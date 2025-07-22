Latest News
Karzai congratulates Kankor top scorers, urges education access for Afghan girls
Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai has congratulated the top performers of this year’s national university entrance exam while renewing calls for the restoration of education rights for Afghan girls.
In a statement issued following the announcement of the 1404 (2025) Kankor exam results, Karzai praised the achievements of the top five scorers, calling their success a source of national pride and a testament to the potential of Afghan youth.
“The outstanding performance of these young students is a remarkable milestone for our country,” Karzai said. “Their dedication and achievement reflect the strength and promise of Afghanistan’s new generation.”
The Kankor exam is a critical gateway to higher education in Afghanistan, and this year saw increased participation despite ongoing challenges.
According to Abdul Baqi Haqqani, acting head of the National Examination Authority, 100,548 students sat for the exam, with 51,181 gaining admission to universities and other higher education institutions.
This marks a 20,000-student increase from the previous year, indicating what Haqqani described as “growing enthusiasm for education among Afghan youth.”
Kabul students dominated the top rankings, with Sayed Musa and Mohammad Nazir in first and second place respectively. Another Kabul student, Hamza, secured third place.
However, Karzai expressed deep concern over the ongoing exclusion of girls from the education system—a policy enforced since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021. Notably, none of this year’s top scorers were female.
“This exclusion is a matter of grave national concern,” Karzai stated. “Education is the foundation of sustainable development. Without access to learning and equal opportunities for all, Afghanistan cannot achieve true independence, economic growth, or social progress.”
Karzai’s remarks come amid growing domestic and international pressure on the IEA to reverse its ban on secondary and higher education for girls. Human rights groups and education experts have consistently warned that such restrictions severely undermine the country’s development prospects and isolate it further from the global community.
Latest News
Afghan envoy highlights trade potential in talks with ex-Pakistani minister
The meeting focused on strategies to enhance economic engagement between the two neighboring countries, including greater collaboration between business communities and trade institutions.
Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, underscored the importance of expanding economic ties between the two countries during a meeting on Monday with former federal minister Mohammad Ali Durrani.
Shakeeb described Afghanistan as a significant and growing market for Pakistani goods and reiterated Kabul’s commitment to strengthening commercial and economic relations with Islamabad. “Afghanistan welcomes all initiatives aimed at promoting bilateral trade and economic cooperation,” he stated.
The meeting focused on strategies to enhance economic engagement between the two neighboring countries, including greater collaboration between business communities, chambers of commerce, and trade institutions.
Durrani conveyed warm greetings from the people of Pakistan to the leadership and citizens of Afghanistan and commended the ambassador’s role in improving diplomatic and economic relations.
“Friendly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are essential not only for the prosperity of both nations but also for broader regional stability,” Durrani said.
He emphasized that stronger trade and increased people-to-people contact would help resolve misunderstandings and contribute to peacebuilding. “Trade contributes to peace,” he added.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation and fostering brotherly ties through economic diplomacy and mutual respect. Ambassador Shakeeb expressed appreciation for Durrani’s constructive proposals and reiterated Afghanistan’s readiness to serve as a valuable market for Pakistani exports.
The meeting reflects ongoing efforts to reset and strengthen cross-border economic ties amid evolving regional dynamics.
Latest News
IEA to send envoys to Germany to work on deportations
The German government said Monday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will send two envoys to Germany to help with deportations, days after 81 convicted Afghans were sent back to their homeland.
The flight on Friday was the second from Germany since expulsions to Afghanistan were resumed last year.
Germany does not recognise the IEA authorities in Afghanistan but does have “technical contacts” on the deportations, which have been facilitated by Qatar.
Government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said that during the exchanges “it has been agreed that two representatives of the Afghan administration will be incorporated” into Afghanistan’s missions in Germany, AFP reported.
According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) daily, the two envoys will work at the Afghan embassy in Berlin and at the country’s consulate in the western city of Bonn.
The IEA authorities demanded this step in return for making last Friday’s flight possible, the paper reported.
Germany stopped deportations to Afghanistan and closed its embassy in Kabul following the IEA movement’s return to power in 2021.
However last year the last German government resumed expulsions with a flight in August carrying 28 Afghans.
Current chancellor Friedrich Merz has vowed to continue deportations, having made a tougher line on immigration a key campaign theme in February’s general election.
Kornelius said that further flights were in the offing.
“The government has committed to systematic expulsions of those convicted of crimes and this will not be accomplished with just one flight,” he said.
Latest News
Chinese oil deal cancelled, Afghan experts take over Amu Darya fields
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of Afghanistan has confirmed that oil extraction in the Amu Darya basin continues without interruption, now under the management of Afghan engineers, following the recent termination of a contract with the Chinese company Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co. (CAPEIC).
According to the ministry, Afghan technical teams have stepped in to lead the operations using local expertise, ensuring the extraction process remains on track despite the withdrawal of China’s support.
“We have sufficient capacity in the extraction sector,” said Humayoun Afghan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum. “Our Afghan engineers are leading the work wherever possible. If the need arises, we are open to partnering with foreign or private companies. However, there has been no formal interest in transferring operations to the private sector so far.”
The ministry had previously announced that the contract with CAPEIC—signed in 2023 with a pledged investment of $150 million in the first year and a projected $540 million over three years—was canceled due to repeated violations of contractual terms. Despite the termination, officials stress that extraction activities at the Qashqari oil field and other sites have not been disrupted.
The Afghanistan Crude Oil Refinery Union also reported that work at the Qashqari field is proceeding smoothly under domestic leadership.
“We call for training and the development of new capacities so that we can utilize domestic resources and workforce in oil-rich regions across the country. This can play a significant role in achieving economic self-sufficiency and boosting domestic production,” said Zabihullah Nazari, the union’s deputy head.
Economic analysts view this shift toward domestic control as a potential turning point for Afghanistan’s resource sector. Experts say leveraging local capacity in oil and gas can reduce reliance on foreign companies, foster national resilience, and contribute to long-term sustainable development.
Karzai congratulates Kankor top scorers, urges education access for Afghan girls
Chabahar port offers most economic, secure sea access for Afghanistan: Iranian official
Afghan envoy highlights trade potential in talks with ex-Pakistani minister
Afghanistan reopens major industrial manufacturing complex to boost domestic production
UK, France and 23 other nations condemn Israel over ‘inhumane killing’ of civilians
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
AFPL: Sadaqat claims victory, Omid and Jawanan Maihan draw
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
International Space Station welcomes first astronauts from India, Poland and Hungary
AFPL: Zaher Asad 3–2 Arya Forj, Sadaqat FC 9–3 Perozi Panjshir
Tahawol: New phase in Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: Iran’s forced expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: Discussion on Iran’s treatment of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Discussion on Iran’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees
Saar: Israel’s attacks on Syria discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistani TV channels withdraw reports on Trump visit
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Unprecedented water crisis in Kabul threatens 6 million residents, UN warns
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals to their homeland
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL Friday Roundup: Omid 4–3 Arya Forj, Noorzad 5–5 Pirozi Panjshir
-
World4 days ago
Lula says he won’t take orders from foreigner Trump, calls tariffs blackmail
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Etihad 4–0 Zaitoon; Sadaqat 10–1 Jawanan Maihan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Malaysia detains seven Afghans for using fake visas