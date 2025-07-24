Latest News
Nine million Afghan women at risk of losing maternal health and wider services, warns UNFPA
In a statement posted Tuesday on X, UNFPA stressed that the funding shortfall puts hard-won gains in reducing maternal mortality at serious risk.
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has warned that recent cuts to U.S. funding could leave up to nine million women in Afghanistan without access to vital maternal and broader healthcare services—threatening to undo years of progress in saving lives and improving reproductive health.
In a statement posted Tuesday on X, UNFPA stressed that the funding shortfall puts hard-won gains in reducing maternal mortality at serious risk. The agency had earlier projected that at least 6.3 million Afghan women would lose access to essential health services unless urgent financial support is restored.
The United States had been one of UNFPA’s largest donors, contributing an average of $180 million annually. Between recent cycles, U.S. contributions totaled roughly $335 million, helping to support maternal healthcare, protection from gender-based violence, services for survivors of sexual assault, and other programs across more than 20 crisis-affected countries—including Afghanistan.
The abrupt suspension of U.S. aid, triggered by policy changes introduced in early 2025, has had a particularly severe impact in Afghanistan. Key programs backed by USAID and the World Food Programme (WFP) have been forced to shut down hundreds of health clinics, cutting off care for millions of women in both rural and urban areas.
Iran proposes trilateral meeting with Afghanistan and UN to address refugee crisis
The proposal was made during a high-level meeting in Tehran between Iranian Interior Minister and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
Iran has called for a trilateral meeting involving the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and Iranian officials to find coordinated solutions to the ongoing Afghan refugee situation.
The proposal was made during a high-level meeting in Tehran on Tuesday between Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
Minister Momeni stressed Iran’s willingness to engage in dialogue, provided international institutions act as guarantors in the process. “In many countries, individuals without legal residence are swiftly deported. However, Iran delays deportation in cases where return could endanger lives or when urgent medical care is needed,” he said.
According to Momeni, an estimated 3 to 4 million Afghan refugees are currently residing in Iran. Many are actively contributing to society by working in schools, workshops, and offices, and are treated with respect, he noted.
During the meeting, UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi emphasized the need for a gradual return process, warning that the sudden repatriation of large numbers of Afghans could put enormous strain on Afghanistan.
Grandi acknowledged the decline in international aid to Iran for refugee assistance and pledged to work toward increasing global support. He recognized Iran’s efforts in hosting millions of refugees over the decades, calling for a greater international response to the burden Iran continues to bear.
Nader Yarahmadi, Advisor to the Iranian Interior Minister and Head of the Center for Migrants and Foreign Nationals Affairs, echoed the need for greater international assistance.
He said that while Iranian institutions continue to provide extensive services to migrants, the volume of international aid remains very limited.
Yarahmadi added that although services are offered to legally residing migrants, those without proper documentation should be returned through legal means. Nonetheless, he reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate and international bodies to reach a comprehensive and humanitarian solution to the refugee issue.
Qatar says it will continue mediation efforts to support Afghanistan
Qatar has been a central diplomatic player in Afghan affairs over the past decade, hosting talks between the Islamic Emirate and the United States to end Washington’s war in Afghanistan.
Qatari government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting peace and stability in Afghanistan through continued mediation efforts.
Speaking at a high-level open debate of the UN Security Council on Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and the Peaceful Settlement of Disputes, Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, emphasized that Qatar would persist in its support for the UN-led Doha Process, a platform hosted in Qatar that aims to foster inclusive dialogue among Afghan stakeholders and promote the country’s reintegration into the international community.
Qatar has been a central diplomatic player in Afghan affairs over the past decade, hosting talks between the Islamic Emirate and the United States to end Washington’s war in Afghanistan.
Qatar’s renewed pledge comes as Afghanistan continues to face international isolation and deep humanitarian needs. The Doha Process is widely viewed as one of the few remaining diplomatic mechanisms capable of encouraging constructive dialogue on Afghanistan’s future.
Afghanistan’s passport ranks last globally once again
Afghanistan’s passport has once again been ranked as the least powerful in the world, according to the Henley Passport Index 2025, released on Tuesday.
Afghan passport holders can only access 25 countries without needing a prior visa, making it the weakest travel document globally. The country ranks 99th, below Syria and Iraq, which offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 27 and 30 countries respectively.
The Henley Passport Index compares the visa-free access of 199 different passports to 227 travel destinations.
Countries like Singapore, Japan, and South Korea top the 2025 list, with access to 190 destinations visa-free.
