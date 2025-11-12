Health
WHO warns of persistent polio risk as Afghanistan remains one of two endemic countries
Afghanistan reported four new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases so far this year, compared to 24 in Pakistan.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has once again classified the global spread of poliovirus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), warning that the disease remains endemic in only two countries — Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The decision followed the 43rd meeting of the Polio Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (IHR), which convened on 1 October 2025.
According to the Committee, Afghanistan reported four new wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases so far this year, compared to 24 in Pakistan. The Afghan cases were detected in the country’s southern and eastern regions, where transmission remains intense despite ongoing vaccination efforts.
Environmental surveillance found 53 WPV1-positive samples in Afghanistan and 390 in Pakistan, underscoring continued circulation along the shared epidemiological corridors between the two countries.
The Committee expressed concern that Afghanistan’s site-to-site vaccination strategy, introduced after the suspension of house-to-house campaigns in October 2024 due to security concerns, leaves many children unreached and vulnerable.
The WHO report noted that Afghanistan and Pakistan continue to conduct synchronized immunization campaigns to interrupt cross-border transmission. However, challenges persist due to insecurity, vaccine hesitancy, and large-scale population movements — including the return of undocumented Afghan migrants from Pakistan.
The Committee commended both countries for maintaining strong coordination but stressed that eradication will require high-quality vaccination coverage in all border areas.
Globally, the Committee also reviewed outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived polioviruses (cVDPVs), with 143 cases recorded so far in 2025, mostly in Africa and the Middle East. Although progress toward eradication has been steady, the Committee warned that operational gaps, insecurity, and funding shortfalls could reverse gains made over the past decade.
The WHO urged Afghanistan to resume house-to-house vaccination where possible and to sustain coordination with Pakistan. It also called on donor governments to address the programme’s nearly 30% funding shortfall, warning that financial constraints threaten global eradication efforts.
The Committee unanimously agreed that the risk of international spread of poliovirus remains high, but determined that the situation does not constitute a pandemic emergency.
The temporary recommendations — including vaccination requirements for travelers from Afghanistan and Pakistan — have been extended for another three months.
EU considers restricting ethanol in hand sanitisers over cancer concerns
The recommendation has sparked debate among health experts and industry groups, as ethanol remains one of the most widely used disinfectants worldwide.
The European Union is weighing whether to classify ethanol — a key ingredient in most hand sanitisers and cleaning products — as a potentially dangerous substance linked to cancer and pregnancy complications.
According to a Financial Times report on Tuesday, an internal working group within the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) recommended on October 10 that ethanol be listed as toxic, citing possible links to cancer risks.
The recommendation has sparked debate among health experts and industry groups, as ethanol remains one of the most widely used disinfectants worldwide.
The ECHA’s Biocidal Products Committee is expected to meet between November 25 and 28 to review the findings. If the committee concludes that ethanol is carcinogenic, it may recommend substituting the substance in cleaning and disinfectant products. The final decision, however, would rest with the European Commission.
The ECHA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told the Financial Times that no decision had yet been made. The agency noted that ethanol could still be approved for use in biocidal products if exposure levels are deemed safe or if suitable alternatives are unavailable.
The World Health Organization (WHO), meanwhile, continues to classify ethanol-based hand sanitisers as safe and effective for hand hygiene — a position that guided global health practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Any move to restrict ethanol could have major implications for manufacturers of disinfectants, cosmetics, and personal hygiene products across Europe, where ethanol-based formulations dominate the market.
Toxic cough syrup claims lives of 14 children in India
According to health officials, the deaths occurred across three states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu — with Madhya Pradesh reporting 11 fatalities.
At least 14 children have died in India after consuming a contaminated cough syrup, prompting multiple state bans and a nationwide investigation into the pharmaceutical manufacturer responsible.
According to health officials, the deaths occurred across three states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu — with Madhya Pradesh reporting 11 fatalities.
Preliminary tests by India’s drug regulator found dangerous levels of toxic chemicals, believed to include diethylene glycol (DEG) or ethylene glycol, substances often associated with previous mass poisonings linked to poor-quality medicines.
Authorities have filed criminal charges against the company that produced the syrup, reportedly named Coldrif, citing adulteration and violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
A doctor alleged to have prescribed the syrup has also been detained as part of the investigation.
India’s Ministry of Health has ordered an immediate suspension of the product’s sale and distribution while samples are being tested at central laboratories. Officials said they are working to identify whether the tainted batch was distributed to other parts of the country or exported.
The tragedy has reignited concerns over India’s pharmaceutical safety standards.
Over the past three years, Indian-made cough syrups have been linked to child deaths in Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon, leading to international scrutiny of the country’s drug manufacturing practices.
Health experts have called for stricter enforcement and transparent testing to prevent similar incidents, warning that weak oversight continues to endanger lives, particularly in low-income regions where counterfeit or substandard medicines often circulate unchecked.
Chronic illness and mental health challenges threaten millions across Afghanistan
In response, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health approved a national health policy in March 2025 prioritizing NCD prevention, cancer care, and mental health.
Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health conditions are emerging as a hidden epidemic in Afghanistan, putting severe pressure on the country’s fragile health system.
According to a new report issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and chronic lung conditions already account for 43% of deaths nationwide – a figure expected to rise above 60% by 2030, with women disproportionately affected.
Cardiovascular disease alone claims more than 40,000 lives each year, ranking Afghanistan among countries with the highest age-adjusted death rates globally.
Cancer, particularly breast and cervical cancer, also heavily impacts Afghan women, with many patients seeking care only at advanced stages when treatment options are limited.
Mental health meanwhile is increasingly recognized as a critical yet under-addressed concern, WHO reported.
Years of conflict, displacement, and natural disasters – including recent earthquakes – have left deep psychological scars, especially among families returning from Pakistan and Iran.
One in five Afghans is estimated to live with a mental health condition, with over half of returnee families affected by anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress last year.
Thousands of families face long waiting lists for treatment, particularly in rural areas.
Hospitals and primary health care facilities frequently lack dedicated mental health services, leaving vulnerable populations without care.
For families like that of Rahimi in eastern Afghanistan, the impact is deeply personal. A recent earthquake destroyed his home, disrupted his wife’s diabetes treatment, and left his teenage daughters struggling with anxiety.
“We survive the disasters, but the illness and worry never leave,” he said.
In response, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health approved a national health policy in March 2025 prioritizing NCD prevention, cancer care, and mental health.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with authorities to expand access to care, strengthen community awareness, and provide targeted support for women and children.
“Millions across Afghanistan live with chronic illness and mental health challenges, placing enormous pressure on an already fragile system,” said Dr Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative to Afghanistan.
“Beyond physical disease, trauma and psychological suffering continue to affect families and communities. Expanding access to care for both NCDs and mental health is a shared responsibility for WHO, health authorities, and donors.”
