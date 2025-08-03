Saar
Saar: Pakistan’s eviction of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: Discussion on $10 billion investment in Afghanistan’s electricity sector
Saar: IEA’s response to UN’s new position discussed
Saar: Switzerland’s efforts to accept IEA’s diplomats discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
UN chief: New regional SDG centre will support Afghanistan’s path to peace and self-sufficiency
Business3 hours ago
Afghan, Uzbek traders sign over $20 million cooperation MoU
Latest News5 hours ago
UN highlights urgent need for climate action in vulnerable Kabul
Science & Technology6 hours ago
600-year dormant Russian volcano erupts, possibly triggered by massive earthquake
Climate Change4 weeks ago
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
International Sports4 weeks ago
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
Business4 weeks ago
Azerbaijan and Afghanistan explore expansion of trade corridors via Baku Port
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
Science & Technology3 weeks ago
Camel tears show promise in neutralizing snake venom, study finds
Tahawol23 hours ago
Tahawol: Dependence of Afghanistan’s economy on foreign aid
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Consequences of mass return of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar4 days ago
