Saar: Heavy death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza discussed
Saar: Discussion on Israel’s deadly attacks on Gaza Strip
Saar: US-Iran nuclear talks discussed
Saar: US air strikes on Yemen’s Houthis discussed
Saar43 minutes ago
Latest News2 hours ago
Trade resumes as Afghanistan and Pakistan reopen key Torkham border crossing
Latest News2 hours ago
Pakistan’s defense minister hints at cross-border operations to tackle ‘terrorists in Afghanistan’
Latest News5 hours ago
Helmand environmental department opens new Zoo
Latest News6 hours ago
Rights watchdog calls on Pakistan to ‘immediately stop’ forced deportations of Afghan refugees
Latest News3 weeks ago
Trump says aid in exchange for return of US military hardware in Afghanistan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Next German chancellor: We need to learn from experience in Afghanistan
Sport4 weeks ago
Bavuma wary of Afghanistan challenge in Champions Trophy
Health4 weeks ago
Chinese researchers find bat virus enters human cells via same pathway as COVID
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan cricket team will never be taken lightly again: Trott
Saar1 day ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Discussion on India, Pakistan trading accusations
Saar2 days ago
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts for peace in Ukraine discussed
