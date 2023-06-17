Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Humanitarian aid program for Afghanistan discussed

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: June 17, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Outcome of Oslo Forum on Afghanistan discussed

Published

2 days ago

on

June 15, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: June 15, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

June 14, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: June 14, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: US renewing agreement to relocate Afghan allies

Published

4 days ago

on

June 13, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!