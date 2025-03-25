IPL 2025: Last over drama; Ashutosh Sharma clinches win for Delhi Capitals

(Last Updated On: )

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a nail-biting one-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSD) in Monday’s IPL 2025 match at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

In a game that swung like a pendulum till the very last over, DC managed to hold their nerve in a high-scoring contest to chase 209, their highest successful chase in the history of IPL.

The star of the night was Ashutosh Sharma, whose unbeaten 66 off 31 balls guided DC to a miraculous win when all seemed lost.

Nicholas Pooran’s fiery 75 (30) and Mitchell Marsh’s 72 (36) went in vain for LSG, while IPL debutant Vipraj Nigam’s 39 off 15 played a crucial role in DC’s successful chase.

Axar Patel, leading DC for the first time as a full-time skipper, opted to bowl first against LSG captain Rishabh Pant.

Addressing a press conference after the match, Sharma said he was pleased with his performance as his “hard work had paid off”.

He said he has learnt from his mistakes last year and is applying the lessons to his game this season.

Sharma also thanked the DC fans. “It’s the beginning of the tournament, so hopefully we will do well this tournament.”

Vice captain Faf du Plessis meanwhile said after the match that Sharma’s six which clinched DC’s win “was probably the most important single that [Sharma] has ever taken in his life”.

Tuesday’s Match

Today’s match is set to be another thrilling experience as Gujarat Titans are set to take on Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Ariana Television will again broadcast this match live and exclusively across Afghanistan. Fans can tune in from 6:15pm Kabul time.