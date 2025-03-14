Iran determined to collaborate on water, energy projects with Afghanistan: Bikdeli

(Last Updated On: )

The Ministry of Energy and Water says Iran is determined to cooperate with Afghanistan in implementing water and energy development projects.

These remarks were made by Ali Reza Bikdeli, the acting ambassador of Iran in Kabul, during a meeting with Abdul Latif Mansour, the acting minister of Energy and Water.

In this meeting, the two sides also emphasized the need for developing and expanding cooperation between Kabul and Tehran, and discussed issues related to water shortages and droughts.

Mansour added that Afghanistan has created investment opportunities and that the Islamic Emirate welcomes developmental and economic cooperation with neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, private sector members have stated that economic relations with Iran can be expanded, and this could be important for economic stability between the two countries.