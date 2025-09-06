Regional
Israeli military urges Gaza City residents to leave
The Israeli military on Saturday said Palestinians in Gaza City should leave for the south, as its forces advance deeper into the enclave’s largest urban area.
Israeli forces have been carrying out an offensive on the suburbs of the northern city for weeks after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to capture it, Reuters reported.
Netanyahu says Gaza City is a Hamas stronghold and capturing it is necessary to defeat the Palestinian Islamist militants, whose October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the war.
The assault threatens to displace hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sheltering there from nearly two years of fighting. Before the war, around a million people, nearly half of Gaza’s population, lived in the city.
Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X that residents should leave the city for a designated coastal area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, assuring those fleeing that they would be able to receive food, medical care and shelter there.
The designated area was a “humanitarian zone”, Adraee said.
On Thursday, the military said it had control over almost half of the city. It says it controls about 75% of all of Gaza.
Many of those in Gaza City were displaced earlier in the war only to later return. Some residents have said that they refuse to be displaced again.
The military has been carrying out heavy strikes on the city for weeks, advancing through outer suburbs, and this week forces were within a few kilometres of the city centre.
Netanyahu, backed by right-wing coalition allies, ordered the capture of Gaza City against the advice of Israel’s military leadership, according to Israeli officials. Despite its hesitation, the military has called up tens of thousands of reservists to support the operation.
The war in Gaza has increasingly left Israel diplomatically isolated, with some of its closest allies condemning the campaign that has devastated the small territory.
ALL-OR-NOTHING DEAL
Palestinian militants took 251 hostages into the enclave after its cross-border attack on southern Israeli communities on October 7, 2023 that killed about 1,200 people.
More than 64,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, local health authorities say, with much of the enclave reduced to ruins and its residents facing a humanitarian crisis.
There are also growing calls within Israel, led by families of hostages and their supporters, to end the war in a diplomatic deal that would secure the release of the remaining 48 captives.
Israeli officials believe 20 of the hostages are alive.
Netanyahu is pushing for an all-or-nothing deal that would see all of the hostages released at once and Hamas surrendering.
Israeli military officials say they have killed many of Hamas’ key leaders and thousands of its fighters, reducing the Palestinian militant group to a guerrilla force.
Hamas has offered to release some hostages for a temporary ceasefire, similar to terms that were discussed in July before negotiations mediated by the U.S. and Arab states collapsed.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington was in “very deep” negotiations with the Palestinian militants.
Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for nearly two decades but today controls only parts of the enclave, has long said it would release all hostages if Israel agreed to end the war and to withdraw all its forces from Gaza.
Most of the hostages who have been freed were released through diplomatic negotiations mediated by the United States and Arab states. Israel and Hamas have accused each other of negotiating in bad faith since the breakdown of the last talks in July.
Defence Minister Israel Katz on Friday said the military operations in Gaza would intensify until Hamas accepted Israel’s conditions for ending the war: releasing the hostages and disarming. Otherwise, the group would be destroyed, he said.
Regional
China’s Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim
Putin later thanked Kim for his soldiers’ courageous fighting in the war in Ukraine during a bilateral meeting at China’s State Guesthouse.
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the world was facing a choice between peace or war at a massive military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, flanked by Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in an unprecedented show of force.
The event to mark 80 years since Japan’s defeat at the end of World War Two was largely shunned by Western leaders, with Putin and Kim – pariahs in the West due to the Ukraine war and Kim’s nuclear ambitions – the guests of honour.
Designed to project China’s military might and diplomatic clout, it also comes as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and volatile policymaking strain its relations with allies and rivals alike.
“Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum,” Xi told a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators at Tiananmen Square, adding that the Chinese people “firmly stand on the right side of history”.
Riding in an open-top limousine, Xi then inspected the troops and cutting-edge military equipment such as hypersonic missiles, underwater drones and a weaponised ‘robot wolf’.
Helicopters trailing large banners and fighter jets flew in formation during a 70-minute showcase that culminated in the release of 80,000 ‘peace’ birds.
Donning a tunic suit in the style worn by former leader Mao Zedong, Xi earlier greeted more than 25 leaders on the red carpet, including Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto who made a surprise appearance despite widespread protests at home.
Seated between Putin and Kim in the viewing gallery, Xi repeatedly engaged in conversations with both leaders as thousands of troops and materiel passed before them. It marked the first time the trio have appeared together in public.
Putin later thanked Kim for his soldiers’ courageous fighting in the war in Ukraine during a bilateral meeting at China’s State Guesthouse. The North Korean leader said he was willing to do everything he can to help Russia.
In a post directed at Xi on Truth Social as the parade kicked off, Trump highlighted the U.S. role in helping China secure its freedom from Japan during World War Two.
“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America,” Trump added.
The Kremlin said Putin was not conspiring against the United States and suggested Trump was being ironic in his remarks.
Xi has cast World War Two as a major turning point in the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, in which it overcame the humiliation of Japan’s invasion to become a global powerhouse.
Earlier this week, Xi unveiled his vision of a new world order at a regional security summit, calling for unity against “hegemonism and power politics”, a thinly veiled swipe at his rival across the Pacific Ocean.
“Xi feels confident that the table has turned. It’s China that is back in the driver’s seat now,” said Wen-Ti Sung, fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub, based in Taiwan.
“It’s been Trumpian unilateralism rather than China’s wolf warrior diplomacy when people talk about the leading source of uncertainty in the international system.”
At a lavish reception after the parade at the Great Hall of the People, Xi told his guests that humanity must not return to the “law of the jungle”.
Beyond the pomp and propaganda, analysts are watching whether Xi, Putin and Kim may signal closer defence relations following a pact signed by Russia and North Korea in June 2024, and a similar alliance between Beijing and Pyongyang, an outcome that may alter the military calculus in the Asia-Pacific region.
Putin has already sealed deeper energy deals with Beijing during his China visit, while the gathering has given the reclusive Kim an opportunity to gain implicit support for his banned nuclear weapons.
It has been 66 years since a North Korean leader last attended a Chinese military parade. Kim also shook hands with the speaker of South Korea’s National Assembly Woo Won-shik before the start of the parade, Woo’s office said.
Pyongyang has rejected Seoul’s recent overtures to stabilise souring relations between the two Koreas, technically at war since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
Kim travelled to Beijing with his daughter Ju Ae, whom South Korean intelligence consider his most likely successor, although she was not seen alongside him at the parade.
Over the past two years, more than a dozen generals – many formerly close to Xi – have been purged from the People’s Liberation Army in a sweeping corruption crackdown.
“The parade allows Xi to focus the world’s attention on its impressive strides in modernising its military hardware, while overshadowing the stubborn challenges afflicting the PLA, most notably the continued purges rolling through the ranks of its most senior officers,” said Jon Czin, a foreign policy analyst at Brookings Institution, a U.S.-based think tank.
The parade was not only aimed at projecting China’s might to the outside world, but also galvanising patriotic spirit at home, analysts said.
In his keynote address, Xi called the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation “unstoppable”. Civil servants up and down the country have been tasked with watching the parade and writing down their reflections, one of them told Reuters.
Regional
Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly
European Union foreign ministers remained sharply divided during a meeting in Copenhagen on Saturday over the war in Gaza.
Belgium will recognise a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said on Tuesday, adding to international pressure on Israel after similar moves by Australia, Britain, Canada and France, Reuters reported.
Under mounting global criticism for its war in Gaza, Israel has been angered by the pledges to formally recognise a Palestinian state at a summit during this month’s U.N. event.
Belgium will join the signatories of the New York Declaration, paving the way for a two-state solution, or a Palestinian state co-existing in peace alongside Israel, Prevot said in a post on X.
The decision comes “in light of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, and in response to the violence perpetrated by Israel in violation of international law,” Prevot added.
Belgium intends to recognize a Palestinian state as part of a joint diplomatic initiative led by France and Saudi Arabia, Prevot said. The move is described as a political signal also aimed at condemning Israel’s settlement expansion and military presence in the territories.
U.S. President Donald Trump has criticised Canada’s decision to back Palestinian statehood and Rubio has said the decision by France is reckless. The White House did not respond to a Reuters request for comment after Belgium’s statement, read the report.
Belgium would also levy 12 “firm” sanctions on Israel, such as a ban on importing products from its settlements, a review of public procurement policies with Israeli companies and declaring Hamas leaders persona non grata in Belgium, Prevot said.
European Union foreign ministers remained sharply divided during a meeting in Copenhagen on Saturday over the war in Gaza, with some urging the bloc to exert significant economic pressure on Israel, while others firmly opposed such measures.
The Palestinians have long sought a state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The United States says such a state can only be set up through direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.
Belgium, a member of the European Union, took the decision to step up pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas, Prevot said.
Prevot also emphasized Belgium’s commitment to Palestine’s reconstruction, adding that the country would advocate for “European measures targeting Hamas and supporting new Belgian initiatives to combat antisemitism.”
The United States said on Friday it would bar Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas from travelling to New York in September for a United Nations summit, where several U.S. allies are expected to formally recognise Palestine as a state.
Reuters, citing three Israeli officials, reported in August that Israel is considering annexation in the occupied West Bank as a possible response to France and other countries recognising a Palestinian state.
In 2024, the United Nations’ highest court ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, and its settlements were illegal and should be withdrawn as soon as possible.
Israel says the territories are not occupied in legal terms as they are on disputed land, but the United Nations and most of the international community see them as occupied territory.
Israel’s annexations of East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights decades ago have not won international recognition, Reuters reported.
Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, after fighters from Hamas, the Palestinian militant group in control of the territory, attacked Israeli communities, killing 1,200 people and capturing more than 250 hostages.
Regional
India and China are partners, not rivals, Modi and Xi say
Xi said that China and India are each other’s development opportunities rather than threats, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.
India and China are development partners, not rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Sunday, as they discussed ways to improve trade ties amid global tariff uncertainty, Reuters reported.
Modi is in China for the first time in seven years to attend a two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders from Iran, Pakistan and four Central Asian states in a show of Global South solidarity.
Analysts say Xi and Modi are seeking to align against pressure from the West, days after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a punitive total of 50% tariff on Indian goods, partly in response to New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.
Trump’s moves hurt decades of carefully cultivated U.S. ties with New Delhi, which Washington had hoped would act as a regional counterweight to Beijing.
Modi told Xi his country was committed to improving ties with China and discussed reducing India’s burgeoning bilateral trade deficit of nearly $99.2 billion, while emphasising the need to maintain peace and stability at their disputed border after a clash in 2020 triggered a five-year military standoff.
“We are committed to progressing our relations based on mutual respect, trust and sensitivities,” Modi said during the meeting on the sidelines of the summit, according to a video posted on his official X account.
He said an atmosphere of “peace and stability” has been created on their disputed Himalayan border and that cooperation between the two nations was linked to the interests of 2.8 billion people of the world’s two most populous countries.
The nuclear-armed Asian neighbours share a 3,800 km (2,400 miles) border that is poorly demarcated and has been disputed since the 1950s.
Xi said that China and India are each other’s development opportunities rather than threats, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.
“We must … not let the border issue define the overall China-India relationship,” Xinhua reported Xi as saying.
China-India ties could be “stable and far-reaching” if both sides focus on viewing each other as partners instead of rivals, Xi added.
Ties between the nations were ruptured by the 2020 clash, in which 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers died in hand-to-hand combat, following which the Himalayan border was heavily militarised by both sides.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters later in the day in that the border situation had evolved over the course of last year, following a patrolling agreement in October. “The situation at the border is moving towards normalisation,” he said.
To a question on the U.S. tariffs, he said that Modi and Xi discussed the international “economic situation” and the challenges it created.
“They tried to … see how to leverage that for building greater understanding between themselves and how to … take forward the economic and commercial relationship between India and China,” he said.
The leaders also discussed expanding common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues, and challenges like terrorism and fair trade in multilateral platforms, a statement from the Indian foreign ministry said.
Both leaders had a breakthrough meeting in Russia last year after reaching a border patrol agreement, setting off a tentative thaw in ties that has accelerated in recent weeks as New Delhi seeks to hedge against renewed tariff threats from Washington, read the report.
Direct flights between both nations, which have been suspended since 2020, are being resumed, Modi added, without providing a timeframe.
China had agreed to lift export curbs on rare earths, fertilisers and tunnel boring machines this month during a key visit to India by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
China opposes Washington’s steep tariffs on India and will “firmly stand with India,” Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said this month.
In recent months, China has allowed Indian pilgrims to visit Hindu and Buddhist sites in Tibet, and both countries have lifted reciprocal tourist visa restrictions.
“I see the meeting as a step in the direction of incremental improvement. The readouts indicate a lot of mixed political signalling … But there’s also a sense of the need to stabilise the relationship in the context of broader geopolitical currents,” said Manoj Kewalramani, a Sino-Indian relations expert at the Takshashila Institution think tank in Bengaluru.
Other long-term irritants remain in the relationship, too.
China is India’s largest bilateral trade partner, but the long-running trade deficit – a persistent source of frustration for Indian officials – reached a record $99.2 billion this year.
Meanwhile, a planned Chinese mega-dam in Tibet has sparked fears of mass water diversion that could reduce water flows on the major Brahmaputra River by up to 85% in the dry season, according to Indian government estimates, Reuters reported.
India also hosts the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader whom Beijing views as a dangerous separatist influence. India’s arch-rival Pakistan also benefits from staunch Chinese economic, diplomatic and military support.
Pakistan calls IEA defense minister’s recent remarks about Islamabad ‘ironic’
Israeli military urges Gaza City residents to leave
Uzbekistan and OSCE discuss Afghanistan’s regional market integration
Afghan FM Muttaqi’s visit to India postponed over UN sanctions
US yet to approve any help following Afghanistan earthquake
Afghanistan hopeful of hosting an ICC tournament soon: Gulbadin Naib
China tests spacecraft it hopes will put first Chinese on the moon
Aid group warns of deepening health crisis in Afghanistan
Trump says both sides in Ukraine war will need to cede territory
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan sign landmark economic and Trade Cooperation Agreement
Tahawol: Surge in human casualties in Kunar earthquake discussed
Saar: Kunar earthquake death toll rising discussed
Tahawol: Kunar earthquake relief efforts discussed
Saar: Discussion on escalating death toll from Kunar quake
Tahawol: Earthquake tragedy in eastern Afghanistan
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB and cricket players provide financial assistance to Kunar earthquake victims
-
Latest News5 days ago
Indian FM announces emergency aid for Afghanistan earthquake victims
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation and AWCC deliver emergency aid to quake victims in Kunar and Nangarhar
-
Regional4 days ago
Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly
-
Latest News4 days ago
SCO summit urges inclusive Afghan government for lasting stability
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan in Sharjah clash
-
World3 days ago
Trump says he is disappointed with Putin, not worried about China-Russia ties
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN raises alarm over scale of Afghanistan earthquake impact