Pakistan’s trade delegation meets finance ministry officials in Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2022)

Pakistan delegation discussed Tuesday with the finance officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) regarding bilateral trade issues at Serena Hotel in Kabul.

This delegation arrived in Kabul on Monday evening and had an introductory meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, but the trade issues between the two countries will be discussed in three-day meetings.

Officials of the IEA said that the focus is more on the issue of coal export, adding that efforts are being made to find a solution to the existing problems so that the two countries can have commercial relations within the established framework.

“So far, this Pakistani delegation has met with the Deputy Minister of Commerce of Afghanistan and also discussed with the officials of the Ministry of Finance, and these discussions are still going on, but the details of the discussions have not been determined,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA.

On the other hand, some economic experts said that the improvement of political and economic relations with regional and neighboring countries will lead the country towards economic convergence and these relations will increase investment in the country.

Pakistan delegation requested from the IEA officials to ease the coal exports while the price of this commodity has increased in the global market.

In the meantime, Geo news agency reported Tuesday that ahead of a Pakistani trade delegation’s visit to Kabul, the Islamic Emirate has raised the price of imported coal yet again.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently announced the import of coal from Afghanistan for power generation, claiming that it will save the country approximately $2 billion. He said that the coal from Afghanistan will be priced in rupees rather than dollars.

Following the announcement by the prime minister, the IEA raised the price of imported coal from $90 per ton to $200 per ton, Geo reported.

Geo citing Afghan media reports as saying, the IEA has raised the price of coal yet again, this time by $80 per ton.

Geo reported quoting Ismatullah Burhan, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Minerals and Petroleum, the new price of coal will be $280 per ton, with immediate effect.