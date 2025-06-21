Pakistan nominates Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Pakistan has formally nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of “his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.”

The Government of Pakistan in a post on X said: “The international community bore witness to unprovoked and unlawful Indian aggression, which constituted a grave violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women, children, and the elderly.”

Pakistani leaders said at a moment of heightened regional turbulence, Trump demonstrated “great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship” through “robust diplomatic engagement” with both Islamabad and New Delhi, securing a ceasefire.

“This intervention stands as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue,” the post continued. “The Government of Pakistan also acknowledges and greatly admires President Trump’s sincere offers to help resolve the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan—an issue that lies at the heart of regional instability.”

“President Trump’s leadership during the 2025 Pakistan India crisis manifestly showcases the continuation of his legacy of pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building. Pakistan remains hopeful that his earnest efforts will continue to contribute towards regional and global stability, particularly in the context of ongoing crises in the Middle East, including the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating escalation involving Iran.”

Meanwhile, Trump announced on Friday he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had secured a “wonderful” treaty between Rwanda and Congo.

He went on to discuss his chances at winning a Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he wouldn’t get one, “no matter what I do.”

“This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World,” Trump wrote in the post. “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping Peace between Egypt and Ethiopia (A massive Ethiopian built dam, stupidly financed by the United States of America, substantially reduces the water flowing into The Nile River), and I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for doing the Abraham Accord in the Middle East which, if all goes well, will be loaded to the brim with additional Countries signing on, and will unify the Middle East for the first time in “The Ages!”

According to The Nobel Prize’s website, to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, a person must be a “qualified nominator,” which includes national governments, heads of state, previous award winners, and members of specific international organizations.

The nomination process is confidential, and entries are due by Jan. 31, hence the 2026 nomination.