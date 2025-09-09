Regional
Israel launches attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, blasts heard in Doha
Israel launched an attack on the leadership of Hamas in Qatar on Tuesday, expanding its military actions that have ranged across the Middle East to include the Gulf Arab state where the Palestinian Islamist group has long had its political base.
An Israeli official confirmed to Reuters that Israel had carried out an attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar. Qatar’s Al Jazeera television, citing a Hamas source, said the attack targeted Hamas Gaza ceasefire negotiators.
Several blasts were heard in Qatar’s Doha on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said.
Plumes of black smoke were billowing from the city’s Legtifya petrol station. Right next door to the petrol station is a small residential compound that has been guarded by Qatar’s emiri guard 24 hours a day since the beginning of the Gaza conflict.
Israel media, citing a senior Israeli official, said the attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders including Khalil al-Hayya, its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator.
Qatar, which has been mediating between Hamas and Israel, condemned the “cowardly” Israeli attack on Hamas officials and called it a flagrant violation of international law.
Regional
Palestinian gunmen kill six in Jerusalem bus stop shooting
Two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Monday, killing six people in what police described as “a terrorist attack,” one of the deadliest in the city in the past few years.
Footage from a dashboard camera at the scene in Ramot Junction showed people fleeing from around a bus at the side of a road as shots rang out. Israel Police said the attackers were shot dead at the scene by a soldier and an armed civilian, Reuters reported.
“Suddenly I hear the shots starting … I felt like I was running for an eternity,” Ester Lugasi, who was injured in the attack, told Israeli TV from hospital. “I thought I was going to die.”
The ambulance service identified the five of the victims as a 50-year-old man, a woman in her fifties and three men in their thirties. It said six others were in serious condition with gunshot wounds. Police said more than 20 people were injured.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said later a sixth person had died and that the gunmen were Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Spain’s foreign ministry said a Spanish citizen was among those killed and condemned the attack. France, the EU and the United Arab Emirates also issued statements of condemnation.
The shooting took place against the backdrop of nearly two years of war in Gaza, where Israel’s campaign against militant group Hamas has left the territory in devastation. In the West Bank, Palestinians have faced tightened military restrictions and a surge in attacks by Jewish settlers.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a statement which condemned “any targeting of Palestinian and Israeli civilians”.
But Hamas praised two Palestinian “resistance fighters” who it said had carried out the attack and Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian militant group, also praised the shooting. Neither group claimed responsibility.
POLICE PRESENCE
Speaking at the scene of the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces were pursuing suspects who aided them.
Israeli police said the two attackers had arrived by car and opened fire at a bus stop at Ramot Junction, an area straddling a part of Jerusalem that Israel captured in the 1967 war and later annexed in a move unrecognised by the United Nations and most countries.
Several guns, ammunition and a knife used by the attackers were recovered at the scene and a suspect from East Jerusalem whose alleged involvement in the shooting was being investigated had been arrested, police said.
Reuters footage showed a heavy police presence in the Ramot area following the shooting. The ambulance service said a paramedic arriving at the scene reported that several victims were lying on the road and the sidewalk, some unconscious.
The Israeli military said it had deployed soldiers to the area who were aiding police in the search for suspects. Soldiers were also operating in areas of Ramallah in the West Bank to conduct interrogations and “thwart terrorism”, it said.
More than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military in Gaza since the war began in October 2023, say Gazan health officials. The war was triggered by a Hamas-led attack on Israel which killed around 1,200 people, while another 251 were taken captive into Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.
There have been several shootings and stabbings targeting Israeli civilians and soldiers in Israel and the West Bank carried out by Palestinians since the Gaza war started.
In October 2024, two Palestinians, one armed with a gun and the other with a knife, killed 7 people in Tel Aviv. In November 2023, two Palestinian gunmen killed 3 people at a Jerusalem bus stop. Israeli security services said that the attackers in the Jerusalem shooting were linked to Hamas.
A Palestinian gunman killed 7 people in a Jerusalem synagogue in January 2023.
Regional
Iran executes man involved in 2022 uprising over women’s rights
Rights groups say authorities often rely on forced confessions obtained under torture to convict protesters.
Iran on Saturday executed a man accused of killing a security officer during unrest sparked by the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary’s Mizan website reported.
Rights groups say authorities often rely on forced confessions obtained under torture to convict protesters.
Mizan said Mehran Bahramian was among the attackers on a security forces vehicle in the Semirom area of Isfahan province that led to the shooting death of officer Mohsen Rezai in December 2022. Several others were injured, it added.
Saturday’s execution brings to at least 10 the number of people hanged over the protests that erupted in mid-September 2022 after 22-year-old Amini died in the custody of Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law, Reuters reported.
Her death triggered nationwide demonstrations under the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom”.
Rights groups said Bahramian’s brother, Fazel, was also sentenced to death on the same charges. Their brother Morad Bahramian was killed by security forces during the 2022 protests.
Amnesty International says confessions extracted through beatings, prolonged solitary confinement and threats against detainees and their families are routinely used as evidence in court.
Regional
Israeli military urges Gaza City residents to leave
The Israeli military on Saturday said Palestinians in Gaza City should leave for the south, as its forces advance deeper into the enclave’s largest urban area.
Israeli forces have been carrying out an offensive on the suburbs of the northern city for weeks after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to capture it, Reuters reported.
Netanyahu says Gaza City is a Hamas stronghold and capturing it is necessary to defeat the Palestinian Islamist militants, whose October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the war.
The assault threatens to displace hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sheltering there from nearly two years of fighting. Before the war, around a million people, nearly half of Gaza’s population, lived in the city.
Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X that residents should leave the city for a designated coastal area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, assuring those fleeing that they would be able to receive food, medical care and shelter there.
The designated area was a “humanitarian zone”, Adraee said.
On Thursday, the military said it had control over almost half of the city. It says it controls about 75% of all of Gaza.
Many of those in Gaza City were displaced earlier in the war only to later return. Some residents have said that they refuse to be displaced again.
The military has been carrying out heavy strikes on the city for weeks, advancing through outer suburbs, and this week forces were within a few kilometres of the city centre.
Netanyahu, backed by right-wing coalition allies, ordered the capture of Gaza City against the advice of Israel’s military leadership, according to Israeli officials. Despite its hesitation, the military has called up tens of thousands of reservists to support the operation.
The war in Gaza has increasingly left Israel diplomatically isolated, with some of its closest allies condemning the campaign that has devastated the small territory.
ALL-OR-NOTHING DEAL
Palestinian militants took 251 hostages into the enclave after its cross-border attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7, 2023 that killed about 1,200 people.
More than 64,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, local health authorities say, with much of the enclave reduced to ruins and its residents facing a humanitarian crisis.
There are also growing calls within Israel, led by families of hostages and their supporters, to end the war in a diplomatic deal that would secure the release of the remaining 48 captives.
Israeli officials believe 20 of the hostages are alive.
Netanyahu is pushing for an all-or-nothing deal that would see all of the hostages released at once and Hamas surrendering.
Israeli military officials say they have killed many of Hamas’ key leaders and thousands of its fighters, reducing the Palestinian militant group to a guerrilla force.
Hamas has offered to release some hostages for a temporary ceasefire, similar to terms that were discussed in July before negotiations mediated by the U.S. and Arab states collapsed.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington was in “very deep” negotiations with the Palestinian militants.
Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for nearly two decades but today controls only parts of the enclave, has long said it would release all hostages if Israel agreed to end the war and to withdraw all its forces from Gaza.
Most of the hostages who have been freed were released through diplomatic negotiations mediated by the United States and Arab states. Israel and Hamas have accused each other of negotiating in bad faith since the breakdown of the last talks in July.
Defence Minister Israel Katz on Friday said the military operations in Gaza would intensify until Hamas accepted Israel’s conditions for ending the war: releasing the hostages and disarming. Otherwise, the group would be destroyed, he said.
Israel launches attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar, blasts heard in Doha
Pakistan and Turkey envoys hold talks on Afghanistan
Human rights in Afghanistan dominate UNHRC session in Geneva
WHO airlifts lifesaving medical supplies to eastern Afghanistan after devastating quake
Afghan-Pakistani border Jirga at Kharlachi stresses cooperation and goodwill
Aid group warns of deepening health crisis in Afghanistan
Trump says both sides in Ukraine war will need to cede territory
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan sign landmark economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement
Afghanistan Premier League set for comeback with new commercial deal
Iran says direct nuclear talks with US possible under suitable conditions
Tahawol: IEA’s relations with India discussed
Saar: Discussion on rising poppy cultivation in Pakistan
Tahawol: Continued deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan
Tahawol: Continued deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Saar: Investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s electricity sector discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan to face off in tri-series final
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran to fine Afghan refugees staying past deadline
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qosh Tepa Canal phase two will finish in five months: Mujahid
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation and AWCC lead relief efforts for earthquake victims in eastern Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Trump to rename Department of Defense the ‘Department of War,’ official says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia sends humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Wildfires are fuelling air pollution, UN weather body says
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan edge UAE by 4 runs in thrilling T20 Tri-Series clash