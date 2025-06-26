Latest News
Pakistan’s health minister to visit Kabul
Pakistani media have reported that Syed Mustafa Kamal, Pakistan’s Health Minister, will travel to Kabul to strengthen border cooperation and polio vaccination efforts.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where the poliovirus remains endemic
Kamal emphasized in a meeting in Islamabad that eradicating polio is not just a program but a national mission. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Pakistan a polio-free country.
This trip is announced amid the return of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees from Pakistan. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that among the returning refugees are thousands of unvaccinated children, which poses a risk of increasing polio cases in the country.
According to reports, last year 74 polio cases were recorded in Pakistan and 25 in Afghanistan.
IEA following up on vicious attack of Afghan child at Moscow airport
UN reports rise in use of heroin and methamphetamine in Afghanistan
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has reported that while traditional use of cannabis and opium in Afghanistan is decreasing, the consumption of high-risk drugs such as heroin and methamphetamine is on the rise.
The agency said in a report that the total national number of people engaging in high-risk drug use was estimated to be approximately 27,000 (24,330 men and 2,670 women). Additionally, the estimated total number of children under 15 years old using drugs was 2,150.
Compared to the general population, people engaging in high-risk drug use had a lower socio-economic status. Half of them reported having no formal education, and more than one-fifth of hotspot respondents reported experiencing homelessness.
The report also mentioned that about 8% of respondents stated they had used injectable drugs, and more than 75% of those users shared needles, which increases the risk of disease transmission.
The Islamic Emirate, however, reiterates that it has taken a tough stance against drugs since taking over the country in August 2021.
Abdul Matin Qani, the Interior Ministry’ spokesman, said that 98,000 operations were carried out over the past four years, as a result of which 38,000 hectares of opium crops were destroyed.
Additionally, more than 20,000 drug factories and 8,500 tons of narcotics were destroyed.
Qani said that around 28,000 people have been arrested on charges of smuggling, adding that more than 150,000 drug addicts have been rounded up for rehabilitation.
He said that drug levels in Afghanistan has reached zero, and only some modern types of drugs are being smuggled from regional countries and some European countries.
Sirajuddin Haqqani emphasizes positive engagement with people and protection of their rights
Visiting Kapisa province, Acting Minister of Interior Affairs Sirajuddin Haqqani emphasized the importance of positive engagement with the people and safeguarding citizens’ rights, calling it one of the core responsibilities of an Islamic government.
In a gathering, Haqqani stated that officials of the Islamic Emirate must avoid repeating past mistakes and act with caution in their duties.
Referring to the successful implementation of the general amnesty over the past four years, the Acting Minister of Interior Affairs said that security prevails, national unity has been strengthened, and the groundwork for brotherhood and peaceful coexistence has been laid.
He further noted that while differences in opinion may exist, all citizens must work together for the reconstruction of the country and the implementation of Islamic law.
Haqqani also stressed the importance of capacity building, continuous education, and professionalism among government staff.
