Pakistan’s health minister to visit Kabul

Pakistani media have reported that Syed Mustafa Kamal, Pakistan’s Health Minister, will travel to Kabul to strengthen border cooperation and polio vaccination efforts.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where the poliovirus remains endemic

Kamal emphasized in a meeting in Islamabad that eradicating polio is not just a program but a national mission. He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Pakistan a polio-free country.

This trip is announced amid the return of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees from Pakistan. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that among the returning refugees are thousands of unvaccinated children, which poses a risk of increasing polio cases in the country.

According to reports, last year 74 polio cases were recorded in Pakistan and 25 in Afghanistan.