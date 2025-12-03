Latest News
Situation along Afghan-Tajik border “not stable,” says Dushanbe
Tajikistan is seeking additional support from Russia to contain a surge in cross-border attacks carried out by Islamic militants operating from Afghanistan, after two deadly incidents in the past week left five Chinese nationals dead.
According to a Reuters report published on December 2, Tajik officials are in talks with Russian counterparts about joint patrols along the nearly 850-mile frontier with Afghanistan. Russia already maintains thousands of troops at military facilities in and around Dushanbe, operating under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Moscow’s lease on these bases runs until 2042.
The security issue has been a point of concern for months. During a visit to Tajikistan in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to strengthen security cooperation, calling the troop presence in Dushanbe a “guarantor of security” for both Tajikistan and the wider region.
Two deadly attacks target Chinese workers
Tajik authorities say the trouble began on November 26, when Islamic militants in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province launched a drone attack on a Chinese workers’ camp in Tajikistan’s Khatlon region. The Chinese embassy in Tajikistan confirmed that three workers were killed and one injured, condemning the strike as a “grave criminal act” and urging Chinese nationals in border areas to evacuate.
Chinese diplomats in Afghanistan issued similar warnings to Chinese workers at gold mining sites in the north of the country.
A second attack occurred on November 30 in Tajikistan’s Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, killing two more Chinese workers and injuring two others.
Tajikistan demands action from Kabul
Following the second attack, President Emomali Rahmon convened an emergency security meeting and directed officials to prevent further incidents. Tajikistan’s State Security Service criticized the authorities in Kabul and called for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to stop the cross-border assaults and arrest those responsible. The agency acknowledged that “at present, the situation is not stable at the state border.”
Officials of the Islamic Emirate denied any involvement, with a Foreign Ministry representative telling Tolo News that the attacks were likely carried out by radical elements seeking to “create chaos, instability, and distrust among countries in the region.”
Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi sought to reassure his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, in a December 2 teleconference that Kabul would fully coordinate with Dushanbe and that “joint action against hostile elements” was essential.
Russia calls for deeper engagement with Kabul
Also on December 2, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia supports increased engagement with the authorities in Kabul, which Moscow formally recognized in July, noting that Afghanistan remains “an important country in the region.”
Humanitarian migrants in US fear deportation after shooting
The tightening of migration policies under the Trump administration has left vulnerable humanitarian migrants fearing they could be forced back into dangerous situations.
Last week, the US cancelled temporary protected status (TPS) for Myanmar nationals, claiming conditions had improved enough for them to return. Days later, following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington DC — allegedly by an Afghan asylum recipient who had previously worked with the CIA — the US Citizenship and Immigration Services froze all asylum decisions, halted Afghan visas, and announced reviews of already approved residency cases from “countries of concern.”
USCIS director Joseph Edlow said all asylum cases were paused “until every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible,” while US President Donald Trump called for a permanent halt to migration from “Third World Countries.”
Myanmar nationals fear return
Myanmar student Su Htet, who received TPS after the 2021 military coup, said ending the program leaves her and others in legal limbo — and at risk.
She fears arrest or conscription if forced back: “Just googling my name shows I’ve spoken out against the junta. They put activists on the front lines.”
Community members say the shooting has intensified anxiety among Myanmar TPS holders, asylum seekers, and even green-card holders.
Afghans pushed into uncertainty
Afghans already faced limited paths to protection after Afghanistan’s TPS ended. Now, with all Afghan processing frozen, thousands fear deportation.
Rights groups have condemned the measures as “collective punishment.” Bill Frelick of Human Rights Watch said punishing all Afghans for the actions of one individual “is not justice, but scapegoating.”
California-based asylum seeker Wessal Mukhtar, who worked with the US in Afghanistan, said his family now lives in “constant stress,” unsure whether they can stay, study, or remain safe. His asylum case has been pending since 2021.
“An entire displaced people should not be punished for an isolated incident,” he said. “We’ve already lost so much.”
1.5 million Afghans living with serious disabilities
Nearly 1.5 million Afghans are living with severe disabilities, most of them injuries stemming from more than 40 years of conflict, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Wednesday.
In a statement posted on its official X account, UNAMA noted that children are disproportionately affected, bearing some of the worst consequences of the country’s long-running violence.
Afghanistan remains among the world’s most heavily mine-contaminated nations, with landmines and unexploded ordnance continuing to cause deaths and life-altering injuries on a near-daily basis.
Over the past two weeks, explosions involving explosive remnants of war killed seven people—including several children—and wounded nine others in separate incidents across Kandahar, Uruzgan, and Balkh provinces, according to UNAMA.
A recent assessment by Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority estimates that approximately 1,150 square kilometers of land across the country is still contaminated with mines and other explosive remnants of war.
CAIR-CA calls on Trump to lift new immigration ban on Afghan nationals
Ayloush added that Trump’s subsequent statement about pausing immigration from “third world countries” further endangers vulnerable communities and fuels discrimination.
The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-CA) has urged the Trump administration to immediately lift its newly imposed suspension on all immigration and visa processing for Afghan nationals, calling the move “collective punishment” that could jeopardize tens of thousands of refugees, asylum seekers, and families awaiting reunification.
The administration’s sweeping restrictions were announced after the arrest of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national accused of fatally shooting one National Guard specialist and injuring another near the White House on November 26.
Lakanwal, who entered the United States in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges including first-degree murder and assault with intent to kill. Appearing remotely from a hospital bed, he told the judge he was in severe pain. His attorney entered the plea on his behalf.
According to D.C. police, Lakanwal allegedly opened fire on a group of Guardsmen while shouting “Allahu Akbar,” killing Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and seriously wounding Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24. He was later subdued after attempting to reload. Prosecutors described the case as “exceedingly strong,” and a judge ordered him held without bond.
The incident has triggered heated political debate over immigration vetting and Afghan resettlement programs.
US President Donald Trump labeled the shooting a “terrorist attack” and blamed the Biden administration for admitting Afghan evacuees, while reiterating plans to sharply restrict migration and deport millions.
In response, federal agencies moved to halt all visa issuance, immigration requests, and asylum decisions for Afghan nationals indefinitely, pending further review of “security and vetting protocols.”
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services also said it will reexamine green card approvals for nationals of 19 countries named in the administration’s expanded travel ban—most of them Muslim-majority, African, or Caribbean nations. New guidance instructs officers to factor in “negative, country-specific indicators” when reviewing immigration cases.
CAIR-CA condemned the shooting and said the suspect must face full accountability, but warned that the administration’s policy response targets innocent people.
“This sweeping ban is nothing less than collective punishment,” CAIR-CA CEO Hussam Ayloush said. “Using the criminal actions of one individual to punish an entire community is a thinly veiled attempt to escalate a cruel, anti-immigrant agenda.”
Ayloush added that Trump’s subsequent statement about pausing immigration from “third world countries” further endangers vulnerable communities and fuels discrimination.
CAIR-LA Immigrants’ Rights Senior Managing Attorney Amina Fields said the new restrictions could devastate families already navigating years-long immigration processes.
“Instead of supporting vulnerable Afghan families, the administration is slamming the door in their faces,” she said. “Halting immigration channels and threatening to uproot people who have already been fully vetted will tear families apart and could cost lives.”
Advocates say the full impact of the ban remains unclear, but applicants with pending cases could face indefinite delays, potential loss of legal status, and prolonged separation from relatives.
CAIR-CA urged affected individuals to consult immigration attorneys as new guidance takes effect.
