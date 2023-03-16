Saar
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran economic relations discussed
(Last Updated On: March 16, 2023)
Saar
Saar: New report over security situation in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: March 15, 2023)
Saar
Saar: 5th edition of Global Security Forum in Doha discussed
(Last Updated On: March 14, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Countering discrimination against Muslims discussed
(Last Updated On: March 13, 2023)
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Delegation of UAE clerics’ trip to Kabul discussed
Regional3 hours ago
Pakistan court rejects Imran Khan’s plea to suspend warrant
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran economic relations discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Save the Children calls for schools to reopen for girls
Latest News6 hours ago
26 Afghan prisoners return home from Pakistan
Regional4 weeks ago
Qatar donates 10,000 mobile homes used at World Cup to Turkey and Syria
Regional4 weeks ago
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey’s rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
World4 weeks ago
NATO chief says ‘time is now’ for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden membership bids
Regional3 weeks ago
Iran and China envoys discuss ways to enhance stability in Afghanistan
Regional3 weeks ago
Fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border two weeks after disaster
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Delegation of UAE clerics’ trip to Kabul discussed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Iran economic relations discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Calls for intra-Afghan talks discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: New report over security situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Handing over Afghan consul general in UAE to IEA discussed
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increases by 32%
-
World5 days ago
Italy’s coast guard, navy, bring hundreds of migrants ashore
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Bangladesh by 158 runs in first ODI
-
Latest News4 days ago
Attack on journalists in Mazar-e-Sharif widely condemned
-
Business4 days ago
Economy ministry to help strengthen Afghan carpet industry
-
World4 days ago
N. Korea launches missiles from submarine as US-South Korean drills begin
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Belgium bans TikTok from government phones after US, EU
-
Latest News5 days ago
Right-hand vehicles legalized in Afghanistan