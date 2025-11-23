Health
Polio vaccination drive launches across 17 Afghan provinces
Officials say routine vaccination remains the most effective tool for eliminating polio and have urged families to fully cooperate with health teams during the campaign.
The Ministry of Public Health has announced the launch of a major anti-polio vaccination campaign, set to begin on Monday across 17 provinces of Afghanistan.
According to Sharafat Zaman, spokesperson for the ministry, the nationwide initiative will target 7.4 million children under the age of five, delivering vaccines door-to-door to prevent the spread of the poliovirus and safeguard children’s health.
This effort forms part of the government’s ongoing strategy to protect Afghanistan’s next generation from preventable diseases and strengthen public health across the country.
This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) recently again classified the global spread of poliovirus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), warning that the disease remains endemic in only two countries — Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The decision followed the 43rd meeting of the Polio Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (IHR), which convened on 1 October 2025.
According to the Committee, Afghanistan reported four new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases so far this year, compared to 24 in Pakistan.
The Afghan cases were detected in the country’s southern and eastern regions, where transmission remains intense despite ongoing vaccination efforts.
Health
EU considers restricting ethanol in hand sanitisers over cancer concerns
The recommendation has sparked debate among health experts and industry groups, as ethanol remains one of the most widely used disinfectants worldwide.
The European Union is weighing whether to classify ethanol — a key ingredient in most hand sanitisers and cleaning products — as a potentially dangerous substance linked to cancer and pregnancy complications.
According to a Financial Times report on Tuesday, an internal working group within the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) recommended on October 10 that ethanol be listed as toxic, citing possible links to cancer risks.
The recommendation has sparked debate among health experts and industry groups, as ethanol remains one of the most widely used disinfectants worldwide.
The ECHA’s Biocidal Products Committee is expected to meet between November 25 and 28 to review the findings. If the committee concludes that ethanol is carcinogenic, it may recommend substituting the substance in cleaning and disinfectant products. The final decision, however, would rest with the European Commission.
The ECHA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told the Financial Times that no decision had yet been made. The agency noted that ethanol could still be approved for use in biocidal products if exposure levels are deemed safe or if suitable alternatives are unavailable.
The World Health Organization (WHO), meanwhile, continues to classify ethanol-based hand sanitisers as safe and effective for hand hygiene — a position that guided global health practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Any move to restrict ethanol could have major implications for manufacturers of disinfectants, cosmetics, and personal hygiene products across Europe, where ethanol-based formulations dominate the market.
Health
Toxic cough syrup claims lives of 14 children in India
According to health officials, the deaths occurred across three states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu — with Madhya Pradesh reporting 11 fatalities.
At least 14 children have died in India after consuming a contaminated cough syrup, prompting multiple state bans and a nationwide investigation into the pharmaceutical manufacturer responsible.
According to health officials, the deaths occurred across three states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu — with Madhya Pradesh reporting 11 fatalities.
Preliminary tests by India’s drug regulator found dangerous levels of toxic chemicals, believed to include diethylene glycol (DEG) or ethylene glycol, substances often associated with previous mass poisonings linked to poor-quality medicines.
Authorities have filed criminal charges against the company that produced the syrup, reportedly named Coldrif, citing adulteration and violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
A doctor alleged to have prescribed the syrup has also been detained as part of the investigation.
India’s Ministry of Health has ordered an immediate suspension of the product’s sale and distribution while samples are being tested at central laboratories. Officials said they are working to identify whether the tainted batch was distributed to other parts of the country or exported.
The tragedy has reignited concerns over India’s pharmaceutical safety standards.
Over the past three years, Indian-made cough syrups have been linked to child deaths in Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon, leading to international scrutiny of the country’s drug manufacturing practices.
Health experts have called for stricter enforcement and transparent testing to prevent similar incidents, warning that weak oversight continues to endanger lives, particularly in low-income regions where counterfeit or substandard medicines often circulate unchecked.
