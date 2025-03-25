Latest News
Norwegian Refugee Council cuts back on essential humanitarian services in Afghanistan
The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said Tuesday it is forced to cut back on services in Afghanistan due to the cuts in aid by Donald Trump, the president of the United States.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Suze van Meegen, N RC’s interim country director in Afghanistan said: “At a time when men, women and children in Afghanistan urgently need international funding and support, NRC and our partners are facing drastic funding cuts from key donors.
“This situation leaves us with no choice but to make untenable reductions in our services, further jeopardising vital lifelines for the most vulnerable and impoverished communities.”
She said like many humanitarian organisations, NRC Afghanistan has been forced to close offices in several provinces and lay off many dedicated and professional humanitarian staff, with a particularly adverse impact on female aid workers.
“These funding cuts have far-reaching consequences. They extend from communities that have lost access to basic assistance to thousands of experienced Afghan staff that have lost their livelihoods,” van Meegen said.
The NRC warned that wide-ranging cuts in aid will lead to a diminishing footprint of humanitarian agencies in Afghanistan and leave the lives of millions on an increasingly dangerous trajectory, affecting women and children most adversely
In January, Trump suspended ongoing aid projects which forced the majority of US-funded humanitarian work to be put on hold or end. Other donor governments – including Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom – have since also announced that their global aid budgets will be reduced in the coming years, foreshadowing a significant drop in the assistance available to the world’s most vulnerable.
“This is the most challenging situation that NRC Afghanistan has faced in its 22 years in the country. However, I want to emphasise that NRC Afghanistan is not shutting down its operations. We remain committed to staying in Afghanistan to support displaced women, men and children and to ensure that communities affected by decades of war are not left behind,” said van Meegen.
The NRC said that since January, it has been forced to close two of its community resource centres, with two more at risk without suitable funding in the coming month.
The centres have been crucial in supporting returning and internally displaced Afghans, providing assistance with housing, food, legal assistance and referrals to healthcare providers, particularly for Afghan women who are heading their families and depend on female-to-female aid.
The loss of female aid workers across the country is further restricting women and children’s access to essential services, reinforcing the conditions that prevent them from enjoying their basic rights, the NRC said.
Van Meegen said: “To prevent catastrophic damage in Afghanistan, the international community needs to step up and commit to supporting a population that has faced decades of war and neglect.”
The NRC has been present in Afghanistan since 2003, delivering key services with the support of its donors, directly delivering assistance to people in need.
This includes providing shelter and protection services to displaced Afghans and those returning from neighbouring countries.
According to the UN’s latest findings, almost 22.3 million Afghans need humanitarian assistance and 1 in 3 Afghans (more than 14 million people) do not know where their next meal will come from.
In 2024, the United States contributed just under $742 million to Afghanistan’s $1.72 billion Humanitarian Response Plan – this equalled 43.4%.
The 2025 humanitarian response plan for Afghanistan is currently just 13.3%, according to UNOCHA.
UN warns over 4 million Afghan girls will be deprived of education by 2030 if ban continues
United Nations spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric warned Monday that over four million Afghan girls could be deprived of an education by 2030 if the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) continues with its ban.
Addressing a press conference in New York Dujarric said UNICEF has reported that another 400,000 girls are being deprived of a secondary school education in this new academic year, which started this week.
“UNICEF tells us that in Afghanistan the new school year started today but an additional 400,000 girls are being deprived of their right to education bringing the total number of girls without access to this essential right to 2.2 million.
“That’s 2.2 million girls being deprived of education today. [This] marks three years since the start of the ban on girls secondary education. UNICEF says that if this ban persists until 2030, which we hope it won’t, over four million girls will have been deprived of their right to education beyond primary schooling.”
He went on to say “Afghanistan cannot leave half of its population behind despite the ban.”
Dujarric pointed out that UNICEF has provided access to education to some 445,000 children through community-based learning, 64% of whom are girls. UNICEF is also empowering female teachers to ensure that girls have positive role models,” he said.
International Sports
IPL 2025: Last over drama; Ashutosh Sharma clinches win for Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a nail-biting one-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSD) in Monday’s IPL 2025 match at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
In a game that swung like a pendulum till the very last over, DC managed to hold their nerve in a high-scoring contest to chase 209, their highest successful chase in the history of IPL.
The star of the night was Ashutosh Sharma, whose unbeaten 66 off 31 balls guided DC to a miraculous win when all seemed lost.
Nicholas Pooran’s fiery 75 (30) and Mitchell Marsh’s 72 (36) went in vain for LSG, while IPL debutant Vipraj Nigam’s 39 off 15 played a crucial role in DC’s successful chase.
Axar Patel, leading DC for the first time as a full-time skipper, opted to bowl first against LSG captain Rishabh Pant.
Addressing a press conference after the match, Sharma said he was pleased with his performance as his “hard work had paid off”.
He said he has learnt from his mistakes last year and is applying the lessons to his game this season.
Sharma also thanked the DC fans. “It’s the beginning of the tournament, so hopefully we will do well this tournament.”
Vice captain Faf du Plessis meanwhile said after the match that Sharma’s six which clinched DC’s win “was probably the most important single that [Sharma] has ever taken in his life”.
Tuesday’s Match
Today’s match is set to be another thrilling experience as Gujarat Titans are set to take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
Ariana Television will again broadcast this match live and exclusively across Afghanistan. Fans can tune in from 6:15pm Kabul time.
Pakistan envoy wraps up visit to Afghanistan; bilateral meeting schedules drawn up
The Pakistani representative stressed the need to utilize the full potential of regional trade and transit routes to benefit both nations.
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, has wrapped up his three-day trip to Kabul where he met with a number of Islamic Emirate officials for talks on various topics including trade, bilateral relations, regional connectivity and security.
According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the visit also resulted in the finalization of a schedule for institutional relations and it was agreed that a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting would be held before April 15.
According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, during his visit, Sadiq met Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi where both sides exchanged views on mutual interests, peace and security, trade, and economic cooperation.
Sadiq reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continuous engagement with Afghanistan and emphasized the importance of resolving outstanding issues to further strengthen bilateral relations.
Both parties agreed to increase high-level interactions and discussions to enhance cooperation between the two countries.
Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Afghanistan and Pakistan trade ministers will meet for talks before Eid-ul-Fitr and that Afghanistan’s Trade Minister Nooruddin Azizi is set to visit Pakistan after Eid to finalize trade-related matters.
Pakistan and Afghanistan also agreed to convene a high-level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting in Kabul before April 15. Sadiq, along with civil and military officials, will participate in the JCC meeting, Pakistan media reported.
Sadiq also held a meeting with Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, where they discussed bilateral trade, economic relations, and collaboration in regional trade corridors and connectivity.
The Pakistani representative stressed the need to utilize the full potential of regional trade and transit routes to benefit both nations.
Sanaa reported that upon returning to Pakistan, Sadiq briefed Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar about his meetings with Afghan officials, highlighting the outcomes and areas of progress in bilateral engagement and regional cooperation.
