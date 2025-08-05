Regional
Trump again threatens India with harsh tariffs over Russian oil purchases
Over the weekend, two Indian government sources told Reuters that India will keep purchasing oil from Russia despite Trump’s threats.
U.S. President Donald Trump again threatened on Monday to raise tariffs on goods from India over its Russian oil purchases, while New Delhi called his attack “unjustified” and vowed to protect its economic interests, deepening the trade rift between the two countries, Reuters reported.
In a social media post, Trump wrote, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine.”
“Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA,” he added.
A spokesperson for India’s foreign ministry said in response that India will “take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”
“The targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable,” the spokesperson added.
Trump has said that from Friday he will impose new sanctions on Russia as well as on countries that buy its energy exports, unless Moscow takes steps to end its 3-1/2 year war with Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no public sign of altering his stance despite the deadline.
India has faced pressure from the West to distance itself from Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022. New Delhi has resisted, citing its longstanding ties with Russia and economic needs.
Trump had already in July announced 25% tariffs on Indian imports, and U.S. officials have cited a range of geopolitical issues standing in the way of a U.S.-India trade accord.
Trump has also cast the wider BRICS group of developing nations as hostile to the United States. Those nations have dismissed his accusation, saying the group promotes the interests of its members and of developing countries at large, read the report.
India is the biggest buyer of seaborne crude from Russia, importing about 1.75 million barrels per day of Russian oil from January to June this year, up 1% from a year ago, according to data provided to Reuters by trade sources.
India began importing oil from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict, the Indian spokesperson said, calling it a “necessity compelled by global market situation.”
The spokesperson also noted the West’s, particularly the European Union’s, bilateral trade with Russia: “It is revealing that the very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia.”
Despite the Indian government’s defiance, the country’s main refiners paused buying Russian oil last week, sources told Reuters. Discounts to other suppliers narrowed after Trump threatened hefty tariffs on countries that make any such purchases.
Indian government officials denied any policy change.
The country’s largest refiner, Indian Oil Corp, has bought 7 million barrels of crude from the United States, Canada and the Middle East, four trade sources told Reuters on Monday.
India also has been frustrated by Trump repeatedly taking credit for an India-Pakistan ceasefire that he announced on social media in May, which halted days of hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
The unpredictability of the Trump administration creates a challenge for Delhi, said Richard Rossow, head of the India program at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies.
“India’s continued energy and defense purchases from Russia presents a larger challenge, where India does not feel it can predict how the Trump administration will approach Russia from month to month,” he said.
Iran’s army chief says Israeli threats remain, state media say
In June, Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during the so-called 12-day war, in which Tehran retaliated against Israel with several barrages of missiles and drones.
The commander-in-chief of Iran’s military, Amir Hatami, said on Sunday that threats from Israel persist, according to state media.
“A 1% threat must be perceived as a 100% threat. We should not underestimate the enemy and consider its threats as over,” Hatami said, according to the official IRNA news agency, adding that the Islamic Republic’s missile and drone power “remains standing and ready for operations”.
Last month, Israeli Minister of Defence Israel Katz warned that his country would strike Iran again if threatened.
Iranian President Pezeshkian visits Pakistan to boost bilateral relations
President Pezeshkian is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and other high-ranking officials.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Pakistan on Saturday (August 2, 2025) on a two-day state visit aimed at strengthening ties and increasing bilateral trade volume to $10 billion annually.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and other high-ranking government officials warmly received the Iranian President at Noor Khan Air Base. A 21-gun salute was also presented to the visiting dignitary.
President Pezeshkian is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and other high-ranking officials.
Speaking before departure from Tehran, Mr. Pezeshkian said Iran and Pakistan have always maintained “good, sincere, and deep relations” and plan to increase bilateral trade volume to $10 billion annually, Iran’s state-run Press TV reported.
“Through Pakistan, we can connect to the Silk Road between China and Pakistan, and this road can connect to Europe through Iran,” he said.
“In Islamabad, Mr. Dar, who is also the foreign minister, met his Iranian counterpart Mr. Araghchi, and the two leaders discussed various issues,” state-run PTV said.
“The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Iran ties, with a focus on expanding cooperation in regional stability, trade, and economic collaboration. They also discussed enhancing bilateral engagement across key areas of mutual interest,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a post on X.
Main meetings of the Iranian president are scheduled for Sunday (August 3, 2025).
President Pezeshkian will meet with Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Sharif.
Earlier in the morning, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Federal Housing Minister Raiz Hussain Pirzada received Mr. Pezeshkian on arrival in Lahore, the Foreign Office (FO) said.
During his brief stay in Lahore, he had a meeting with Nawaz Sharif.
President Pezeshkian also visited the mausoleum of poet Allama Iqbal, who is still popular in Iran due to his Persian poetry.
This marks Mr. Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan as President of Iran.
“The visit is expected to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran,” the FO added.
Prime Minister Sharif had visited Iran on May 26.
US hits Iranian shipping network with major new sanctions
The new sanctions target 15 shipping firms, 52 vessels, 12 individuals and 53 entities involved in sanctions evasion in 17 countries, ranging from Panama to Italy to Hong Kong.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced fresh sanctions on Wednesday on over 115 Iran-linked individuals, entities and vessels, in a sign the Trump administration is doubling down on its “maximum pressure” campaign after bombing Tehran’s key nuclear sites in June, Reuters reported.
The sanctions broadly target the shipping interests of Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of Ali Shamkhani, who is himself an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The U.S. Treasury said it was the most significant Iran-related sanctions action since 2018, during President Donald Trump’s first administration.
According to Treasury, Shamkhani controls a vast network of container ships and tankers through a complex web of intermediaries that sell Iranian and Russian oil and other goods throughout the world.
Treasury accused Shamkhani of using personal connections and corruption in Tehran to generate tens of billions of dollars in profits, much of which is used to prop up the Iranian regime.
Overall, the new sanctions target 15 shipping firms, 52 vessels, 12 individuals and 53 entities involved in sanctions evasion in 17 countries, ranging from Panama to Italy to Hong Kong.
A U.S. official said the new sanctions would make it “much more difficult” for Iran to sell its oil, but added that the administration did not anticipate any sustained disruption to global oil markets.
The official said that Iran’s oil exports had already declined to around 1.2 million barrels per day, from 1.8 million barrels per day at the start of the year, after the Trump administration imposed several smaller rounds of sanctions targeting Iran’s oil business.
“We’re still engaging further action to bring that number down even more,” the official said, noting that sanctions pressure during Trump’s first term had cut Iran oil flows to a few hundred thousand barrels per day.
An Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson called the sanctions “a clear example of America’s hostility towards the Iranian nation,” according to the country’s Student News Network.
The spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, also said the oil sanctions represented “an evil act aimed at harming Iran’s economic development and the welfare of its people.”
China is the top buyer of Iran’s oil.
The European Union sanctioned Shamkhani earlier in July, citing his role in the Russian oil trade.
A U.S. official said that Wednesday’s action would impact both Russia and Iran, but the action was focused on Iran, read the report.
“From our perspective, given where this individual fits, given his connection to the Supreme Leader and his father’s previous sanctions activities, given the Iran-related authorities, it’s critically important to emphasize that this is an Iran action that is meaningful and very impactful,” the official said.
Ali Shamkhani, Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani’s father, was sanctioned by the United States in 2020.
The latest sanctions announcement came as prospects for renewed U.S.-Iran diplomacy remained dim in the aftermath of the U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear sites last month.
Trump warned on Monday that he would order fresh U.S. attacks should Tehran try to restart the nuclear sites the U.S. had already struck.
He also told reporters Iran has been sending out “nasty signals” and that any effort to restart its nuclear program would be immediately quashed.
The United States held five rounds of talks with Iran prior to its airstrikes in June, which Trump said had “obliterated” a program that Washington and its ally Israel say is aimed at developing a nuclear bomb, Reuters reported.
Some experts have questioned the extent of the damage. Iran denies seeking a nuclear weapon.
A senior White House official said last week that Washington was open to talking directly to Iran. But European and Iranian diplomats have said there is little prospect of Iran re-engaging with the U.S. at the negotiating table for now.
