Saar: End of ceasefire between Afghanistan-Pakistan reviewed

United Nations human rights experts have called for an urgent and lasting ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan following a sharp escalation in cross-Durand Line fighting that has caused widespread civilian suffering.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the experts warned that renewed hostilities since late February have resulted in at least 289 civilian casualties in Afghanistan, including 76 deaths and 213 injuries.

More than 115,000 people have reportedly been displaced, with extensive damage to homes, hospitals, markets, and displacement camps. The violence has also forced school closures and disrupted trade in affected regions.

The latest unrest follows the collapse of a ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025. Fighting reignited after Pakistani airstrikes targeted positions linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), prompting retaliatory attacks along the disputed Durand Line.

Concerns over civilian harm

UN experts strongly condemned a March 16 airstrike by Pakistan that struck a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul, reportedly causing mass civilian casualties. They also raised concerns over attacks inside Pakistan attributed to TTP groups, which have also resulted in civilian harm.

“Both sides must commit to a permanent ceasefire, address the root causes of the conflict, and ensure accountability for violations of international law,” the experts said.

They emphasized the obligation of all parties to adhere to international human rights and humanitarian law, particularly the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. The experts also called for independent, transparent investigations into alleged violations.

Disputed claims and rising tensions

Pakistan has defended its military operations, saying they were carried out in response to alleged support by Afghan authorities for the TTP, a group under UN sanctions. Authorities in Afghanistan have rejected the claims denying any involvement.

UN experts noted that Pakistan has not publicly presented credible evidence linking TTP attacks directly to Afghan authorities.

They further stressed that under international law, states must not support or tolerate armed groups conducting cross-Durand Line attacks and must resolve disputes through peaceful means.

Calls for dialogue

The United Nations experts confirmed they have been in contact with officials from both countries, urging restraint, de-escalation, and a return to dialogue.

With tensions continuing to rise, they warned that ongoing violence risks further civilian casualties and deepening instability unless immediate steps are taken toward a sustainable peace agreement.