Nakamura’s legacy revived as leprosy care resumes in Afghanistan
Disturbed by the hardships of their long journeys, Nakamura began establishing clinics in Afghanistan during the 1990s. But worsening security forced leprosy treatment to halt in 2010.
Six years after the killing of renowned Japanese humanitarian doctor Tetsu Nakamura, his earliest mission in Afghanistan—providing care for leprosy patients—has been brought back to life.
Ahead of the sixth anniversary of Nakamura’s death on December 4, his colleagues have reopened leprosy services in eastern Afghanistan, marking the first time in 15 years that dedicated treatment has been available locally.
On November 1, the Tetsu Nakamura Memorial Leprosy Center officially opened in Jalalabad. A three-story private residence has been fully renovated to house treatment rooms and separate five-bed wards for men and women. The facility is jointly operated by Peshawar-kai, the Fukuoka-based NGO, and Peace Japan Medical Services (PMS), the local organisation Nakamura founded.
Staff at the new center include two doctors, three nurses, and 19 local employees. The name of the center was chosen unanimously, reflecting their shared commitment to carry forward Nakamura’s guiding motto: “Continue all of Dr. Nakamura’s projects and carry forward all hopes.”
Before the opening, Chiyoko Fujita, head of the PMS support office, urged the staff to embrace the responsibility handed down to them: “Patients’ lives are in your hands.”
From leprosy care to life-saving irrigation
Nakamura’s humanitarian journey began in 1984 when he was assigned to a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, where he oversaw the leprosy ward. Patients from remote Afghan mountain regions—where no medical services existed—soon began crossing the border in growing numbers.
Amid a devastating drought in 2000, Nakamura shifted focus to irrigation, launching the transformative Green Ground Project in 2003 to channel river water into parched farmland. Irrigation and water management became the core of his work in the years that followed.
Even shortly before being shot dead in 2019, alolng with his four security guards and his driver, Nakamura reportedly said: “We must build a leprosy center.”
A renewed mission
Since Nakamura’s death, Peshawar-kai and PMS have continued his irrigation and medical initiatives. Improved security conditions and a request from provincial authorities paved the way for reopening leprosy services.
Newly recruited staff are now undergoing specialised training, with plans to expand into mobile clinics and inpatient care. Early detection remains a challenge, especially because cultural norms often prevent women from being examined by male doctors.
“We will focus on training female nurses and ensure these skills are passed on,” Fujita said.
PMS general director Masaru Murakami said the reopening marks a turning point after years of uncertainty. “Now we can finally resume treatment. With Nakamura’s will—to sustain life and keep this light alive—we want to move forward,” he said.
Humanitarian migrants in US fear deportation after shooting
The tightening of migration policies under the Trump administration has left vulnerable humanitarian migrants fearing they could be forced back into dangerous situations.
Last week, the US cancelled temporary protected status (TPS) for Myanmar nationals, claiming conditions had improved enough for them to return. Days later, following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington DC — allegedly by an Afghan asylum recipient who had previously worked with the CIA — the US Citizenship and Immigration Services froze all asylum decisions, halted Afghan visas, and announced reviews of already approved residency cases from “countries of concern.”
USCIS director Joseph Edlow said all asylum cases were paused “until every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible,” while US President Donald Trump called for a permanent halt to migration from “Third World Countries.”
Myanmar nationals fear return
Myanmar student Su Htet, who received TPS after the 2021 military coup, said ending the program leaves her and others in legal limbo — and at risk.
She fears arrest or conscription if forced back: “Just googling my name shows I’ve spoken out against the junta. They put activists on the front lines.”
Community members say the shooting has intensified anxiety among Myanmar TPS holders, asylum seekers, and even green-card holders.
Afghans pushed into uncertainty
Afghans already faced limited paths to protection after Afghanistan’s TPS ended. Now, with all Afghan processing frozen, thousands fear deportation.
Rights groups have condemned the measures as “collective punishment.” Bill Frelick of Human Rights Watch said punishing all Afghans for the actions of one individual “is not justice, but scapegoating.”
California-based asylum seeker Wessal Mukhtar, who worked with the US in Afghanistan, said his family now lives in “constant stress,” unsure whether they can stay, study, or remain safe. His asylum case has been pending since 2021.
“An entire displaced people should not be punished for an isolated incident,” he said. “We’ve already lost so much.”
1.5 million Afghans living with serious disabilities
UNAMA noted that children are disproportionately affected, bearing some of the worst consequences of the country’s long-running violence.
Nearly 1.5 million Afghans are living with severe disabilities, most of them injuries stemming from more than 40 years of conflict, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Wednesday.
In a statement posted on its official X account, UNAMA noted that children are disproportionately affected, bearing some of the worst consequences of the country’s long-running violence.
Afghanistan remains among the world’s most heavily mine-contaminated nations, with landmines and unexploded ordnance continuing to cause deaths and life-altering injuries on a near-daily basis.
Over the past two weeks, explosions involving explosive remnants of war killed seven people—including several children—and wounded nine others in separate incidents across Kandahar, Uruzgan, and Balkh provinces, according to UNAMA.
A recent assessment by Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority estimates that approximately 1,150 square kilometers of land across the country is still contaminated with mines and other explosive remnants of war.
Situation along Afghan-Tajik border “not stable,” says Dushanbe
Tajikistan is seeking additional support from Russia to contain a surge in cross-border attacks carried out by Islamic militants operating from Afghanistan, after two deadly incidents in the past week left five Chinese nationals dead.
According to a Reuters report published on December 2, Tajik officials are in talks with Russian counterparts about joint patrols along the nearly 850-mile frontier with Afghanistan. Russia already maintains thousands of troops at military facilities in and around Dushanbe, operating under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Moscow’s lease on these bases runs until 2042.
The security issue has been a point of concern for months. During a visit to Tajikistan in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to strengthen security cooperation, calling the troop presence in Dushanbe a “guarantor of security” for both Tajikistan and the wider region.
Two deadly attacks target Chinese workers
Tajik authorities say the trouble began on November 26, when Islamic militants in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province launched a drone attack on a Chinese workers’ camp in Tajikistan’s Khatlon region. The Chinese embassy in Tajikistan confirmed that three workers were killed and one injured, condemning the strike as a “grave criminal act” and urging Chinese nationals in border areas to evacuate.
Chinese diplomats in Afghanistan issued similar warnings to Chinese workers at gold mining sites in the north of the country.
A second attack occurred on November 30 in Tajikistan’s Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, killing two more Chinese workers and injuring two others.
Tajikistan demands action from Kabul
Following the second attack, President Emomali Rahmon convened an emergency security meeting and directed officials to prevent further incidents. Tajikistan’s State Security Service criticized the authorities in Kabul and called for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to stop the cross-border assaults and arrest those responsible. The agency acknowledged that “at present, the situation is not stable at the state border.”
Officials of the Islamic Emirate denied any involvement, with a Foreign Ministry representative telling Tolo News that the attacks were likely carried out by radical elements seeking to “create chaos, instability, and distrust among countries in the region.”
Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi sought to reassure his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, in a December 2 teleconference that Kabul would fully coordinate with Dushanbe and that “joint action against hostile elements” was essential.
Russia calls for deeper engagement with Kabul
Also on December 2, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia supports increased engagement with the authorities in Kabul, which Moscow formally recognized in July, noting that Afghanistan remains “an important country in the region.”
