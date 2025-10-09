Connect with us

Putin and Central Asian leaders to discuss Afghanistan at Dushanbe Summit

1 minute ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to attend the Second Central Asia–Russia Summit and a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), where Afghanistan is expected to feature prominently on the agenda.

Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov confirmed that Afghanistan will be a key topic during the high-level discussions, alongside trade, energy, and regional security.

“Special attention will be given to security concerns in Central Asia, taking into account the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East,” Ushakov said.

Putin is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with the leaders of Central Asian states, where Afghanistan’s political and security developments are expected to be discussed in detail.

According to Ushakov, the summit will focus on expanding cooperation in economy, investment, finance, and energy, while strengthening collective efforts to maintain regional stability. A joint statement is expected at the conclusion of the meetings, affirming the countries’ commitment to deepening strategic ties and unity.

Russia has maintained engagement with Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate authorities, and during the recent Moscow Format talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised what he described as Kabul’s “positive steps” in governance.

However, several Central Asian governments have voiced concerns over the security situation in Afghanistan, particularly regarding border management and militant movements.

For its part, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly emphasized its desire for constructive relations with neighboring countries, pledging to prevent any actions from its territory that could destabilize the region.

Kazakhstan expresses interest in investing in Afghanistan’s gold and copper Mines

2 hours ago

October 9, 2025

Kazakh officials have expressed a strong interest in investing in Afghanistan’s gold and copper mining sectors.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, the Afghan Minister of Mines met with visiting Kazakh officials in Kabul to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade, and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan called for investment by Kazakh mining companies in Afghanistan’s mineral resources, particularly in gold and copper deposits.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan proposed the construction of a railway line from Torghundi to Herat Province, aimed at improving connectivity and supporting trade and mining operations.

The Afghan Minister of Mines and Petroleum welcomed Kazakhstan’s growing interest in Afghanistan’s mining sector and pledged cooperation in accordance with national laws and mining regulations.

Currently, Afghanistan and Kazakhstan maintain strong economic relations, with annual trade volume reaching approximately 500 million USD. Afghanistan exports fruit juice, non-alcoholic beverages, raisins, vegetables, onions, and grapes to Kazakhstan, while importing flour, iron, flax, wheat, industrial raw materials, chemical fertilizers, and petroleum products from the country.

Afghan political analyst shot in Kabul

3 hours ago

October 9, 2025

Saleem Paygir, a political analyst, was targeted in an armed attack at his home in Kabul on Thursday, officials said.

Paygir was taken to hospital and undergone surgery, said Abul Matin Qane, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

Qane added that the attack was motivated by personal reasons and one individual has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Afghanistan’s education system faces deepening crisis, UN warns

6 hours ago

October 9, 2025

