Sport
KPL season 3 kicks off on October 5; National stars gear up for fierce battles
The grand opening ceremony will take place a day earlier, on October 4, at 7:00 PM, and will be broadcast live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
The third season of the Kabul Premier League (KPL) is set to kick off on October 5, bringing together Afghanistan’s top national cricket stars and rising talents for one of the country’s most thrilling sports events.
Last week, the player auction ceremony was held in Kabul, unveiling star-studded teams packed with both seasoned national players and emerging young talents. The league will feature six powerhouse teams, all competing for the prestigious championship title.
Organizers say KPL Season 3 is a golden opportunity for young players to showcase their skills alongside Afghanistan’s biggest cricket icons, making it a vital platform for nurturing the next generation of cricket stars. Over the past few years, the KPL has rapidly grown to become one of Afghanistan’s most celebrated sporting events.
In a significant move, Ariana Television Network signed a contract with Ayoubi Sports Complex to produce and broadcast the next three KPL seasons. The games will be aired on Ariana Television and across its digital platforms, ensuring fans across the country don’t miss a moment of the action.
Venue: Ayoubi Sports Complex, Kabul
The Six Teams Competing in KPL Season 3:
Abaseen Defenders
Samiullah Shinwari, Bahir Shah, Shawkat Zaman, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Yama Arab, Jalat Musazai, Batin Shah Abderhahimzi, Abid Mohammadi, Tariq Stanikzai, Bahar Ali, and Barakzai Nasiri.
Kabul Zalmi
Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Masood Gurbaz, Khalil Gurbaz, Khalil Ahmad, Sediq Pacha, Noor Rahman, Wasim Akram, Noorullah Ayobi, Lal Baaz, Baheer Ahmad, and Waleed Miakhil.
Band-e-Ameer Stars
Hazrat Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Nijat Masood, Waqar Salamkhil, Farman Safi, Jafar Sahak, Yousaf Shah, Irfan Safi, Iqdam Mohammadi, Naweed Obaid, Asif Shah, Bakhtullah, and Waris Khan.
Kabul Knight Riders (KKR)
Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Afsar Zazai, Abdul Malik, Ibrahim, Aftab Alam, Imran Mir, Sohail Zurmatai, Mohammad Riaz, Shaiq Asad, Nazif Asad, and Khalid Taniwal
Speenghar Warriors
Darwish Rasooli, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Zubaid Akbari, Allah Noor Nasiri, Bilal Sami, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Asif Musazai, Noman Shah, Arab Gul Momand, Naseer Khan, Faredon Dawodzai, and Yaseen Nasiri.
Pamir Stars
Zia Sharifi, Noor Ahmad, Usman Adil, Asghar Atal, Sabir Gurbaz, Said Khan, Subhanallah, Amir Khan Zazai, Haseebullah, Atta Zarmal, Emal Shaheen, Sediq Shah, and Rafi Sediq.
With thrilling matches and fierce rivalries ahead, KPL Season 3 promises to deliver an unforgettable cricket experience for fans across Afghanistan and beyond.
This comes as, in the first season of the Kabul Premier Cricket League, the Shaheen Hunters clinched the championship title, while in the second season, the Kabul Zalmi team secured the championship with an outstanding performance.
Sport
Afghanistan futsal team qualifies for AFC Asian Cup 2026
Afghanistan’s national futsal team has qualified for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026, marking only the second time in the team’s history to reach the continental tournament.
In their second match of the qualifiers, Afghanistan delivered a dominant performance, defeating host nation Myanmar 8–0 on Wednesday in Yangon.
Earlier, in their opening game, the team secured a commanding 10–1 victory over the Maldives.
Afghanistan competed in Group H of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers, alongside Myanmar and the Maldives.
Sport
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan’s qualification hopes still alive despite defeat to India
Pakistan will next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday, in what is seen as a must-win contest.
Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the Asia Cup 2025 final remain intact despite a six-wicket loss to India in their opening Super 4s clash on Sunday.
Under the round-robin format, Babar Azam’s men must now win their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to secure a place in the final, setting up the possibility of a third showdown with India in this year’s tournament.
Sri Lanka, who topped Group B with three victories, suffered a setback in their first Super 4s match against Bangladesh.
A loss for Pakistan would leave them on the brink of elimination.
Should Pakistan overcome Sri Lanka, they would then meet Bangladesh on Thursday.
A win in that fixture would put them in strong contention for a place in Sunday’s title clash.
However, both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh also remain in the hunt for qualification, with Bangladesh already holding one Super 4s victory.
Current Super 4s standings:
- India: 2 points from 1 match (NRR +0.689)
- Bangladesh: 2 points from 1 match (NRR +0.121)
- Sri Lanka: 0 points from 1 match (NRR -0.121)
- Pakistan: 0 points from 1 match (NRR -0.689)
While India have taken an early lead, their passage to the final is not yet guaranteed.
Victories over Bangladesh on Wednesday or Sri Lanka on Friday would be enough to confirm their spot, but the team will be aiming to maintain an unbeaten record heading into the decider.
Sport
Afghanistan spin duo reprimanded for ICC Code of Conduct breach
Afghanistan’s spinners Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
Noor was found guilty of violating Article 2.8, relating to showing dissent at an umpire’s decision, after expressing displeasure when one of his deliveries was called wide in the 16th over of Sri Lanka’s innings. Mujeeb, meanwhile, breached Article 2.2, which concerns abuse of cricket equipment, after he broke the stumps with his towel during the match.
Both players have received one demerit point each, marking their first offence within a 24-month period. They accepted the sanctions proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, meaning no formal hearing was required.
On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Virender Sharma, along with third umpire Faisal Afridi and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit, laid the charges.
Sri Lanka went on to win the game by six wickets, maintaining their unbeaten run in the tournament, while Afghanistan suffered a second consecutive defeat, ending their Asia Cup campaign.
KPL season 3 kicks off on October 5; National stars gear up for fierce battles
