Needy families in Nangarhar receive Ramadan aid from Bayat Foundation
On the occasion of Ramadan, Bayat Foundation delivered food aid to dozens of needy families in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar this week.
The organization’s officials said that the aid packages include flour, rice, and cooking oil, which was distributed to the needy after a transparent assessment.
“Bayat Foundation helps thousands of families across Afghanistan every year. Fortunately, today this Ramadan aid was distributed to hundreds of families in Jalalabad. This aid includes flour, rice, and cooking oil,” Attaullah Sahil, a representative of Bayat Foundation in Nangarhar, said.
Appreciating Bayat Foundation’s assistance, officials of the Nangarhar Department of Economy called on other charities to help the needy during the holy month of Ramadan.
“These families are very deserving families who were selected after conducting a survey in the presence of representatives of the Department of Economy and Bayat Foundation. All families are deserving, and they include widows, the disabled and the poor,” Mohammad Asif Rahmani, a representative of the Nangarhar Department of Economy, said.
Recipients welcomed the Ramadan aid from Bayat Foundation, saying that those in need require more help.
Haider, an aid recipient, said: “We are very poor people. There are no job opportunities. Thank you very much to Bayat Foundation for helping us.”
Mohammad Zaman, another aid recipient, said: “During this Ramadan, I was facing difficulties. I could not find sustenance. Bayat Foundation helped us. May God help it.”
Bayat Foundation has helped the needy not only during the holy month of Ramadan, but also during natural disasters, and has continued to cooperate with government institutions in various sectors, especially health and education.
IEA controls power in Afghanistan, security prevails: Araqchi
Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, has said that the Islamic Emirate controls power in Afghanistan and security prevails across the country.
Speaking in an interview with Khabar Online, Araqchi said that before the Islamic Emirate took over, different parts of Afghanistan would be governed by different groups.
“The reality is that now there is a power in Afghanistan that has consolidated its rule over the past three and a half years, and unlike in the past, when every corner of Afghanistan was in the hands of different people, this is not the case now. Security and rule prevail. We must address the issues and resolve them for our national interests,” Araqchi said.
The Islamic Emirate welcomed the remarks saying that it indicates an understanding of the realities in Afghanistan.
“This actually means a correct understanding of the realities in Afghanistan. It is a fact that there is a single political governance in Afghanistan that has complete control over Afghanistan,” Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said.
Araqchi also added in his interview that there are issues in Afghanistan that are related to Iran’s national interests, so he traveled to Kabul to discuss them with the officials of the Islamic Emirate.
He mentioned water rights, presence of Afghan refugees in Iran and Daesh as issues that need to be discussed between the officials of the two countries.
The Iranian diplomat said that Tehran, like other countries, has not recognized the Islamic Emirate, but despite sanctions, trade is taking place between the two countries in high volumes.
Separately, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, Abdulsalam Hanafi, said in a meeting with the acting ambassador of Afghanistan to Iran recently that Afghanistan and Iran have long-standing religious, historical, cultural and economic relations, and the embassy officials should make every effort to strengthen them.
Uzbekistan sends essential food aid to Afghanistan
Marking the new solar year, 1404, and the holy month of Ramadan, Uzbekistan this week delivered almost 200 tons of food aid to Afghanistan via Balkh province.
This is in line with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s directive that humanitarian aid be sent to Afghanistan, Kun.uz reported.
The essential food items were handed over in Hairatan border town in a ceremony attended by Uzbekistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev; Surkhandarya governor Ulugbek Kosimov; representatives from relevant ministries; Balkh provincial governor Muhammad Yusuf Vafo; and other officials from both countries.
The aid package consists of flour, wheat, pasta, vegetable oil, sugar, instant meals, red beans, and mung beans.
Additionally, a bilateral meeting was held in Mazar-e-Sharif, where discussions focused on advancing future cooperation. During the talks, special attention was given to the construction of the Imam Bukhari Mausoleum in Afghanistan, a project supported by Uzbekistan.
Afghan officials expressed gratitude to the president and people of Uzbekistan for their assistance, Akipress reported.
At the end of December, Uzbekistan sent humanitarian aid containing food and medicine to Afghanistan, as well as a “health train”.
Uzbek doctors conducted free medical examinations of the population in Balkh province between December 25 and December 30.
Afghans in Pakistan appeal to PM Shehbaz to stop deportations
Afghan refugees in Pakistan, who are awaiting resettlement in the United States, have called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to stop the deportation of people from Afghanistan and to streamline the visa extension process for refugees.
According to Dawn news, the Afghan refugees posted a two-page open letter to Pakistan’s prime minister calling him to immediately halt the deportations “who have pending or approved visa applications for entry into the United States or accepted referrals into the USRAP”.
This comes after Pakistan set a deadline of March 31 for all Afghan refugees to leave Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Those with Afghan Citizen Cards have been asked to leave by March 31 whereas those who have Proof of Registration from UNHCR can stay in Pakistan till June 30.
The letter also asked for streamlining the exit permit process to ensure that Afghans with immigration pathways to third countries and who were ready to depart could leave without “roadblocks”.
According to the letter, many Afghans in Pakistan are in the “late stages of exhaustive vetting processes and are awaiting US visa or refugee status approval” and sending them back to Afghanistan “runs counter to humanitarian principles and international accords to which Pakistan is a signatory”.
“At a minimum, we hope to see an exemption from detention or deportation for Afghans who have pending or approved immigration applications to the United States,” the letter added.
The letter also stated: “We strongly urge you to act promptly and compassionately. Afghan refugees would welcome the opportunity to discuss these matters with officials of your government to strengthen our cooperation.”
