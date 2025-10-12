Latest News
Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar call for restraint as Pakistan–Afghanistan border clashes escalate
Regional powers including Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have urged both Pakistan and Afghanistan to show restraint and resolve their worsening border dispute through dialogue, following deadly cross-border clashes that have sharply raised tensions in recent days.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on both countries “to exercise restraint,” saying that peace in South and Central Asia depended on stability between Islamabad and Kabul.
“Our position is that both sides must exercise restraint,” Araghchi said in an interview with Iranian state television, according to AFP. “Stability between the two countries contributes to regional stability.”
Qatar also expressed “deep concern” over the situation, warning that continued hostilities could undermine regional security. In a statement, its Foreign Ministry urged both sides “to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy, exercise restraint, and work to contain the disputes in a way that helps reduce tension, avoids escalation, and contributes to regional peace and stability.”
Saudi Arabia echoed similar sentiments, calling for “wisdom and restraint” to prevent further escalation.
“The Kingdom calls for restraint, avoiding escalation, and embracing dialogue and wisdom to help reduce tensions and maintain security and stability in the region,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said, adding that Riyadh “affirms its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability.”
The ministry noted that it was following the situation “with concern” and reiterated its “commitment to ensuring security and prosperity for the brotherly Pakistani and Afghan peoples.”
Key Crossing Closed
Meanwhile, the Spin Boldak–Chaman border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been completely closed, with Afghan forces placed on high alert, security sources in Kandahar confirmed.
The closure, one of the busiest trade and travel routes between the two countries, is expected to disrupt civilian movement and cross-border commerce.
Analysts warn that a prolonged shutdown could further strain ties between Kabul and Islamabad, already at their lowest point since Pakistan began deporting undocumented Afghans and tightening border controls earlier this year.
Islamic Emirate warns Pakistan over border incursions; Cancels Kabul visit
Mujahid said IEA forces carried out a “revenge operation” overnight, and gave detailed casualty figures: 58 Pakistani soldiers killed, 30 wounded, and more than 20 security posts seized.
The spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Zabihullah Mujahid, issued a stern warning to Pakistan on Sunday, saying Kabul will respond firmly to what he described as repeated violations of Afghan sovereignty and airspace.
Mujahid also announced the cancellation of an upcoming Pakistani delegation visit to Kabul in protest at the alleged incursions.
Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Mujahid said IEA forces carried out a “revenge operation” overnight, and gave detailed casualty figures: 58 Pakistani soldiers killed, 30 wounded, and more than 20 security posts seized, he said.
He added that nine IEA security personnel were killed and 16 wounded in the clashes.
Mujahid accused “elements within Pakistan’s system” of seeking to sabotage bilateral ties by spreading disinformation and allowing militant groups to operate from Pakistani soil. He alleged Pakistan was complicit in drug cultivation and had provided safe havens for ISIL-affiliated (Daesh) networks that, he claimed, had been used to plan attacks in Afghanistan and beyond.
On recent airstrikes against Afghanistan, including in Kabul, Mujahid said: “The Islamic Emirate reserves the right to defend its land and airspace and will take decisive measures to protect national sovereignty.”
He also said that the security situation along the Durand Line and in border districts was “under control.” He warned Pakistan to “halt its negative actions against Afghanistan, or it will face serious and unpredictable consequences.”
This comes amid a recent spike in cross-border incidents between the two neighbours, including reports of airspace violations and strikes that have repeatedly heightened tensions along the Afghanistan–Pakistan frontier.
Islamabad has previously accused militant groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of using Afghan territory as a staging ground for attacks; Kabul’s authorities have denied allowing external groups to operate from their soil.
Diplomatic ties between Islamabad and Kabul have been strained for months by reciprocal accusations over security and migration issues.
International and regional actors have meanwhile urged both countries to exercise restraint and pursue dialogue to prevent escalation. The cancellation of the Pakistani delegation’s trip is likely to further complicate any immediate diplomatic channels for de-escalation.
At the time of Mujahid’s press conference, Pakistani government or military spokespeople had not issued an immediate response to the figures released by the IEA.
International observers warn however that sustained cross-border violence risks a broader regional fallout, underscoring calls for rapid diplomatic engagement, transparent investigation of incidents, and mechanisms to prevent further clashes along the frontier.
Violating Afghan airspace
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense said on Friday that Pakistan had again violated the country’s airspace and bombed a civilian market in Paktika province, near the Durand Line. Pakistani aircraft also violated the airspace of Kabul, the Afghan capital, the ministry said.
The Ministry of Defense described the attack in a statement as “an unprecedented, violent and heinous act in the history of Afghanistan and Pakistan.”
“We condemn this violation of Afghanistan’s airspace in the strongest terms,” the statement said. “It is our legitimate right to defend the country’s airspace and if the situation worsens after these actions, the Pakistani army will be responsible for the consequences.”
Border clashes erupt between Pakistani and Afghan forces following airstrikes
IEA forces claimed they had captured three Pakistani border posts, while Pakistani officials countered that their military had destroyed several Afghan positions in retaliation.
Intense firefights broke out along multiple points of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border late Saturday, as tensions escalated following a recent Pakistani airstrike in Kabul. Security officials from both countries confirmed the clashes.
According to Pakistani officials, the skirmishes began when Afghan forces launched attacks on several Pakistani border posts. In response, Pakistan said it retaliated “with full force” to what it described as unprovoked aggression. The exchanges reportedly occurred at more than six locations across the volatile border.
IEA forces claimed they had captured three Pakistani border posts, while Pakistani officials countered that their military had destroyed several Afghan positions in retaliation. Video footage released by Pakistani authorities showed heavy gunfire and artillery fire illuminating the night sky along the border.
Afghan FM Muttaqi calls future of Afghanistan–India relations ‘very bright’
Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited the Darul Uloom Deoband Islamic seminary in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Saturday during his first visit to India, stating that the future of relations between Afghanistan and India will be “very bright.”
Muttaqi also held meetings and discussions with senior scholars and administrators of Darul Uloom Deoband, one of the most influential Islamic seminaries in South Asia.
Hundreds of students and scholars at the religious center welcomed him with enthusiasm and religious slogans.
Muttaqi said: “So far, the trip has been very good. Not only the people of Darul Uloom Deoband, but the entire community in this region came out to welcome us. I am grateful for their warm hospitality. I thank the scholars of Deoband and the people of this region for such a warm reception. In my opinion, the future of Afghanistan–India relations will be very bright.”
As part of this trip, Muttaqi is scheduled to visit the Indian city of Agra on Sunday of this week, where he will tour the Taj Mahal.
He is the highest-ranking official of the Islamic Emirate to visit India for the first time in the past four years.
During his visit, Muttaqi also met with his Indian counterpart yesterday, where India reaffirmed its commitment to cooperating with and assisting the Afghan people in various areas.
This visit comes at a time when relations between Kabul and New Delhi have gained added significance amid ongoing regional tensions with Pakistan.
According to experts, the trip could also pave the way for deeper dialogue between New Delhi and Kabul on key issues such as the status of Afghan refugees, humanitarian aid, trade, and educational cooperation.
Meanwhile, India has once again sent food supplies to the victims of the recent earthquake in Afghanistan. The spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs posted on X, stating that the aid is part of India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance to the earthquake-affected population.
