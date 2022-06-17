Latest News
Protecting system is now 2nd phase of Jihad, says Haqqani
Anas Haqqani, a prominent member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Friday that while the protection of the current system was Jihad, the Islamic Emirate had not made sacrifices over the years to attain a position of power, but rather to be in a position to protect the beliefs and rights of the people.
Haqqani also said that the IEA is now in its “second phase of Jihad” and that they need to “protect the system”.
Speaking to residents of Ghorband, during a visit to Parwan province, Haqqani emphasized that sacrifices made by the IEA were made to protect the beliefs, honor, religion, country and rights of the people, and not to attain a position of power.
The Islamic Emirate must pay attention to and address the needs of the Mujahideen so that they do not think the Islamic Emirate has forgotten them, he said adding “because our joint goal is to protect and practice Sharia.”
Haqqani said: “The goal of all the leaders of the Islamic Emirate is to serve and protect the rights of Afghans in accordance with Sharia.”
During his visit, Haqqani stressed the importance of protecting the system as a Jihad against infidels.
He also said current officials do not consider themselves superior to the people.
“Now that the Islamic Emirate has succeeded, we must not forget our duty as a citizen. We must not forget and we must all roll up our sleeves for the development of the country and not forget the sacrifices of Jihad.”
Hazara leader urges IEA to form inclusive government
Acknowledging achievements made by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the political leader of the Hazara community, Jafar Mahdavi, has however called on the new authorities to fulfill commitments made to the people and form an inclusive government.
“The leadership of the Islamic Emirate has faced a wide range of problems in the political, social, cultural, and especially economic fields; and the excessive pressure by media outlets, increasing public expectations and, unfortunately, external pressure has resulted in the IEA not meeting all its commitments to the people,” Mahdavi said.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News this week, Mahdavi also said the lack of women’s rights, the closure of girls’ schools, and the forced imposition of the hijab are reasons why the international community has removed itself from Afghanistan.
“The lack of political participation of women, forced hijab, the closure of girls’ schools are factors that have caused the international community to distance itself from the country; therefore, the leadership of the Islamic Emirate is to blame and is responsible, and we hope that reforms will be made in this area as soon as possible and that we will see the recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” he said.
Mahdavi further said that the only way to resolve Afghanistan’s challenges is to form an inclusive government that represents all ethnic groups in the country, which could lead to gaining international legitimacy.
“Government is not inclusive, my definition and understanding of inclusive government is that members of the cabinet should be from all ethnic groups of Afghanistan,” Mahdavi said. “I call such a formation an inclusive government.”
Meanwhile, Mahdavi blamed the former government and the international community for the extreme poverty in the country. According to him, international aid was cut because former president Ashraf Ghani fled the country. This also led to the current humanitarian crisis, he said.
7,000 Afghan refugees deported from Iran in past week
In the last seven days, more than 7,000 Afghan refugees in Iran have been sent home through Nimroz border, officials confirmed Friday.
According to the Nimroz Department of Information and Culture, 4,350 of them were vulnerable people who have been referred to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for assistance.
Officials said the number of people currently returning to the country from Iran has increased substantially and that in the past week alone, 7,700 people have been sent home.
IEA’s mujahideen to be integrated into mainstream security forces
Deputy Interior Minister for Security, Mullah Abdulhaq Akhundzada, who is currently in the north of the country to assess the security situation, said Thursday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) forces will be incorporated into the country’s three branches of security – the police, military and intelligence.
Akhundzad said the forces will be included in the country’s security forces so as to save them from uncertainty.
“We have three branches – Ministry of Defense, Interior and Intelligence, and we are trying to move all the mujahideen forces into departments of these ministries to secure their fate. Our goal is to improve the structure of the security forces and we are trying to improve the security situation in the capital and the cities,” Akhundzad added.
During Akhundzad’s visit, the Balkh governor, Qodratullah Abu Hamza, said they are increasing the number of security forces in the province in order to improve the situation.
Balkh has witnessed a number of security incidents in the past few weeks, including explosions.
Hamza said: “We are trying to improve the security situation in the [provincial] capital and districts and we assure the people of Balkh province that our security and intelligence forces will work day and night to improve the situation.”
