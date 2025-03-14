Latest News
Iran determined to collaborate on water, energy projects with Afghanistan: Bikdeli
The Ministry of Energy and Water says Iran is determined to cooperate with Afghanistan in implementing water and energy development projects.
These remarks were made by Ali Reza Bikdeli, the acting ambassador of Iran in Kabul, during a meeting with Abdul Latif Mansour, the acting minister of Energy and Water.
In this meeting, the two sides also emphasized the need for developing and expanding cooperation between Kabul and Tehran, and discussed issues related to water shortages and droughts.
Mansour added that Afghanistan has created investment opportunities and that the Islamic Emirate welcomes developmental and economic cooperation with neighboring countries.
Meanwhile, private sector members have stated that economic relations with Iran can be expanded, and this could be important for economic stability between the two countries.
Latest News
Muttaqi urges Oman to release Afghan prisoners
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi, during his visit to Oman, has called on the country to reduce the prison terms of Afghan prisoners and release them.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, Muttaqi met with several officials of Oman including the Minister of the Royal Office in the Sultanate of Oman, the officials of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, and the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs.
He called for the start of direct flights between the two countries and Oman’s coordination with the Afghan Embassy in providing consular services to Afghans residing in Oman.
He also called for increased trade between the two countries.
Muttaqi told the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs of Oman that the experiences of the two countries in the field of mosques, pilgrimage and endowments should be shared with each other. He also called for Oman’s assistance in the reconstruction of mosques in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Greece at UN: Any engagement with IEA cannot be detrimental to women
Greece’s representative said at a United Nations meeting Tuesday that the Islamic Emirate continues gender discrimination in Afghanistan, and any engagement with it cannot be detrimental to women.
The meeting was held under the theme “Afghanistan to New York: Afghan women calling for action,” a side event of the 69th session of Commission on the Status of Women.
A Greek official said at the meeting that the Islamic Emirate has tried to erase women from the public life by enacting the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Law.
He also said that the restrictions on the work of women in the United Nations and NGOs have had a severe repercussion on delivering humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.
The official asked Islamic Emirate to end the “systematic violation” of women’s rights in Afghanistan.
Isabelle Rome, the Ambassador at Large for Human Rights for France, said that depriving women’s rights is depriving the rights of half of humanity and France will not remain silent about it.
Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality, Stephanie Copus Campbell noted that Australia, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands have initiated proceeds against the Islamic Emirate for women’s rights violations.
In September last year, the four nations had announced that they would take the Islamic Emirate to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) if it does not improve women’s rights in Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate has said that the rights of women in Afghanistan are ensured according to Sharia and countries should not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.
Latest News
India: Pakistan should not blame others for its own failures
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India has strongly rejected Pakistan’s accusation of supporting terrorism, asking its neighbor “to look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures onto others.”
“We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan. The whole world knows where the epicenter of global terrorism lies. Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures onto others,” Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, said.
Recently, militants affiliated with the Balochistan Liberation Army group killed 21 people in an attack on a passenger train in Balochistan province.
Shafqat Ali Khan, the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that India is sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan.
He also said that the attackers were in “direct communications with Afghanistan-based planners throughout the incident.”
The Pakistan Army has also linked Afghanistan to the incident.
However, the Islamic Emirate has denied the claim.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement urged Pakistan “to focus on resolving their own security and internal problems instead of such irresponsible remarks.”
