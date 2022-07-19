Business
Pakistan, China discuss expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
Pakistani and Chinese officials on Monday discussed the possibility of Afghanistan joining the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure project.
The idea to extend CPEC, the central part of the Belt and Road Initiative, was discussed during a meeting between China’s special envoy on Afghanistan Yue Xiayong and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad.
An official statement said the two sides exchanged views on the political and security situation in Afghanistan, humanitarian assistance by Pakistan and China to Afghanistan, and other matters of mutual interest.
“In the context of regional connectivity, both sides exchanged views on extension of CPEC to Afghanistan to promote economic development and prosperity,” read the statement.
The foreign secretary underscored Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and connected Afghanistan. He highlighted the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including Pakistan’s relief efforts in the wake of devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan on 22 June 2022.
He also stressed the importance of unfreezing of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves and facilitation of banking operations to ease the economic hardships of the Afghan people and help build a sustainable economy.
The foreign secretary further underlined the importance for the Afghan side to address the international community’s expectations regarding inclusivity; respect for the rights of all Afghans, including girls’ education; and effective counter-terrorism measures.
He underscored that the international community’s focus should not be diverted from the dire situation in Afghanistan owing to events taking place elsewhere.
Chinese envoy Yue Xiaoyong appreciated the important and constructive role played by Pakistan in the context of Afghanistan. Both sides agreed that only a peaceful, stable and connected Afghanistan could act as a fulcrum for enhanced regional trade and connectivity.
Earlier, the Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Sadiq. Both sides took stock of the evolving situation and discussed humanitarian assistance, infrastructure development, as well as trade and transit initiatives.
Business
Pakistan’s trade delegation meets finance ministry officials in Kabul
Pakistan delegation discussed Tuesday with the finance officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) regarding bilateral trade issues at Serena Hotel in Kabul.
This delegation arrived in Kabul on Monday evening and had an introductory meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, but the trade issues between the two countries will be discussed in three-day meetings.
Officials of the IEA said that the focus is more on the issue of coal export, adding that efforts are being made to find a solution to the existing problems so that the two countries can have commercial relations within the established framework.
“So far, this Pakistani delegation has met with the Deputy Minister of Commerce of Afghanistan and also discussed with the officials of the Ministry of Finance, and these discussions are still going on, but the details of the discussions have not been determined,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA.
On the other hand, some economic experts said that the improvement of political and economic relations with regional and neighboring countries will lead the country towards economic convergence and these relations will increase investment in the country.
Pakistan delegation requested from the IEA officials to ease the coal exports while the price of this commodity has increased in the global market.
In the meantime, Geo news agency reported Tuesday that ahead of a Pakistani trade delegation’s visit to Kabul, the Islamic Emirate has raised the price of imported coal yet again.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently announced the import of coal from Afghanistan for power generation, claiming that it will save the country approximately $2 billion. He said that the coal from Afghanistan will be priced in rupees rather than dollars.
Following the announcement by the prime minister, the IEA raised the price of imported coal from $90 per ton to $200 per ton, Geo reported.
Geo citing Afghan media reports as saying, the IEA has raised the price of coal yet again, this time by $80 per ton.
Geo reported quoting Ismatullah Burhan, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Minerals and Petroleum, the new price of coal will be $280 per ton, with immediate effect.
Business
Central Bank threatens to prosecute Afghans who continue to trade online
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) on Thursday said they will prosecute Afghans who fail to abide by the ban on online forex trading.
In June, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) banned online trading, declaring it against Sharia.
On Thursday, DAB issued a statement reinforcing this order, adding that Afghans, specifically in Kabul, are still trading.
The central bank said it has not granted a license to any person or company to trade online and those who continue to do so are breaking the law.
Last month, a central bank spokesman said: “Da Afghanistan Bank considers online forex trading illegal and fraudulent, and there is no instruction in Islamic law to approve it.”
Reports at the time indicated that the precarious economic climate in the country had pushed many Afghans to turn to online forex, commodity or cryptocurrency trading.
While there is no specific data on how many people trade forex online, the central bank official told Bloomberg last month that “millions of dollars” are traded daily, mainly by the currency traders in Sara-e Shahzada, the largest foreign exchange market in Kabul.
Business
Female entrepreneurs open all-women market in Kabul
A number of female entrepreneurs in Kabul, who have resumed commercial activities, said they have created a women’s market in Kabul with the cooperation of the private sector.
According to women entrepreneurs, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has also promised that they will cooperate with them in the development of their business in Shahr-e-Naw, 10th district of Kabul.
In this market, women are engaged in different types of work including embroidery and sewing.
These women entrepreneurs say they are trying to provide work for women and expand their economic activities, adding that no problems have been created for them by the government so far.
“We see that women can work properly; they can use their ideas and they can do it better,” said Marhaba Mohammadi, an entrepreneur.
“Now, it’s good because we started our work, and we are motivated that a business has begun its activities for women,” said Sahaba, another entrepreneur.
Nafisa Danish is one woman involved in the market and said that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate has promised them that they will cooperate seriously in expanding their business.
According to economic experts, the role of women in the growth of the country’s economy is valuable, and even small businesses can reduce the unemployment rate in the country.
