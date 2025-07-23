International Sports
Qatar confirms talks over hosting 2036 Games
Other Asian countries considering a bid include Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Egypt, Hungary, Italy, Germany, Denmark and Canada have also shown interest.
The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) said on Tuesday it was taking part in discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the election process for the host city of the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Reuters reported.
The country, which hosted soccer’s World Cup in 2022 and the Asian Cup in 2024, is the latest to join the race to stage the 2036 Games after confirmed bids from Indonesia, Turkey, India and Chile.
Other Asian countries considering a bid include Saudi Arabia and South Korea. Egypt, Hungary, Italy, Germany, Denmark and Canada have also shown interest.
“We currently have 95% of the required sports infrastructure in place to host the Games, and we have a comprehensive national plan to ensure 100% readiness of all facilities,” Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, the president of QOC, told the state-run Qatar News Agency.
“This plan is rooted in a long-term vision aimed at building a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable legacy.”
Qatar’s capital Doha is set to host the Asian Games in 2030, having staged the event in 2006, read the report.
A successful bid would make Qatar the first country in the Middle East to host the Olympics amid the region’s growing influence over major sporting events. Saudi Arabia is set to hold the soccer World Cup in 2034.
International Sports
Chelsea clinch historic FIFA Club World Cup title with commanding win over PSG
U.S. President Donald Trump attended the final and presented the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James, drawing both cheers and boos from the crowd
Chelsea FC were crowned champions of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday after a dominant 3–0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final, held at a sold-out MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
The English side delivered a clinical first-half performance, led by a standout display from Cole Palmer, who scored twice and assisted the third goal.
João Pedro added to Chelsea’s tally just before halftime, sealing the club’s first title under manager Enzo Maresca and marking a major triumph in the inaugural 32-team edition of the restructured tournament.
“We work every day to improve ourselves… it’s been a fantastic season,” said Maresca post-match.
Palmer, who was named Player of the Tournament, later lifted the Golden Ball after an exceptional campaign that saw him emerge as one of Chelsea’s central creative forces.
Tensions flared in the final minutes, with PSG’s João Neves sent off for a dangerous challenge, followed by a heated exchange during the medal ceremony in which PSG coach Luis Enrique appeared to push João Pedro. Enrique later apologized, calling the incident “completely avoidable.”
Adding to the spectacle, U.S. President Donald Trump attended the final and presented the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James, drawing both cheers and boos from the crowd on the anniversary of the 2022 assassination attempt against him.
The 2025 edition marked a turning point in the history of the FIFA Club World Cup, transitioning from a 7-team invitational format to a World Cup-style tournament featuring 32 of the world’s top clubs. Hosted in the United States for the first time, the month-long event brought together continental champions and high-ranking clubs from all six FIFA confederations.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed the tournament as a breakthrough moment for global club football.
“This competition will become just as important—or even more important—than the Champions League,” Infantino said.
Chelsea qualified as one of UEFA’s top-ranked clubs based on their European performance, while PSG entered the tournament as runners-up in Ligue 1 and high finishers in UEFA’s coefficient rankings.
Other prominent participants included Real Madrid, Flamengo, Al Ahly, Club León, Wydad Casablanca, and Seattle Sounders. Group-stage and knockout matches were played across Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, and New York, drawing large crowds and generating strong global broadcast numbers.
Looking Ahead
Chelsea’s triumph reaffirms their place among world football’s elite and marks their second Club World Cup title—the first coming in 2021. For PSG, the defeat represents another missed opportunity to claim their first major global title despite heavy investment in recent years.
The next edition of the expanded Club World Cup is scheduled for 2029, with FIFA expected to review scheduling, prize money, and player workload in light of feedback from clubs and federations.
International Sports
FIFA Club WC: Chelsea to face PSG in title showdown
Paris Saint‑Germain and Chelsea will battle it out on Sunday for the trophy at MetLife Stadium, wrapping up the first-ever 32‑team edition of the FIFA Club World Cup.
PSG reached the final in dominant fashion, dismantling Real Madrid 4–0 in the semifinal, with star striker Ousmane Dembélé making a triumphant return from injury — he provided an early assist and scored within nine minutes, prompting praise from manager Luis Enrique.
The French side aims to complete a historic quadruple, having already secured three major titles this year.
PSG clinched their 13th Ligue 1 championship on April 5 this year with a 1–0 victory over Angers. They secured the title with six matches to spare, extending their unbeaten streak to 28 games.
The team also lifted the Coupe de France on May 24 defeating Reims 3–0 at the Stade de France to claim a record 16th French Cup.
In addition, and in an historic European conquest, PSG captured their first-ever UEFA Champions League title on May 31 this year when they thrashed Inter Milan 5–0 at Munich’s Allianz Arena.
It was not only their debut triumph in Europe’s premier club competition but also the largest winning margin in a Champions League final.
Chelsea, meanwhile, advanced past Fluminense with a 2–0 victory, courtesy of a brace from debutant João Pedro.
Under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea is seeking to become the first English club to win the Club World Cup twice, with their previous triumph coming in 2021.
Prize Money and Stakes
Each finalist has already earned between $88 million and $113 million in prize and participation fees.
The winning side stands to earn an additional $40 million, with total payouts potentially topping $125 million.
Golden Boot Race
With the semifinalists eliminated, Gonzalo García, Ángel Di María, Marcos Leonardo, and Serhou Guirassy each sit on four goals. However, PSG’s Dembélé (two goals) and Chelsea’s Pedro Neto (three) could still challenge for the top scorer award with strong performances in the final.
Sunday’s final will meanwhile see some high profile spectators, including US President Donald Trump, who was invited to attend the event by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
The final will be broadcast live on Ariana Television across Afghanistan. Fans can tune in from 10:30 pm for the pre-show. The match will get underway at 11:30pm.
International Sports
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
According to FIFA, fans from more than 70 countries have attended matches, and over 2 million tickets have been sold.
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has reached its penultimate stage, with four global heavyweights—Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Fluminense—advancing to the semifinals following a thrilling round of quarter-final matchups that delivered both football brilliance and dramatic setbacks.
In a fiery clash in Atlanta, Paris Saint-Germain overcame Bayern Munich 2–0 despite being reduced to nine men.
Goals from Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé sealed the win, but the game was overshadowed by a devastating injury to Bayern star Jamal Musiala, who suffered a suspected fibula fracture and ligament damage that could sideline him for months.
The intensity of the encounter has reignited debate over player welfare in demanding summer conditions.
Over in New Jersey, Real Madrid edged Borussia Dortmund 3–2 in a high-octane match punctuated by a spectacular overhead goal from Kylian Mbappé, reaffirming Madrid’s title ambitions and setting up a blockbuster semifinal clash with PSG.
Meanwhile, Chelsea booked their place in the final four with a 2–1 victory over Palmeiras, leveraging tactical discipline and timely finishing. Brazil’s Fluminense also advanced with a 2–1 win over Al-Hilal, maintaining their strong form and carrying South American hopes into the final rounds.
Upcoming Semifinals
Fluminense vs. Chelsea – Tuesday, July 8
PSG vs. Real Madrid – Wednesday, July 9
Both matches will be played at MetLife Stadium, the same venue set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.
Tournament Highlights and Trends
The expanded Club World Cup, featuring 32 teams for the first time, has seen record attendance and global viewership. According to FIFA, fans from more than 70 countries have attended matches, and over 2 million tickets have been sold. Players from 33 nations are competing, representing a truly global showcase of elite club talent.
However, concerns over player safety have been raised. Following Musiala’s injury and several heat-related incidents, FIFA is reportedly considering scheduling changes and additional hydration breaks. The tournament has also tried new rules, including stricter time-wasting enforcement and the use of body-worn referee cameras.
Prize and Prestige
With $125 million in prize money awaiting the champions, the stakes have never been higher. This year’s tournament not only marks a commercial milestone for FIFA, but also a competitive proving ground ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
The grand final is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, also at MetLife Stadium.
Qatar confirms talks over hosting 2036 Games
US envoy urges Syria’s Sharaa to revise policy or risk fragmentation
Haqqani meets with Uzbek intelligence chief in Kabul
Saar: Key issue facing Muslim world discussed
Afghan defense minister hails Uzbekistan’s stance on Afghanistan
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
AFPL: Sadaqat claims victory, Omid and Jawanan Maihan draw
ACB signs 10-year strategic partnership to deliver Afghanistan Premier League T20
International Space Station welcomes first astronauts from India, Poland and Hungary
AFPL: Zaher Asad 3–2 Arya Forj, Sadaqat FC 9–3 Perozi Panjshir
Saar: Key issue facing Muslim world discussed
Tahawol: New phase in Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: Iran’s forced expulsion of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: Discussion on Iran’s treatment of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Discussion on Iran’s ill-treatment of Afghan refugees
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Shpageeza Cricket League’s 10th season kicks off in Kabul
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Unprecedented water crisis in Kabul threatens 6 million residents, UN warns
-
Latest News5 days ago
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals to their homeland
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL Friday Roundup: Omid 4–3 Arya Forj, Noorzad 5–5 Pirozi Panjshir
-
World5 days ago
Over 11 million refugees may lose aid access due to cuts, says UN agency
-
Latest News5 days ago
Malaysia detains seven Afghans for using fake visas
-
Regional4 days ago
Israel and Syria agree ceasefire as Israel allows Syrian troops limited access to Sweida
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany and EU allies push for asylum crackdown and more deportations