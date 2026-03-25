Saar: End of ceasefire between Afghanistan-Pakistan reviewed
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UN experts call for lasting ceasefire as Afghan–Pakistan violence escalates
United Nations human rights experts have called for an urgent and lasting ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan following a sharp escalation in cross-Durand Line fighting that has caused widespread civilian suffering.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the experts warned that renewed hostilities since late February have resulted in at least 289 civilian casualties in Afghanistan, including 76 deaths and 213 injuries.
More than 115,000 people have reportedly been displaced, with extensive damage to homes, hospitals, markets, and displacement camps. The violence has also forced school closures and disrupted trade in affected regions.
The latest unrest follows the collapse of a ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025. Fighting reignited after Pakistani airstrikes targeted positions linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), prompting retaliatory attacks along the disputed Durand Line.
Concerns over civilian harm
UN experts strongly condemned a March 16 airstrike by Pakistan that struck a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul, reportedly causing mass civilian casualties. They also raised concerns over attacks inside Pakistan attributed to TTP groups, which have also resulted in civilian harm.
“Both sides must commit to a permanent ceasefire, address the root causes of the conflict, and ensure accountability for violations of international law,” the experts said.
They emphasized the obligation of all parties to adhere to international human rights and humanitarian law, particularly the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. The experts also called for independent, transparent investigations into alleged violations.
Disputed claims and rising tensions
Pakistan has defended its military operations, saying they were carried out in response to alleged support by Afghan authorities for the TTP, a group under UN sanctions. Authorities in Afghanistan have rejected the claims denying any involvement.
UN experts noted that Pakistan has not publicly presented credible evidence linking TTP attacks directly to Afghan authorities.
They further stressed that under international law, states must not support or tolerate armed groups conducting cross-Durand Line attacks and must resolve disputes through peaceful means.
Calls for dialogue
The United Nations experts confirmed they have been in contact with officials from both countries, urging restraint, de-escalation, and a return to dialogue.
With tensions continuing to rise, they warned that ongoing violence risks further civilian casualties and deepening instability unless immediate steps are taken toward a sustainable peace agreement.
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Doyle returns to US after release by Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan
An American citizen, Dennis Coyle, arrived in the United States on Wednesday after being released by the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, marking a significant development amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Kabul.
U.S. officials confirmed that Coyle arrived on American soil, landing at a major international airport in Texas, where he was met by close family members, including immediate relatives who had long campaigned for his release. Emotional scenes were reported as family members welcomed him home after an extended period in detention.
While authorities have not disclosed full details surrounding his release, officials indicated that quiet diplomatic engagement played a key role in securing his freedom. The case had drawn attention from human rights groups and policymakers, who had called for his release on humanitarian grounds.
Sources familiar with the situation said Coyle is expected to undergo medical evaluations following his return, a standard procedure for detainees released after prolonged confinement. Family members have requested privacy as he begins the process of reintegration.
Coyle’s release comes at a time of complex relations between the United States and the Islamic Emirate, with limited formal diplomatic ties but ongoing indirect engagement on humanitarian and security issues.
Analysts say the development could signal potential openings for further negotiations, particularly regarding other detainees still held in Afghanistan and abroad. It also follows renewed calls by families of other prisoners—including Afghan nationals held overseas—for similar humanitarian consideration.
U.S. officials have not confirmed whether additional releases are under discussion, but emphasized their continued commitment to securing the return of all American citizens detained abroad.
For now, Coyle’s return marks a positive development, offering hope to other families awaiting similar outcomes.
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