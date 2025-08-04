Regional
Iran’s army chief says Israeli threats remain, state media say
In June, Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during the so-called 12-day war, in which Tehran retaliated against Israel with several barrages of missiles and drones.
The commander-in-chief of Iran’s military, Amir Hatami, said on Sunday that threats from Israel persist, according to state media.
“A 1% threat must be perceived as a 100% threat. We should not underestimate the enemy and consider its threats as over,” Hatami said, according to the official IRNA news agency, adding that the Islamic Republic’s missile and drone power “remains standing and ready for operations”.
Last month, Israeli Minister of Defence Israel Katz warned that his country would strike Iran again if threatened.
Regional
Iranian President Pezeshkian visits Pakistan to boost bilateral relations
President Pezeshkian is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and other high-ranking officials.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on Saturday (August 2, 2025) on a two-day state visit aimed at strengthening ties and increasing bilateral trade volume to $10 billion annually.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and other high-ranking government officials warmly received the Iranian President at Noor Khan Air Base. A 21-gun salute was also presented to the visiting dignitary.
President Pezeshkian is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and other high-ranking officials.
Speaking before departure from Tehran, Mr. Pezeshkian said Iran and Pakistan have always maintained “good, sincere, and deep relations” and plan to increase bilateral trade volume to $10 billion annually, Iran’s state-run Press TV reported.
“Through Pakistan, we can connect to the Silk Road between China and Pakistan, and this road can connect to Europe through Iran,” he said.
“In Islamabad, Mr. Dar, who is also the foreign minister, met his Iranian counterpart Mr. Araghchi, and the two leaders discussed various issues,” state-run PTV said.
“The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Iran ties, with a focus on expanding cooperation in regional stability, trade, and economic collaboration. They also discussed enhancing bilateral engagement across key areas of mutual interest,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a post on X.
Main meetings of the Iranian president are scheduled for Sunday (August 3, 2025).
President Pezeshkian will meet with Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Sharif.
Earlier in the morning, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Federal Housing Minister Raiz Hussain Pirzada received Mr. Pezeshkian on arrival in Lahore, the Foreign Office (FO) said.
During his brief stay in Lahore, he had a meeting with Nawaz Sharif.
President Pezeshkian also visited the mausoleum of poet Allama Iqbal, who is still popular in Iran due to his Persian poetry.
This marks Mr. Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan as President of Iran.
“The visit is expected to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran,” the FO added.
Prime Minister Sharif had visited Iran on May 26.
Regional
US hits Iranian shipping network with major new sanctions
The new sanctions target 15 shipping firms, 52 vessels, 12 individuals and 53 entities involved in sanctions evasion in 17 countries, ranging from Panama to Italy to Hong Kong.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced fresh sanctions on Wednesday on over 115 Iran-linked individuals, entities and vessels, in a sign the Trump administration is doubling down on its “maximum pressure” campaign after bombing Tehran’s key nuclear sites in June, Reuters reported.
The sanctions broadly target the shipping interests of Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of Ali Shamkhani, who is himself an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The U.S. Treasury said it was the most significant Iran-related sanctions action since 2018, during President Donald Trump’s first administration.
According to Treasury, Shamkhani controls a vast network of container ships and tankers through a complex web of intermediaries that sell Iranian and Russian oil and other goods throughout the world.
Treasury accused Shamkhani of using personal connections and corruption in Tehran to generate tens of billions of dollars in profits, much of which is used to prop up the Iranian regime.
Overall, the new sanctions target 15 shipping firms, 52 vessels, 12 individuals and 53 entities involved in sanctions evasion in 17 countries, ranging from Panama to Italy to Hong Kong.
A U.S. official said the new sanctions would make it “much more difficult” for Iran to sell its oil, but added that the administration did not anticipate any sustained disruption to global oil markets.
The official said that Iran’s oil exports had already declined to around 1.2 million barrels per day, from 1.8 million barrels per day at the start of the year, after the Trump administration imposed several smaller rounds of sanctions targeting Iran’s oil business.
“We’re still engaging further action to bring that number down even more,” the official said, noting that sanctions pressure during Trump’s first term had cut Iran oil flows to a few hundred thousand barrels per day.
An Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson called the sanctions “a clear example of America’s hostility towards the Iranian nation,” according to the country’s Student News Network.
The spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, also said the oil sanctions represented “an evil act aimed at harming Iran’s economic development and the welfare of its people.”
China is the top buyer of Iran’s oil.
The European Union sanctioned Shamkhani earlier in July, citing his role in the Russian oil trade.
A U.S. official said that Wednesday’s action would impact both Russia and Iran, but the action was focused on Iran, read the report.
“From our perspective, given where this individual fits, given his connection to the Supreme Leader and his father’s previous sanctions activities, given the Iran-related authorities, it’s critically important to emphasize that this is an Iran action that is meaningful and very impactful,” the official said.
Ali Shamkhani, Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani’s father, was sanctioned by the United States in 2020.
The latest sanctions announcement came as prospects for renewed U.S.-Iran diplomacy remained dim in the aftermath of the U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear sites last month.
Trump warned on Monday that he would order fresh U.S. attacks should Tehran try to restart the nuclear sites the U.S. had already struck.
He also told reporters Iran has been sending out “nasty signals” and that any effort to restart its nuclear program would be immediately quashed.
The United States held five rounds of talks with Iran prior to its airstrikes in June, which Trump said had “obliterated” a program that Washington and its ally Israel say is aimed at developing a nuclear bomb, Reuters reported.
Some experts have questioned the extent of the damage. Iran denies seeking a nuclear weapon.
A senior White House official said last week that Washington was open to talking directly to Iran. But European and Iranian diplomats have said there is little prospect of Iran re-engaging with the U.S. at the negotiating table for now.
Regional
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
Authorities across the Pacific basin quickly issued tsunami warnings, urging residents to evacuate low-lying areas.
A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Tuesday, triggering widespread tsunami alerts across the Pacific and prompting evacuations in parts of Japan, Hawaii, and several Pacific island nations.
The quake, which occurred at a shallow depth of approximately 20 kilometers, struck around 120 kilometers southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia. It was preceded by a series of strong tremors, including a 7.4-magnitude foreshock, and followed by multiple aftershocks.
Authorities across the Pacific basin quickly issued tsunami warnings, urging residents to evacuate low-lying areas. In Russia’s Kuril Islands and Kamchatka region, waves reaching up to 4 meters inundated coastal towns, causing localized flooding and damage to infrastructure. A state of emergency was declared in the region, and initial reports confirmed several injuries.
In Japan, the Meteorological Agency issued tsunami advisories for the country’s eastern coastline, including Iwate and Miyagi prefectures, where waves of up to 0.4 meters were recorded. Nearly two million residents were ordered to evacuate as a precaution. Train services were suspended and nuclear power facilities placed on alert, though no damage or radiation leaks were reported.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center placed Hawaii, Alaska, and the U.S. West Coast under tsunami alerts. In Honolulu, evacuation orders were issued for beachfront areas, and early tsunami waves of 1 to 1.8 meters were observed in the early morning hours. Authorities stressed that tsunami conditions could persist for several hours, and warned that later waves could be larger than initial ones.
Global Impact
Tsunami warnings and advisories were also issued in Indonesia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Canada, Mexico, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as numerous Pacific island nations. Coastal communities were urged to stay off beaches and evacuate to higher ground.
The UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission noted that a tsunami of this magnitude poses significant risks across the Pacific Rim, and monitoring centers remain on high alert.
