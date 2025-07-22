Karzai congratulates Kankor top scorers, urges education access for Afghan girls

Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai has congratulated the top performers of this year’s national university entrance exam while renewing calls for the restoration of education rights for Afghan girls.

In a statement issued following the announcement of the 1404 (2025) Kankor exam results, Karzai praised the achievements of the top five scorers, calling their success a source of national pride and a testament to the potential of Afghan youth.

“The outstanding performance of these young students is a remarkable milestone for our country,” Karzai said. “Their dedication and achievement reflect the strength and promise of Afghanistan’s new generation.”

The Kankor exam is a critical gateway to higher education in Afghanistan, and this year saw increased participation despite ongoing challenges.

According to Abdul Baqi Haqqani, acting head of the National Examination Authority, 100,548 students sat for the exam, with 51,181 gaining admission to universities and other higher education institutions.

This marks a 20,000-student increase from the previous year, indicating what Haqqani described as “growing enthusiasm for education among Afghan youth.”

Kabul students dominated the top rankings, with Sayed Musa and Mohammad Nazir in first and second place respectively. Another Kabul student, Hamza, secured third place.

However, Karzai expressed deep concern over the ongoing exclusion of girls from the education system—a policy enforced since the Islamic Emirate’s return to power in 2021. Notably, none of this year’s top scorers were female.

“This exclusion is a matter of grave national concern,” Karzai stated. “Education is the foundation of sustainable development. Without access to learning and equal opportunities for all, Afghanistan cannot achieve true independence, economic growth, or social progress.”

Karzai’s remarks come amid growing domestic and international pressure on the IEA to reverse its ban on secondary and higher education for girls. Human rights groups and education experts have consistently warned that such restrictions severely undermine the country’s development prospects and isolate it further from the global community.