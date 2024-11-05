Saar
Saar: UN climate change summit (Cope 29) in Azerbaijan discussed
Saar
Saar: Int’l humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Impact of US election on wars discussed
Saar
Saar: Fourth Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Start of US presidential election discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Suhail Shaheen meets with Chinese ambassador to Qatar
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: UN climate change summit (Cope 29) in Azerbaijan discussed
World4 hours ago
Americans head to polls; Trump and Harris ‘neck and neck’
Latest News8 hours ago
IFRC reports over half of Afghanistan’s population needs urgent humanitarian aid
Latest News3 weeks ago
Khalilzad says it would have been better to get IEA involved in talks early on
Business4 weeks ago
$1 billion contract for exploration and extraction of Jawzjan gas signed with Uzbek company
Business3 weeks ago
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce leaves for Kazakhstan
Latest News3 weeks ago
Afghanistan produces its own buses for urban transportation
Health4 weeks ago
Health Ministry marks World Sight Day, says 25,000 people in Afghanistan go blind each year
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: Start of US presidential election discussed
Saar4 hours ago
Saar: UN climate change summit (Cope 29) in Azerbaijan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Ramped up deportation of Afghan migrants discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Int’l humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Illegal migration causes explored
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
-
Sport5 days ago
Rashid Khan retained by Gujrat Titans ahead of IPL 2025 auction
-
Latest News4 days ago
DAB plans to set up electronic payments in Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran preparing strike on Israel from Iraqi territory within days, Axios reports
-
Regional4 days ago
Seven killed, dozens injured in blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan province
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan to tour Zimbabwe for all-format series
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN expert calls for comprehensive, rights-focused action plan for Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Uzbekistan, EU envoys meet to discuss Afghanistan