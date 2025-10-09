Putin and Central Asian leaders to discuss Afghanistan at Dushanbe Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to attend the Second Central Asia–Russia Summit and a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), where Afghanistan is expected to feature prominently on the agenda.

Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov confirmed that Afghanistan will be a key topic during the high-level discussions, alongside trade, energy, and regional security.

“Special attention will be given to security concerns in Central Asia, taking into account the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East,” Ushakov said.

Putin is also set to hold a series of bilateral meetings with the leaders of Central Asian states, where Afghanistan’s political and security developments are expected to be discussed in detail.

According to Ushakov, the summit will focus on expanding cooperation in economy, investment, finance, and energy, while strengthening collective efforts to maintain regional stability. A joint statement is expected at the conclusion of the meetings, affirming the countries’ commitment to deepening strategic ties and unity.

Russia has maintained engagement with Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate authorities, and during the recent Moscow Format talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised what he described as Kabul’s “positive steps” in governance.

However, several Central Asian governments have voiced concerns over the security situation in Afghanistan, particularly regarding border management and militant movements.

For its part, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly emphasized its desire for constructive relations with neighboring countries, pledging to prevent any actions from its territory that could destabilize the region.