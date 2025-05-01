Public Health Minister engages Global Fund, UNDP to strengthen Afghanistan’s health sector

(Last Updated On: )

Acting Minister of Public Health, Noor Jalal Jalali, met with representatives from the Global Fund and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to discuss ways to bolster Afghanistan’s health system.

Held at the Ministry of Public Health in Kabul, the meeting brought together Ankejan and Ilya Bakharev from the Global Fund, along with Deena Patel and Akmal Nusrat representing UNDP.

Discussions focused on enhancing collaborative efforts in combating HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis. The participants also explored strategic initiatives aimed at reinforcing Afghanistan’s national health infrastructure and improving coordination between national institutions and international stakeholders.

Minister Jalali expressed deep appreciation for the ongoing support from global partners and emphasized the importance of delivering sustainable, equitable, and efficient healthcare services across the country.

All parties stressed the need for transparent budgeting, coordinated project implementation, and reliance on evidence-based practices to improve public health outcomes.

The Global Fund reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Afghanistan through continued financial and technical assistance.

The meeting concluded with a joint pledge to strengthen collaboration and maintain regular dialogue to ensure the effective implementation of current and future health initiatives.