Sport
Morocco make history with shock win over Portugal to reach semifinals
Morocco have become the first African side to reach a World Cup semifinal after dumping Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo out in the quarterfinals.
Youssef En-Nesyri got the only goal in a dramatic 1-0 win at Al Thumama and denied Portugal what would have been a place in the last four for the first time for 16 years.
Morocco, who had substitute Walid Cheddira sent off late on, set up a semifinal against either France or England at Al-Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, where they will again be supported by a fierce crowd who roared them past Portugal.
Their shock victory at Al Thumama — just days after surprising Spain in the second round — was played out amid an atmosphere of ear-splitting whistles every time Portugal had the ball. And they had a lot — touching 80% possession at different points in the game — but Morocco defended well and, particularly in the first half, made the most of their chances to break quickly.
En-Nesyri’s header just before half-time was helped by a mistake from Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who came for a cross he got nowhere near, but Morocco were so assured on the ball when they had it, they fully deserved their lead when it came.
Morocco ended the game without three of their usual back four on the pitch, but head to the semifinals having conceded just one goal in their five games, and even that was an own goal against Canada.
Meanwhile, Portugal have been both good and bad at this tournament and this was a bad day, although Morocco deserves great credit for making it so hard to create anything of note.
Cristiano Ronaldo, again named on the bench, came on early in the second half to equal FIFA’s official record for the most-capped international men’s player with 196, but even he couldn’t find one last great World Cup moment. If this is the last we see of one of history’s great players on this stage then it was a very meek way to bow out, ESPN reported.
Up next
Morocco: Incredibly, a World Cup semifinal against England or France is next on the agenda at the Al Bayt Stadium on Dec. 14.
Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo and his side are out and on the plane home.
Sport
Messi’s Argentina go through on penalties, but shock exit for Brazil
Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout to keep Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream alive on Friday after the Dutch had snatched a 2-2 draw from the jaws of defeat in an extraordinary quarter-final.
Emiliano Martinez saved the first two Dutch penalties to give Argentina a huge advantage and Lautaro Martinez sent Andries Noppert the wrong way to set up a date for the South Americans with Croatia in the semi-finals on Tuesday.
Messi celebrated with arms aloft in front of the massed ranks of Argentina fans, his hopes of securing football’s biggest prize at the fifth attempt intact for a few more days, Reuters reported.
“Argentina are among the four best in the world because they show that they know how to play every game with the same desire and the same intensity,” said the seven-times Ballon D’or winner.
“A lot of joy, a lot of happiness. We didn’t have to go to extra time or penalties, we had to suffer. But we got through and it’s impressive.”
The defeat was the first for the Dutch in 20 matches going back to last year’s European Championship and brought an end to 71-year-old Louis van Gaal’s third spell as coach.
It was the second time a Van Gaal team had lost to Argentina via a shootout in the knockout stages of the World Cup after a 4-2 defeat following a 0-0 draw in 2014 semi-finals.
Livakovic cements Croatia hero status
Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic cemented his hero status with a stunning display to help his team knock out five-time champions Brazil on Friday and reach the World Cup semi-finals.
The stopper had already won hearts back home after making three penalty saves against Japan in the last 16 shootout, which set his team on a collision course with favorites Brazil.
He produced a string of brilliant saves on Friday to keep Brazil’s attackers at bay and ensure Croatia reached extra time with the match goalless.
The game eventually finished 1-1, with Bruno Petkovic canceling out Neymar’s brilliant solo opener in the dying minutes of extra time.
The stage was set again for Livakovic and he did not disappoint, denying Rodrygo from the spot to help Croatia triumph 4-2 on penalties.
The 27-year-old made 10 saves against the Selecao, who were favorites to win the World Cup, on another historic night for Croatian football.
“We know if it comes to penalties we have the edge on our side,” said Croatia defender Borna Sosa. “He’s shown many, many times through his career he’s a magnificent goalkeeper.
“He gives us a lot of confidence because against a team like Brazil they will always have chances, because you cannot contain these kind of players.
“To win against Brazil you need to have this kind of luck a little bit, and a goalkeeper on the maximum level that we had today.”
Saturday’s line up
England will go up against France on Saturday looking to take another step towards World Cup glory. The Three Lions have won three of their first four matches in Qatar so far, with a draw against USA the only blotch on their record. And with the tournament going well, Gareth Southgate isn’t expected to make any changes when it comes to his starting XI.
England has been impressive so far, scoring 12 goals and overcoming the likes of Iran, Wales and Senegal to make the last eight of the competition.
In the other match of the day, Morocco will take on Portugal and, according to their coach, Walid Regragui, Morocco will have the backing of an entire continent when they attempt to become Africa’s first World Cup semi-finalists.
The North Africans will take on Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium as the first Arab nation to reach the last eight after beating Spain on penalties in the last 16.
A World Cup semi-final against either England or France is up for grabs, alongside a place in the history books.
Cameroon in 1990, Senegal’s 2002 side and the 2010 Ghana team all fell at the quarter-final stage.
“We have nothing to lose. The challenge is to do as well as we did in the previous games,” Regragui said on the eve of the match against Portugal.
“We want to show that Africa deserves to be here, Morocco deserves to be here.
Morocco have the best defensive record in the tournament, having conceded only one goal in their four matches.
Where to watch
Afghan fans need not miss out on any of the excitement of this year’s tournament which is being broadcast live and exclusively by Ariana Television in Afghanistan.
For the full broadcast schedule CLICK HERE
Sport
FIFA World Cup trophy: a golden icon
The World Cup trophy is one of the most iconic, most sought-after, prizes in the world of sport and is awarded every four years, to the nation that wins the FIFA World Cup.
Since 1974, Germany, Italy, Argentina, France, Spain and Brazil players have had the chance to lift the trophy above their heads. But who made the award? And how much is it actually worth?
According to goal.com, the World Cup trophy is made up of 30,875 carats of 18 karat (75 percent) gold with bands of malachite around the base. Though it has the appearance of being so, it is technically not made of solid gold.
The trophy weighs 6.175kg and measures 36.5cm high by 12.5cm wide. The trophy is actually hollow inside, but still contains 4,927 grams of pure gold, goal.com states.
Sculptors from seven countries sent in submissions for what was to become the new World Cup trophy. This was to replace the Jules Rimet in 1974. Eventually, it was commissioned to the Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga, as FIFA decided to go with his design.
The Milanese man would also go on to design the original UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup trophies. The current World Cup trophy is the only one that exists in circulation.
A bronze replica is made for winning nations to keep, but there is only one golden version.
Famously, Brazil were allowed to keep the Jules Rimet trophy having won it for the third time in 1970. That trophy was subsequently stolen from the Brazilian FA headquarters, goal.com reported.
The World Cup trophy is the most expensive sports award in the world and according to rates in December 2022, the gold content in the trophy alone was worth $250,000. Experts estimate that the trophy is worth $20 million.
And with just 10 days to go, until this year’s champions lift this spectacular trophy, excitement continues to build.
With only eight teams left, to battle it out for the prize, quarter finals kick off on Saturday.
The first match of the day will see Croatia face Brazil, and in the second game Netherlands comes up against Argentina.
Where to watch
Afghan fans need not miss out on any of the excitement of this year’s tournament which is being broadcast live and exclusively by Ariana Television in Afghanistan.
For the full broadcast schedule CLICK HERE
Sport
Messi’s World Cup chase takes center stage in Qatar
Lionel Messi’s hopes of winning an elusive World Cup will come up against the tactical scheming of veteran coach Louis van Gaal as Argentina face the Netherlands in Friday’s quarter-final at Lusail.
Messi, 35, once again carries his nation’s hopes on his shoulders as he looks to crown an extraordinary career that includes seven Ballon d’Or awards and multiple club titles, but only one Copa America to show for his efforts with Argentina, Reuters reported.
Messi can expect little in the way of sympathy from the 71-year-old Van Gaal, who is determined to give the Dutch their first World Cup title after runners-up finishes in 1974, 1978 and 2010.
The coach’s planning will largely focus on containing Messi and catching Argentina on the break, as Van Gaal thumbs his nose at his critics by playing a brand of football at odds with the usual attacking Dutch approach.
The tactical plan is key to his side’s hopes of winning tomorrow as the Dutch look to take revenge for their semi-final defeat in 2014 when Argentina beat them in a shootout.
“We can surprise teams with our plan. We were also the better team then and Messi didn’t see much of the ball,” the coach told reporters this week.
He can also point to a run of form that has seen the Dutch go 19 games without defeat since he returned to the hot seat for a third spell 15 months ago.
Messi spoke briefly about the Dutch threat after Argentina’s 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16, where he marked his 1,000th career appearance by scoring and being named Man of the Match.
“Another difficult one is coming,” he said.
Messi can expect vocal support from Argentine fans in Qatar, who are set to vastly outnumber their orange-clad Dutch counterparts.
On the losing side against Germany in the 2014 final, where Argentina failed to add to World Cup triumphs in 1978 and 1986, Messi was grateful for the support.
“These are incredible moments. We want to thank all the people who are here. The whole of Argentina would love to be here,” he said.
Quarterfinals
Friday: Brazil v Croatia & Netherlands v Argentina
Saturday: Morocco v Portugal & France v England
Where to watch
Afghan fans need not miss out on any of the excitement of this year’s tournament which is being broadcast live and exclusively by Ariana Television in Afghanistan.
For the full broadcast schedule CLICK HERE
Tahawol: Security concerns in Afghanistan discussed
Morocco make history with shock win over Portugal to reach semifinals
Saar: Human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
China’s Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit in Riyadh
MoRR’s deputy minister travels to Iran
Afghanistan beat Iran 1-0 in CAFA U-14 Championship
China announces zero-tariff for Afghan products
Takhar police confirm explosion but no casualties reported
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million
Quadruplets born to Laghman couple
Tahawol: Security concerns in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Hayatullah Muhajer Farahi, deputy minister of MoIC
Tahawol: IEA welcomes India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
Saar: Afghanistan-Russia relations discussed
Trending
-
Balkh5 days ago
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
-
Latest News4 days ago
Japan gives over $106 million in aid to Afghanistan
-
COVID-195 days ago
Chinese hackers stole millions worth of US COVID relief money
-
Latest News3 days ago
Attempt to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan foiled
-
Nangarhar4 days ago
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
-
Health4 days ago
‘Zombie virus’ revived after being trapped in permafrost for 50,000 years
-
Latest News4 days ago
New Delhi hosts India-Central Asia meeting of NSAs
-
Latest News4 days ago
West, Abdullah discuss ‘urgent need’ for political dialogue among Afghans