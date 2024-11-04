Saar
Saar: Int’l humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Impact of US election on wars discussed
Saar
Saar: Fourth Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Region & neighbors relations with Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Ramped up deportation of Afghan migrants discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Int’l humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Afghanistan exported more than 2,500 tons of pine nuts in 1402
2 hours ago
Tehran says it is ‘unhappy’ about IEA taking news of killing of Afghans at border seriously
Latest News5 hours ago
IEA says deportation of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries has intensified
Latest News3 weeks ago
Khalilzad says it would have been better to get IEA involved in talks early on
Business4 weeks ago
$1 billion contract for exploration and extraction of Jawzjan gas signed with Uzbek company
Business2 weeks ago
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce leaves for Kazakhstan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan produces its own buses for urban transportation
Health4 weeks ago
Health Ministry marks World Sight Day, says 25,000 people in Afghanistan go blind each year
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Ramped up deportation of Afghan migrants discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Int’l humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Illegal migration causes explored
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Impact of US election on wars discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Int’l Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
China resumes direct rail trade with Afghanistan
-
Regional5 days ago
Lebanon, Israel could agree to ceasefire within days, Lebanese prime minister says
-
Latest News4 days ago
OIC special envoy meets with Pakistani officials for talks on Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
-
Sport4 days ago
Rashid Khan retained by Gujrat Titans ahead of IPL 2025 auction
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran preparing strike on Israel from Iraqi territory within days, Axios reports
-
Latest News3 days ago
DAB plans to set up electronic payments in Afghanistan
-
Regional3 days ago
Seven killed, dozens injured in blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan province