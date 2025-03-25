Pakistan envoy wraps up visit to Afghanistan; bilateral meeting schedules drawn up

(Last Updated On: )

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, has wrapped up his three-day trip to Kabul where he met with a number of Islamic Emirate officials for talks on various topics including trade, bilateral relations, regional connectivity and security.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the visit also resulted in the finalization of a schedule for institutional relations and it was agreed that a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting would be held before April 15.

According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, during his visit, Sadiq met Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi where both sides exchanged views on mutual interests, peace and security, trade, and economic cooperation.

Sadiq reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continuous engagement with Afghanistan and emphasized the importance of resolving outstanding issues to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Both parties agreed to increase high-level interactions and discussions to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Afghanistan and Pakistan trade ministers will meet for talks before Eid-ul-Fitr and that Afghanistan’s Trade Minister Nooruddin Azizi is set to visit Pakistan after Eid to finalize trade-related matters.

Pakistan and Afghanistan also agreed to convene a high-level Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting in Kabul before April 15. Sadiq, along with civil and military officials, will participate in the JCC meeting, Pakistan media reported.

Sadiq also held a meeting with Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, where they discussed bilateral trade, economic relations, and collaboration in regional trade corridors and connectivity.

The Pakistani representative stressed the need to utilize the full potential of regional trade and transit routes to benefit both nations.

Sanaa reported that upon returning to Pakistan, Sadiq briefed Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar about his meetings with Afghan officials, highlighting the outcomes and areas of progress in bilateral engagement and regional cooperation.