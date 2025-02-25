Saar
Saar: MEW’s achievements and challenges reviewed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges discussed
Saar: Agriculture ministry achievements and problems discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Sport2 hours ago
Champions Trophy: Afghanistan’s skipper ‘confident’ ahead of high-stakes match against England
Climate Change4 hours ago
Floods in Farah and Kandahar claim the lives of 29 people
Regional6 hours ago
Russia’s foreign minister in Tehran for talks with Iranian counterpart
Latest News7 hours ago
US senator pushes bill to block US funds from reaching Afghanistan
Business3 weeks ago
US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry
Sport4 weeks ago
ILT20: Records shattered as MI Emirates humble Desert Vipers by 154 runs
Business3 weeks ago
Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector
World4 weeks ago
At least seven killed in stampede at Indian festival
Regional4 weeks ago
Iran’s weakening will not harm Iraq, deputy parliament speaker says
Saar2 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Public Works Ministry’s performance reviewed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Economy Ministry’s three-year performance reviewed
Saar2 days ago
Saar3 days ago
Sport5 days ago
Bavuma wary of Afghanistan challenge in Champions Trophy
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan wants Afghans without visas to leave Islamabad and Rawalpindi by February 28
Latest News4 days ago
Health officials report positive polio case in Badghis
Regional5 days ago
Israeli military says body released by Hamas is not of a hostage
Latest News2 days ago
Trump says aid in exchange for return of US military hardware in Afghanistan
Sport5 days ago
Gill and Shami help India edge past Bangladesh in Champions Trophy
Latest News2 days ago
Torkham closed amid Afghanistan-Pakistan border tension
Latest News3 days ago
US Congressman renews call to approve bill halting aid to Afghanistan