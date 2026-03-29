Pentagon preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, Washington Post reports

US Vice President JD Vance has taken a leading role in Washington’s efforts to broker peace with Iran, nearly a month into the ongoing conflict, according to US media reports on Friday.

An Axios report says Vance has been actively engaged in behind-the-scenes diplomacy, holding multiple discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and coordinating with Gulf allies, while maintaining indirect communication channels with Iranian officials.

The White House reportedly views Vance as a central negotiator due to his senior position and his skepticism toward prolonged military engagements, making him a suitable envoy for sensitive negotiations.

Vance’s efforts include coordination with countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, focusing on de-escalation, potential peace talks, and regional security.

US President Donald Trump formally confirmed Vance’s role on Thursday, noting that he is working alongside Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on ongoing negotiations and will brief officials on developments regarding Iran.

White House officials told Axios that Vance’s seniority and opposition to extended foreign conflicts make him a more appealing interlocutor for Iran than other envoys, with Witkoff recommending him as the lead negotiator. “If the Iranians can’t strike a deal with Vance, they don’t get a deal. He’s the best they’re gonna get,” a senior administration official said.

While Vance assumes a larger diplomatic role, Witkoff and Kushner continue handling negotiations. Reports of a confrontation between Vance and Netanyahu were dismissed by US and Israeli sources as inaccurate.

According to the report, Vance initially expressed skepticism about the war’s duration, objectives, and resource impact but supported a strategy of overwhelming force once Trump decided to proceed. Vance remains aligned with Israel while carefully navigating differences between US and Israeli objectives, advisers said.

“He has his own views, but he is going to work according to Trump’s instructions and try to achieve an outcome that the president likes,” a source close to Vance added.