LSG and CSK.

They have an excellent NRR of 0.867 – which is second only to MI’s.

As with MI, Gujarat Titans also need at least a win to stay in contention, while two wins will guarantee qualification.

However, they will be eliminated if they lose each of their four remaining games and stay on 14. They have a favourable itinerary too, with their last two games scheduled at home, where they have a formidable 4-1 record so far this season.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have played 11 matches so far and have 13 points. They have three matches still to play – against PBKS, GT and MI.

A lucky point against SRH halted a two-match losing sequence for DC and gave them a bit of a breather.

Fifteen points will push them into the top four only if several other results go in their favour, while 17 could also place them at the mercy of other results – it’s still possible for six teams to finish on 17 or more points.

Wins in all three remaining matches will ensure qualification, but that will require a huge reversal of form, given that they have only won one of their last five matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR has also played 11 matches and have three to go. They are sitting with 11 points. Their three remaining matches are against CSK, SRH, and RCB.

Fifteen points could give Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) an outside chance based on other results, but more realistically, they’ll need 17 to stay in contention. Even then, it could come down to other results and net run rates.

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG have 11 matches ticked off and have 10 points in total. They still need to play three matches – against RCB, GT and SRH.

Like DC, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are also struggling for momentum, having lost three in a row, and four of their last five.

The best they can do now is win their three remaining matches, finish on 16 points, and hope that a couple of in-form teams suffer a sudden reversal of fortunes. If they lose one more match, though, LSG will be eliminated.

Tuesday’s match

Today, Tuesday May 6, will see Match 56 play out at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai when Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans.

The match starts at 5:30 pm Kabul time and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television across Afghanistan.