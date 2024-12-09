Latest News
Qatar and US to provide $50 million for education in Afghanistan
Education Above All (EAA) Foundation on Sunday signed an agreement with the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Mission to Afghanistan to enhance access to primary and higher education for Afghanistan’s children and youth.
The agreement, signed Sunday at the Doha Forum, reaffirms a shared commitment to education as a fundamental right for all, particularly for marginalised and at-risk communities, a statement said.
Under this partnership, EAA Foundation, supported by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and USAID will mobilise a combined $50 million in funding, equally contributed by both parties, to support the enrolment of over 100,000 out-of-school children and provide nearly 2,000 post-secondary school scholarships.
The partnership also focuses on co-operative research and strategic engagement with other stakeholders to strengthen Afghanistan’s education sector. Together the organisations will work to accelerate student enrolment, improve retention and create pathways to high quality education for at-risk Afghan youth.
Mohammed al-Kubaisi, acting CEO of EAA Foundation, said: "Collaborating with USAID on this crucial partnership is a vital step toward our shared vision of inclusive and equitable education for all. By working together, we can break down the barriers to accessing quality education, empower communities, and contribute to a brighter, more sustainable future. "
Joel Sandefur, USAID mission director for Afghanistan, said: “Ensuring sustained access to quality education for Afghan women and girls, fostering meaningful learning outcomes, and prioritising the safety and well-being of learners and educators are central to USAID’s mission. Through our partnership with Education Above All, we unite with like-minded partners committed to building a brighter and more prosperous future for all Afghans.”
Haqqani: Ruler should not impose his views
Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that religion should not be monopolized and the ruler should not impose his views on others.
Speaking at a madrassa in Kabul, Haqqani emphasized that the religious duty must be performed correctly and that the Islamic system should not distance people from religion but rather bring them closer.
He said that it is the responsibility of an Islamic system to prevent people from turning to corruption and apostasy.
“You should not think that because I am the ruler, everyone must accept my words and if someone does not accept my words, the sky will fall upon the Earth."
Haqqani said that if an Islamic system fails to prevent people from turning to corruption and apostasy, it would indicate the weakness of the system.
“If we prevent people from corruption and apostasy, we serve the Islamic system. If people turn to apostasy and become corrupt, it means that we are narrow-minded and have not been faithful to the Islamic system.”
Haqqani added that systems and policies change, but religion should not be insulted. He warned that no one should surrender in exchange for a post or money.
Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate congratulates Syrians on Assad’s ousting
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) congratulated the leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the people of Syria for the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad and the fall of Damascus.
According to a statement issued by the IEA’s foreign ministry, Afghanistan’s leaders “hope that the remaining phases of the revolution will be managed in a way that secures a peaceful, unified and stable system.”
The IEA also stated that it hoped the transition of power takes place in a “manner that lays the foundations of a sovereign and service-oriented Islamic government in line with the aspirations of the Syrian people.”
The ministry also stated that hopefully a general amnesty will be adopted and that conditions are created for the “return of millions of refugees”.
The IEA also called on “all foreign actors involved in Syria to adopt policies of positive engagement and cooperation, both with each other and with the new leadership, that enables Syria to embark on a path towards good governance, security and stability.”
Assad’s ousting
Syrian rebels on Sunday declared they had ousted Assad after seizing control of Damascus early in the day, forcing him to flee and ending his family's decades of autocratic rule after more than 13 years of civil war.
In what is considered a seismic moment for the Middle East, the rebels also dealt a major blow to the influence of Russia and Iran in Syria in the heart of the region - allies who had propped up Assad during critical periods in the war but were distracted by other crises recently, Reuters reported.
The rebels said they had entered the capital with no sign of army deployments.
The pace of events stunned Arab capitals and raised concerns about a new wave of instability in a region already in turmoil following the spread of conflict after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the ensuing Gaza war.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Assad's fall was a direct result of blows that Israel has dealt to Iran and its ally Hezbollah.
French President Emmanuel Macron said "the barbaric state has fallen" and paid tribute to the Syrian people.
Daunting task ahead
However, Syria's new leaders will face the daunting task of trying to deliver stability to a diverse country with competing factions that will need billions of dollars in aid and investments to rebuild.
Syria's long civil war, which erupted in 2011 as an uprising against Assad's rule, turned cities to rubble and killed hundreds of thousands of people.
Reuters reports that one possible challenge could be a resurgence of Islamic State (ISIS) which imposed a reign of terror in large swathes of Syria and Iraq and directed external operations during its prime.
President Joe Biden's administration was monitoring developments but has not adjusted the positioning of the roughly 900 troops in Syria so far, US officials told Reuters.
Underscoring the lightning changes, Iran's embassy was stormed by Syrian rebels, Iran's English-language Press TV reported.
Iran, whose elite Revolutionary Guards have faced deadly Israeli strikes in Syria, gave a measured response, Reuters reported.
Its foreign ministry said Syria's fate is the sole responsibility of the Syrian people and should be pursued without foreign imposition or destructive intervention.
Lebanese-based Hezbollah, which provided crucial support to Assad for years, withdrew all of its forces from Syria on Saturday as rebel factions approached Damascus, two Lebanese security sources told Reuters on Sunday.
Assad, who had not spoken in public since the sudden rebel advance a week ago, flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination earlier on Sunday, two senior army officers told Reuters.
His whereabouts now - and those of his wife Asma and their two children - were unknown.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Assad had left office and departed the country after giving orders for a peaceful handover of power.
The Syrian rebel coalition said it was continuing work to complete the transfer of power in the country to a transitional governing body with full executive powers.
Afghanistan situation raised at 22nd Doha Forum
A number of high-ranking officials this weekend called for support for Afghanistan as the country’s authorities seek ways to move towards stability and prosperity.
This year’s Doha Forum, in Qatar, which focused on global developments and crises, officials present included Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of Norway Espen Barth Eide, UNAMA chief Roza Otunbayeva among others.
While the focus of the forum was not on Afghanistan, the situation in the country was raised by some delegates.
One official who raised the issue was Lavrov, who accused the US of double standards and said America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was “shameful”.
“We never left our embassy in Kabul. Our embassy in Kabul was kept open during the American occupation and during their shameful withdrawal.
“The Taliban (Islamic Emirate) as a group is not on the UN terrorist list, but their leaders are on that list individually,” he pointed out.
Eide also touched on Afghanistan and said the solution to most conflicts, including internal crises, comes from talking to people and ethnic groups, and that Norway has also made efforts to solve Afghanistan's problems.
Otunbayeva meanwhile, addressed the ongoing challenges facing Afghan women and girls and spoke on the state of education and humanitarian needs in the country.
She expressed concern over the limited access to education for women and girls, stating that only about 20 percent of Afghan women have received formal education. “This is regrettable,” she said.
Otunbayeva however called on the international community to address the humanitarian crisis in the country.
About Doha Forum
This edition of the forum, held under the patronage of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, was held on Saturday and Sunday in the Qatari capital.
It brought together heads of state, heads of government, and foreign ministers, along with heads of numerous organizations and 4,600 participants from over 140 countries, including over 350 speakers, participated.
The two-day event, following the theme of 'The Innovation Imperative', saw top diplomats, experts, and change-makers address critical global challenges.
