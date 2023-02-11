Saar
Saar: Concerns over competition of superpowers in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 11, 2023)
Saar
Saar: World’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 9, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Role of regional countries in Afghan stability discussed
(Last Updated On: February 8, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Moscow meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
(Last Updated On: February 7, 2023)
Regional14 seconds ago
German groups suspend Turkey quake rescue over security
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Concerns over competition of superpowers in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Qatar and US foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan situation
Science & Technology3 hours ago
US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program
Business6 hours ago
Freight trains to Afghanistan resume via Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif
Nangarhar4 weeks ago
IEA thwarts sale of 9-year-old girl in Nangarhar province
Business3 weeks ago
Nangarhar customs revenue increases by 30% this year: officials
Business4 weeks ago
Baradar tells officials to pay close attention to security of contractors
Business4 weeks ago
150 foreign investors received licenses since IEA takeover: officials
Nangarhar3 weeks ago
66 prisoners, including women and children, released from Nangarhar jail
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Concerns over competition of superpowers in Afghanistan discussed
Programmes24 hours ago
Documentary: Old Kabul
Interviews1 day ago
Exclusive interview with Hamdullah Nemani, Minister of Urban Development & Housing
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Moscow meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: World’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan announces aid for quake-hit Turkey and Syria
-
Regional5 days ago
Countries worldwide mobilize to help Turkey and Syria
-
Regional4 days ago
Erdogan declares state of emergency for Turkey quake zone
-
Latest News4 days ago
Millions in US dollars smuggled into Afghanistan from Pakistan daily
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran reveals an underground air force base
-
World5 days ago
Huge earthquake kills 2,400 in Turkey and Syria, bad weather worsens plight
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s top security official leaves for Russia to attend Afghanistan meeting
-
World3 days ago
Death toll from Syria-Turkey quake nears 10,000