Saar: Discussion on $10 billion investment in Afghanistan’s electricity sector
Saar: IEA’s response to UN’s new position discussed
Saar: Switzerland’s efforts to accept IEA’s diplomats discussed
Saar: Climate change’s impact on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghanistan’s economy not dependent on foreign aid, says deputy minister Nazari
Latest News6 hours ago
Deputy PM Hanafi to travel to Qatar for medical treatment
World7 hours ago
UN report finds United Nations reports are not widely read
Latest News7 hours ago
$10 billion MoU signed in Afghanistan to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
International Sports4 weeks ago
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
Business4 weeks ago
Azerbaijan and Afghanistan explore expansion of trade corridors via Baku Port
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
Science & Technology3 weeks ago
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Consequences of mass return of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar3 days ago
Saar: IEA’s response to UN’s new position discussed
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Discussing return of millions of Afghan refugees from Iran
Saar4 days ago
Saar: Switzerland’s efforts to accept IEA’s diplomats discussed
Regional4 days ago
IAEA will visit Iran in next two weeks, Iranian foreign ministry says
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s Interior Minister confirms six million Afghan migrants living in Iran
World5 days ago
Trump sets new deadline of 10 or 12 days for Russia to act on Ukraine
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan family caught using fake visas to enter Malaysia
Climate Change3 days ago
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025
Regional3 days ago
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
Latest News4 days ago
Britain warns Israel it could recognise Palestinian state as Gaza starvation spreads
Health4 days ago
WHO warns Afghanistan remains a hotspot for polio