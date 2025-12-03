CAIR-CA calls on Trump to lift new immigration ban on Afghan nationals

The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA) has urged the Trump administration to immediately lift its newly imposed suspension on all immigration and visa processing for Afghan nationals, calling the move “collective punishment” that could jeopardize tens of thousands of refugees, asylum seekers, and families awaiting reunification.

The administration’s sweeping restrictions were announced after the arrest of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national accused of fatally shooting one National Guard specialist and injuring another near the White House on November 26.

Lakanwal, who entered the United States in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges including first-degree murder and assault with intent to kill. Appearing remotely from a hospital bed, he told the judge he was in severe pain. His attorney entered the plea on his behalf.

According to D.C. police, Lakanwal allegedly opened fire on a group of Guardsmen while shouting “Allahu Akbar,” killing Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and seriously wounding Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24. He was later subdued after attempting to reload. Prosecutors described the case as “exceedingly strong,” and a judge ordered him held without bond.

The incident has triggered heated political debate over immigration vetting and Afghan resettlement programs.

US President Donald Trump labeled the shooting a “terrorist attack” and blamed the Biden administration for admitting Afghan evacuees, while reiterating plans to sharply restrict migration and deport millions.

In response, federal agencies moved to halt all visa issuance, immigration requests, and asylum decisions for Afghan nationals indefinitely, pending further review of “security and vetting protocols.”

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services also said it will reexamine green card approvals for nationals of 19 countries named in the administration’s expanded travel ban—most of them Muslim-majority, African, or Caribbean nations. New guidance instructs officers to factor in “negative, country-specific indicators” when reviewing immigration cases.

CAIR-CA condemned the shooting and said the suspect must face full accountability, but warned that the administration’s policy response targets innocent people.

“This sweeping ban is nothing less than collective punishment,” CAIR-CA CEO Hussam Ayloush said. “Using the criminal actions of one individual to punish an entire community is a thinly veiled attempt to escalate a cruel, anti-immigrant agenda.”

Ayloush added that Trump’s subsequent statement about pausing immigration from “third world countries” further endangers vulnerable communities and fuels discrimination.

CAIR-LA Immigrants’ Rights Senior Managing Attorney Amina Fields said the new restrictions could devastate families already navigating years-long immigration processes.

“Instead of supporting vulnerable Afghan families, the administration is slamming the door in their faces,” she said. “Halting immigration channels and threatening to uproot people who have already been fully vetted will tear families apart and could cost lives.”

Advocates say the full impact of the ban remains unclear, but applicants with pending cases could face indefinite delays, potential loss of legal status, and prolonged separation from relatives.

CAIR-CA urged affected individuals to consult immigration attorneys as new guidance takes effect.