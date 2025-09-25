KPL season 3 kicks off on October 5; National stars gear up for fierce battles

The third season of the Kabul Premier League (KPL) is set to kick off on October 5, bringing together Afghanistan’s top national cricket stars and rising talents for one of the country’s most thrilling sports events.

The grand opening ceremony will take place a day earlier, on October 4, at 7:00 PM, and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

Last week, the player auction ceremony was held in Kabul, unveiling star-studded teams packed with both seasoned national players and emerging young talents. The league will feature six powerhouse teams, all competing for the prestigious championship title.

Organizers say KPL Season 3 is a golden opportunity for young players to showcase their skills alongside Afghanistan’s biggest cricket icons, making it a vital platform for nurturing the next generation of cricket stars. Over the past few years, the KPL has rapidly grown to become one of Afghanistan’s most celebrated sporting events.

In a significant move, Ariana Television Network signed a contract with Ayoubi Sports Complex to produce and broadcast the next three KPL seasons. The games will be aired on Ariana Television and across its digital platforms, ensuring fans across the country don’t miss a moment of the action.

Venue: Ayoubi Sports Complex, Kabul

The Six Teams Competing in KPL Season 3:

Abaseen Defenders

Samiullah Shinwari, Bahir Shah, Shawkat Zaman, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Yama Arab, Jalat Musazai, Batin Shah Abderhahimzi, Abid Mohammadi, Tariq Stanikzai, Bahar Ali, and Barakzai Nasiri.

Kabul Zalmi

Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Masood Gurbaz, Khalil Gurbaz, Khalil Ahmad, Sediq Pacha, Noor Rahman, Wasim Akram, Noorullah Ayobi, Lal Baaz, Baheer Ahmad, and Waleed Miakhil.

Band-e-Ameer Stars

Hazrat Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Nijat Masood, Waqar Salamkhil, Farman Safi, Jafar Sahak, Yousaf Shah, Irfan Safi, Iqdam Mohammadi, Naweed Obaid, Asif Shah, Bakhtullah, and Waris Khan.

Kabul Knight Riders (KKR)

Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Afsar Zazai, Abdul Malik, Ibrahim, Aftab Alam, Imran Mir, Sohail Zurmatai, Mohammad Riaz, Shaiq Asad, Nazif Asad, and Khalid Taniwal

Speenghar Warriors

Darwish Rasooli, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Zubaid Akbari, Allah Noor Nasiri, Bilal Sami, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Asif Musazai, Noman Shah, Arab Gul Momand, Naseer Khan, Faredon Dawodzai, and Yaseen Nasiri.

Pamir Stars

Zia Sharifi, Noor Ahmad, Usman Adil, Asghar Atal, Sabir Gurbaz, Said Khan, Subhanallah, Amir Khan Zazai, Haseebullah, Atta Zarmal, Emal Shaheen, Sediq Shah, and Rafi Sediq.

With thrilling matches and fierce rivalries ahead, KPL Season 3 promises to deliver an unforgettable cricket experience for fans across Afghanistan and beyond.

This comes as, in the first season of the Kabul Premier Cricket League, the Shaheen Hunters clinched the championship title, while in the second season, the Kabul Zalmi team secured the championship with an outstanding performance.