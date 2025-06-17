World
Trump says he is seeking ‘real end’ to Iran’s nuclear program
He said he is instead seeking “a real end,” which involves Iran “giving up entirely” on nukes.
US President Donald Trump said early Tuesday that he is seeking “a real end” to Iran’s nuclear program, adding that he will be monitoring developments in the Middle East from the White House later in the day.
Speaking to reporters on his return flight from a G7 leaders’ summit in Canada, Trump ruled out the possibility of calling for a ceasefire in the Iran-Israel conflict.
“I didn’t say I was looking for a ceasefire,” he said, CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted on X. Instead, he stressed the need for Iran to give up its nuclear activities completely.
On Israel’s ongoing military strikes, Trump said: “The Israelis aren’t slowing up their barrage on Iran. You’re going to find out over the next two days. You’re going to find out. Nobody’s slowed up so far.”
On any potential threat to US interests, Trump said Iran knows not to touch US troops, warning that the US would “come down so hard if they do anything to our people.”
Asked about sending US emissaries such as Steven Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to meet with Iranian officials, Trump remained noncommittal. “I may,” he said, adding that his decision “depends what happens when I get back.”
Asked about calls for Iran’s capital Tehran to evacuate, Trump said he wants “people to be safe.”
When asked whether the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman and the US defense secretary have provided him with military planning options should Iran attack US bases in the Middle East, Trump declined to comment, saying: “I can’t tell you that.”
Trump also commented on whether the Gang of Eight – a group of US congressional leaders with access to sensitive intelligence – has been briefed on the situation, he said they would, but “it’s not necessary” at this stage.
On the possibility of US involvement in the conflict leading to the destruction of Iran’s nuclear program, Trump expressed hope that Iran’s program “is wiped out long before that.”
Tensions in the region have intensified since Friday, following Israeli airstrikes targeting several locations across Iran, including military and nuclear sites, which triggered retaliatory attacks from Tehran.
Israeli officials reported that Iranian missile strikes have killed at least 24 people and injured hundreds.
Iran stated that the Israeli attacks have resulted in at least 224 deaths and more than 1,000 injuries.
World
Britain appoints first female head of MI6 spy agency
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is currently in Canada for the G7 summit, said Metreweli's appointment comes when Britain is "facing threats on an unprecedented scale".
Britain on Sunday named Blaise Metreweli, a career intelligence officer, as the first female head of the Secret Intelligence Service, the foreign spy service known as MI6, Reuters reported.
Metreweli, 47, who is currently MI6’s head of technology, known as “Q”, joined the Secret Intelligence Service in 1999, and has spent most of her career in operational roles in the Middle East and Europe, the government said in a statement.
Richard Moore, the current chief of MI6, will step down in the autumn after a five-year tenure.
“I am proud and honoured to be asked to lead my service,” said Metreweli, who takes on one of the most powerful jobs in Western intelligence and will be known by the code name “C”.
MI6, founded in 1909, joins the other main British spy agencies, the domestic spy service MI5, and the intelligence communications agency GCHQ, in having appointed a female head.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is currently in Canada for the G7 summit, said Metreweli’s appointment comes when Britain is “facing threats on an unprecedented scale”.
“I know Blaise will continue to provide the excellent leadership needed to defend our country,” he said.
Metreweli’s biggest challenges are likely to be dealing with Russia, China and Iran, read the report.
Britain’s spy agencies have accused Russia of waging a campaign of sabotage across Europe to scare other countries off from backing Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion.
Moore in 2021 said China was the single greatest priority for his spy agency, while MI5 said last year that Iran had been behind 20 plots to kill, kidnap or target dissidents or political opponents in Britain since 2022.
MI6, depicted by novelists as the employer of some of the most memorable fictional spies, from John le Carré’s George Smiley to Ian Fleming’s James Bond, operates overseas and is tasked with defending Britain and its interests.
Metreweli previously held a director-level role in MI5, and studied anthropology at the University of Cambridge, the government said.
MI5 has had two female bosses, starting with Stella Rimington in 1992. Eliza Manningham-Buller ran MI5 between 2002 and 2007, Reuters reported.
In 2023, Britain named its first female director of GCHQ.
Metreweli’s appointment comes three decades after the actress Judi Dench first played a female boss of MI6 in the James Bond film “GoldenEye”.
World
Trump hosts grand military parade in Washington DC amid nationwide backlash
With a price tag estimated between $25 million and $45 million, critics slammed the parade as wasteful and evocative of authoritarian imagery
US President Donald Trump presided over a large-scale military parade in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, commemorating both his 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.
The event, held along Constitution Avenue and the National Mall, featured approximately 6,600 troops, a cavalcade of 150 military vehicles, and aerial demonstrations with over 50 helicopters and aircraft—including historical reenactments and modern systems like HIMARS rocket units.
Trump, arriving behind bullet‑proof glass at around 6 pm gave a patriotic address lauding the “legacy of unmatched courage” of American soldiers and swore in 250 new recruits.
As tanks rumbled and troops marched, a fireworks display capped the ceremony later that evening.
With a price tag estimated between $25 million and $45 million, critics slammed the parade as wasteful and evocative of authoritarian imagery—especially as it mirrored similar displays in France and Russia.
Supporters argued it was a fitting tribute to the armed forces, marking a rare public celebration of the Army’s 250th anniversary.
Simultaneously, millions marched across the country under the “No Kings” banner—decrying Trump’s policies and warning of democratic backsliding. Over 2,000 protests took place nationwide, from New York to Los Angeles.
While mostly peaceful, some demonstrations turned violent—officers deployed tear gas in cities like L.A. and Portland and, tragically, a politically motivated shooting in Minnesota left two lawmakers dead.
The event however underscored deep political divides: patriotic celebration for the president’s base vs. fears of authoritarian symbolism voiced by his opponents.
World
Israeli fire kills 60 in Gaza, many near aid site, medics say
Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says that since then, 163 Palestinians had been killed and over 1,000 wounded trying to obtain the food boxes.
Israeli gunfire and airstrikes killed at least 60 Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday, most of them near an aid site operated by the U.S- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the centre of the enclave, local health officials said.
Medical officials at Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals said at least 25 people were killed and dozens wounded as they approached a food distribution centre near the former Jewish settlement of Netzarim before dawn, Reuters reported.
Israel’s military, which has been at war with Hamas militants since October 2023, said its forces fired warning shots overnight towards a group of suspects as they posed a threat to troops in the area of the Netzarim Corridor.
“This is despite warnings that the area is an active combat zone. The IDF is aware of reports regarding individuals injured; the details are under review,” it said.
Later on Wednesday, health officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip said at least 14 people had been killed by Israeli gunfire as they approached another GHF site in Rafah.
The GHF late on Wednesday accused Hamas of killing at least five people in an attack on a bus carrying two dozen Palestinians working with the aid organization to one of its distribution sites.
“We will continue our mission to provide critical aid to the people of Gaza,” it said in a statement.
The foundation earlier said it was unaware of Wednesday’s incidents involving civilians but added that it was working closely with Israeli authorities to ensure safe passage routes are maintained, and that it was essential for Palestinians to closely follow instructions.
“Ultimately, the solution is more aid, which will create more certainty and less urgency among the population,” it said by email in response to Reuters questions.
“There is not yet enough food to feed everyone in need in Gaza. Our current focus is to feed as many people as is safely possible within the constraints of a highly volatile environment.”
GHF said it distributed 2.5 million meals on Wednesday, the largest single-day delivery since it began operations, bringing to more than 16 million the number of meals provided since its operations started in late May, read the report.
Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says that since then, 163 Palestinians had been killed and over 1,000 wounded trying to obtain the food boxes.
The United Nations has condemned the killings and has refused to supply aid via the foundation, which uses private contractors with Israeli military backup in what they say is a breach of humanitarian standards.
Elsewhere in Gaza on Wednesday, its health ministry said at least 11 other people were killed by separate Israeli gunfire and strikes across the coastal enclave.
The war erupted 20 months ago after Hamas-led militants took 251 hostages and killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, on October 7, 2023, Israel’s single deadliest day.
Israel’s military campaign has since killed nearly 55,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to health authorities in Gaza, and flattened much of the densely populated strip, which is home to more than two million people. Most of the population is displaced and malnutrition is widespread, Reuters reported.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday there had been “significant progress” in efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza, but that it was “too soon” to raise hopes that a deal would be reached.
Two Hamas sources told Reuters they did not know about any breakthrough in negotiations.
