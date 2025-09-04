Khalilzad: No female doctors today If universities were closed before

Former U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad expressed satisfaction over the deployment of a team of female doctors from Kabul to Kunar province to treat earthquake victims.

Khalilzad emphasized that the Islamic Emirate should reopen secondary schools and universities to Afghan girls and women.

On his X page, he described the deployment of the female medical team as “good news.”

However, he noted that, in addition to a general shortage of doctors in Afghanistan, there is a particularly acute shortage of female doctors.

He clarified that if universities had been closed to female students in the past, there would be no female medical team available today to send to Kunar.

In response to the ongoing university closures, he said: ” Where will the next generation of female doctors come from? Now would be a perfect and admirable occasion for the Afghan leader to change the policy of keeping the public high schools and universities closed to Afghan girls and women.»