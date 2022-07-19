Pakistan, China discuss expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2022)

Pakistani and Chinese officials on Monday discussed the possibility of Afghanistan joining the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure project.

The idea to extend CPEC, the central part of the Belt and Road Initiative, was discussed during a meeting between China’s special envoy on Afghanistan Yue Xiayong and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad.

An official statement said the two sides exchanged views on the political and security situation in Afghanistan, humanitarian assistance by Pakistan and China to Afghanistan, and other matters of mutual interest.

“In the context of regional connectivity, both sides exchanged views on extension of CPEC to Afghanistan to promote economic development and prosperity,” read the statement.

The foreign secretary underscored Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and connected Afghanistan. He highlighted the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including Pakistan’s relief efforts in the wake of devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan on 22 June 2022.

He also stressed the importance of unfreezing of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves and facilitation of banking operations to ease the economic hardships of the Afghan people and help build a sustainable economy.

The foreign secretary further underlined the importance for the Afghan side to address the international community’s expectations regarding inclusivity; respect for the rights of all Afghans, including girls’ education; and effective counter-terrorism measures.

He underscored that the international community’s focus should not be diverted from the dire situation in Afghanistan owing to events taking place elsewhere.

Chinese envoy Yue Xiaoyong appreciated the important and constructive role played by Pakistan in the context of Afghanistan. Both sides agreed that only a peaceful, stable and connected Afghanistan could act as a fulcrum for enhanced regional trade and connectivity.

Earlier, the Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Sadiq. Both sides took stock of the evolving situation and discussed humanitarian assistance, infrastructure development, as well as trade and transit initiatives.