Kabul rebuffs visit request from Pakistani officials Khawaja Asif and Asim Malik
The IEA refused to approve the visit, citing Pakistan’s recent airspace violations and airstrikes on civilian areas in Afghanistan’s Paktika province.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected a request for an official visit by a high-level Pakistani delegation led by Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, sources confirmed to Ariana News.
According to the sources, the delegation — which included Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, ISI Director-General Lt. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik, and two senior Pakistani generals — had made repeated attempts over the past two days to obtain travel visas through the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad.
Officials in Kabul described the decision as a direct response to what they called “repeated acts of aggression” by Pakistan’s military. “No delegation can expect to visit Kabul while our citizens are under attack,” one Afghan government source said.
Analysts say the move represents one of the strongest diplomatic rebukes by the IEA since coming to power in 2021, highlighting growing frustration over Pakistan’s military operations near the border and alleged interference in Afghan internal affairs.
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have sharply deteriorated in recent weeks following a series of deadly cross-border incidents and mutual accusations of harboring militants.
Islamabad has accused militant groups operating from Afghan territory of carrying out attacks inside Pakistan, while Kabul has condemned Pakistan for launching unauthorized airstrikes that have resulted in civilian casualties.
The latest rejection underscores the widening diplomatic rift between the two neighbors and signals Kabul’s intent to push back against what it views as violations of Afghan sovereignty.
“This is not just a diplomatic snub — it’s a message that the IEA will not engage with Pakistan on its terms,” said a regional analyst familiar with the situation.
Neither Kabul nor Islamabad has issued an official public statement on the matter.
Trump pledges to stop ‘another war’ between Pakistan and Afghanistan
“I’ll have to wait till I get back. I’m doing another one. Because I’m good at solving wars, I’m good at making peace, and it’s an honor to do it. I saved millions of lives, millions of lives,” he said.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday pledged to intervene in the latest escalation between Afghanistan and Pakistan, claiming his expertise in resolving conflicts.
“This will be my eighth war that I’ve solved, and I hear there’s a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to Israel.
The statement comes after overnight clashes between Pakistani and Afghan troops left dozens of soldiers dead, marking some of the deadliest confrontations between the two sides since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021.
The escalation followed claims by Afghanistan’s administration that Pakistani forces violated Afghan airspace and bombed a market in the Margha region of Paktika province, which borders Pakistan, on Thursday night.
Trump meanwhile landed in Israel on Monday, where he was given a red-carpet welcome from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.
Air Force One touched down at Ben Gurion Airport shortly after sunrise.
Trump descended the steps to applause, handshakes, and a full military honor guard — a scene his aides described as “a victory lap” for the president following weeks of intense negotiations that secured the ceasefire and the initial hostage releases.
Speaking to reporters on the tarmac, Trump declared, “The war is over. People are tired of fighting — this is the moment to rebuild, to heal, and to start fresh.”
His visit comes as all 20 living Israeli hostages were freed early Monday morning and final preparations were underway to free almost 2,000 Palestinians in Israel’s custody. This comes as part of the ceasefire reached last week.
Pakistan calls for dialogue with Afghanistan after deadly border clashes
“Pakistan greatly values dialogue, diplomacy, and mutually beneficial relations with Afghanistan. The fight against terrorism is a shared objective,” the ministry said.
Pakistan has called for diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan following one of the deadliest border clashes in recent years, which left dozens of soldiers dead or wounded on both sides.
In a statement released Sunday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry emphasized the need for dialogue and cooperation with Kabul, even as tensions remain high.
The clashes erupted Saturday along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, marking a major escalation in violence since the Islamic Emirate regained power in 2021.While the exact cause of the confrontation remains unclear, both sides suffered heavy casualties.
Pakistan’s military confirmed that 23 soldiers were killed and 29 others injured in the fighting.Afghan sources, meanwhile, claimed nine of their soldiers were killed and alleged that 58 Pakistani troops had died.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry noted that while it remains committed to diplomacy, it is also prepared to act if necessary. “Islamabad continues to closely monitor the situation and will take all necessary measures to safeguard its territory and the lives of its citizens,” the statement warned.
Afghan officials said the fighting subsided following mediation efforts led by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, though there has been no official confirmation from either of the mediating countries.
Islamic Emirate warns Pakistan over border incursions; Cancels Kabul visit
Mujahid said IEA forces carried out a “revenge operation” overnight, and gave detailed casualty figures: 58 Pakistani soldiers killed, 30 wounded, and more than 20 security posts seized.
The spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Zabihullah Mujahid, issued a stern warning to Pakistan on Sunday, saying Kabul will respond firmly to what he described as repeated violations of Afghan sovereignty and airspace.
Mujahid also announced the cancellation of an upcoming Pakistani delegation visit to Kabul in protest at the alleged incursions.
He added that nine IEA security personnel were killed and 16 wounded in the clashes.
Mujahid accused “elements within Pakistan’s system” of seeking to sabotage bilateral ties by spreading disinformation and allowing militant groups to operate from Pakistani soil. He alleged Pakistan was complicit in drug cultivation and had provided safe havens for ISIL-affiliated (Daesh) networks that, he claimed, had been used to plan attacks in Afghanistan and beyond.
On recent airstrikes against Afghanistan, including in Kabul, Mujahid said: “The Islamic Emirate reserves the right to defend its land and airspace and will take decisive measures to protect national sovereignty.”
He also said that the security situation along the Durand Line and in border districts was “under control.” He warned Pakistan to “halt its negative actions against Afghanistan, or it will face serious and unpredictable consequences.”
This comes amid a recent spike in cross-border incidents between the two neighbours, including reports of airspace violations and strikes that have repeatedly heightened tensions along the Afghanistan–Pakistan frontier.
Islamabad has previously accused militant groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of using Afghan territory as a staging ground for attacks; Kabul’s authorities have denied allowing external groups to operate from their soil.
Diplomatic ties between Islamabad and Kabul have been strained for months by reciprocal accusations over security and migration issues.
International and regional actors have meanwhile urged both countries to exercise restraint and pursue dialogue to prevent escalation. The cancellation of the Pakistani delegation’s trip is likely to further complicate any immediate diplomatic channels for de-escalation.
At the time of Mujahid’s press conference, Pakistani government or military spokespeople had not issued an immediate response to the figures released by the IEA.
International observers warn however that sustained cross-border violence risks a broader regional fallout, underscoring calls for rapid diplomatic engagement, transparent investigation of incidents, and mechanisms to prevent further clashes along the frontier.
Violating Afghan airspace
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense said on Friday that Pakistan had again violated the country’s airspace and bombed a civilian market in Paktika province, near the Durand Line. Pakistani aircraft also violated the airspace of Kabul, the Afghan capital, the ministry said.
The Ministry of Defense described the attack in a statement as “an unprecedented, violent and heinous act in the history of Afghanistan and Pakistan.”
“We condemn this violation of Afghanistan’s airspace in the strongest terms,” the statement said. “It is our legitimate right to defend the country’s airspace and if the situation worsens after these actions, the Pakistani army will be responsible for the consequences.”
