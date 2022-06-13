COVID-19
Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say
U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers on Sunday said Pfizer-BioNTech’s (PFE.N), COVID-19 vaccines were effective and safe for use in children aged 6 months to 4 years.
The FDA reviewers said in briefing documents published on Sunday evening that their evaluation did not reveal any new safety concerns related to the use of the vaccine in young children.
The FDA analysis of data from Pfizer’s trial was published ahead of a June 15 meeting of its outside advisers. Recommendations from the external advisers will determine the FDA’s decision on the vaccines.
“Available data support the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine 3-dose primary series in preventing COVID-19 in the age group of 6 months through 4 years,” FDA staff said in the review.
An early analysis of data from Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine based on 10 symptomatic COVID-19 cases identified when the Omicron coronavirus variant was dominant suggested a vaccine efficacy of 80.3% in the under-5 age group.
COVID-19 shots for children under the age of 6 are yet not approved in most parts of the world. It remains unclear how many parents will get their young ones vaccinated as demand has been low for kids aged 5 to 11.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration expects vaccinations for young children to begin in earnest as early as June 21 if the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approve the vaccines.
Government officials say pre-orders for use in the under-6 age group has been low but demand is expected to pick up once the vaccines gain authorization.
The FDA on Friday released a staff review of Moderna Inc’s (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine which said the doses were safe and effective for use in children aged 6 months to 17 years old.
COVID-19
Taiwan’s health minister contracts COVID, feeling fine
Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung has contracted COVID-19, and is feeling fine and isolating at home, the government said on Sunday.
Taiwan has been dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, though numbers are beginning to level off.
Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre, which Chen is also the head of, said that on Sunday morning he began feeling symptoms and carried out a home test, which was positive.
Chen has been the public face of the fight against COVID-19, appearing almost daily at news conferences.
While he is feeling fine he will remain at home, and his position as head of the command centre will temporarily be taken by Deputy Interior Minister Chen Tsung-yen, it added.
The two Chens are not related.
Taiwan’s presidential office said President Tsai Ing-wen had not recently met with Health Minister Chen, instead speaking with him by telephone, and wished him a speedy recovery.
With more than 99% of those infected with COVID-19 this year exhibiting no or mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in what it calls the “new Taiwan model”.
On Saturday, the government said it would be reducing to three days from seven the mandatory quarantine for all arrivals into Taiwan as it looks to gradually fully re-open the borders.
COVID-19
US scraps COVID-19 test requirement for international travelers
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international travelers test negative for COVID-19 within a day before boarding a flight to the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that the requirement will end early on Sunday morning. The health agency said it will continue to monitor the state of the pandemic and will reassess the need for a testing requirement if the situation changes.
“This step is possible because of the progress we’ve made in our fight against COVID-19,” said US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.
Roger Dow, president of the US Travel Association, called lifting the testing rule “another huge step forward for the recovery of inbound air travel and the return of international travel to the United States.”
COVID-19
Shanghai to lock down millions again for COVID testing
China’s commercial hub of Shanghai will lock down millions of people for mass COVID-19 testing this weekend just 10 days after lifting its server two-month lock down, it was reported on Friday.
Racing to stop a wider outbreak after discovering a handful of community cases, including a cluster traced to a popular beauty salon, authorities have ordered PCR testing for all residents in 14 of Shanghai’s 16 districts over the weekend, Reuters reported
Five of the districts said residents would not be allowed to leave their homes while the testing was carried out. A notice issued by Changning district described the stay-home requirement as “closed management” of the community being sampled.
The latest scare triggered a rush to grocery stores and online platforms to stock up on food, as users of China’s Twitter-like Weibo expressed fear they could be locked down for longer, having only started going back to work after the last lockdown was lifted on June 1.
Some areas had remained sealed off or quickly returned to lockdown due to infections and their close contacts.
“The residential compound next to mine has already been locked down,” said Zhang Jian, a 34 year old real estate agent.
“If there is a mass testing and there is another positive case in the compound, it will have a serious impact on our lives.”
While China’s infection rate is low by global standards, President Xi Jinping has doubled down on a zero-COVID policy that authorities say is needed to protect the elderly and the medical system, even as other countries try to live with the virus.
Mainland China reported 151 new coronavirus cases for June 9, of which 45 were symptomatic and 106 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.
The latest round of mass testing comes on top of already onerous testing requirements that Shanghai introduced for its 25 million residents after easing its earlier lockdown.
Shanghai’s earlier lock down fueled widespread frustration, anger and even rare protests among its residents, many of whom grappled with lost income, the loss of freedom, the death of friends and relatives, and even hunger.
It also battered China’s economy, disrupting supply chains and slowing international trade. And the latest setback has hit sentiment in financial markets.
Pakistan PM approves on arrival transit visas for Afghans
Global nuclear arsenal to grow for first time since Cold War
Gunmen shoot airport workers in Balkh, killing two and injuring six
Seven Daesh members killed in Takhar operation
Virtue and Vice Ministry reject claims of ordering gender segregation in restaurants
IEA approves national budget for solar year 1401
Mining sector records rise in revenue since IEA takeover
Eshkamish district residents voice concerns about infrastructure, service delivery problems
Cotton factories ‘owed’ $30 million by Pakistan: Kandahar Chamber
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
